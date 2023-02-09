Smart Communications Continues Exceptional Growth Trajectory in 2022 and Promotes Leadership to Scale Business

Smart Communications

Momentum Continues for the Leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM)

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the company’s strong performance for 2022 as more enterprises accelerate digital transformation efforts and adopt cloud strategies for smarter customer conversations.



Despite a difficult year for many tech companies and challenging global headwinds, Smart Communications achieved notable milestones in revenue, customer satisfaction, technology innovation, industry recognition plus other key growth indicators.

“2022 was another incredible year for Smart Communications as enterprises worldwide prioritized investments in cloud technologies that drive scalable value, improve the customer experience, and generate high returns in an environment riddled with cost reductions,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “We will continue to focus on helping enterprises exceed their customers' expectations for conversations that are personal, relevant and contextual all while delivering tremendous ROI.”

To meet the growing demand, Smart Communications also announced several internal promotions:

Leigh Segall has been named President. Having been with Smart Communications for 6 years, serving as both Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Segall will oversee all operational aspects of the business as well as continue to be a key driver in creating the company vision in this newly-created role.

Additionally, other senior employees have been promoted including Hitesh Bhindi (Chief Customer Officer), Samantha Couzens (Chief Marketing Officer), Jo Sweet (Chief Human Resource Officer), and Martin Suter (Chief Product Officer).

James Brown explains, “One of the core values of Smart Communications is employee success. As a result, we’re highly focused on ensuring that we nurture great talent and create opportunities for career development and progression across the company. I truly believe that this is one of the reasons why Smart Communications is such a great place to work, and why we continue to deliver outstanding results as we expand and scale the business.”

Other 2022 highlights include:

