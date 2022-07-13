Smart Communications Broadens European Presence by Appointing Sales Director for DACH Region

Smart Communications

Sales Leader Added to Accelerate Growth for Customer Communications Management Platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the addition of Jochen Razum as the Sales Director for the DACH region. He will lead sales activities and drive revenue growth in the region.



“Adding an established industry expert like Jochen Razum to our team is a significant step forward for the company’s growth plans and the expansion of the market,” said Chris Hall, Vice President of Sales EMEA at Smart Communications. “His broad experience and trusted reputation will be incredibly valuable as we scale to meet our growing demands in Europe.”

Based in Munich, Germany, Jochen Razum joins Smart Communications from Quadient where he spent seven years overseeing sales and operations in DACH and other European regions. He has three decades of experience working at software companies including Pitney Bowes.



“There is a massive trend among companies looking to migrate from legacy systems that only provide one-way transactional communications to modern cloud technology delivering personalised conversations to improve the customer experience,” said Jochen Razum. “I am delighted to be joining Smart Communications who have proven they are the true cloud leader to deliver this business value.”

Smart Communications cloud innovation and strategy has been recognized as an industry leader by several analyst firms, including IDC, Gartner, Aspire, Aragon and AiteNovarica.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud ™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ . In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

Story continues





CONTACT: For more information contact: Roberta Patterson – Analyst and Public Relations, Smart Communications Email: rpatterson@smartcommunications.com



