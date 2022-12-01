Smart Communications Named in 2022 InsurTech100 List of Innovative Tech Companies Transforming the Insurance Industry

Smart Communications

Latest Recognition for Global Company Celebrates its Leadership in Modernising Customer Conversations

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it was included in the distinguished InsurTech100 list for 2022. This annual list includes the most innovative tech solution providers for the insurance industry.



The InsurTech100 is determined by a panel of analysts and industry experts who evaluate and select recipients from more than 1,800 companies under review. The finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain.

Whether it is Property and Casualty (P&C) across personal, commercial or specialty lines or Life & Annuity, customers are expecting two-way interactive conversations with their insurers. To meet these expectations and succeed in this competitive industry, insurers need effective communications solutions that provide unparalleled personalisation and omnichannel capabilities across the entire insurance lifecycle. Through its Conversation Cloud™ platform, Smart Communications enables insurers to transform the way they engage with customers by seamlessly integrating with core policy, claims, billing systems and other enterprise software platforms, all while decreasing operational expenses through workflow automation and reduced cycle times.

“Faced with seismic shifts in consumer behaviour, the “race to digitalise” and challenging market conditions, insurers have their work cut out for them,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar at FinTech Global. “The InsurTech100 lists helps senior insurance executives in the industry filter through the noise in the market by highlighting the tech companies transforming sectors such as underwriting, embedded insurance, pricing, distribution and data & analytics.”

Story continues

“Recognition in this year’s InsurTech100 list is a testament to our long-standing relationship with the insurance industry and our commitment to innovation,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “We’re proud to partner with today’s leading insurers, who are leveraging technology integrations and intelligence to digitally transform how they collect customer information and engage in smarter conversations that improve customer satisfaction, instil trust and streamline operations.”

The InsurTech100 announcement is another accolade the company has received this year. Guidewire recently presented Smart Communications with an Innovation Award at its Connections 2022 conference. Other 2022 recognitions include: the prestigious IDC Fintech Rankings, Hot Customer Experience (CX) Solution Company, Xplor International Technology of the Year Award, WealthTech100 List. The company also was named as a Leader in 3 analyst evaluations including IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022, 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard and the Aragon Globe for Workflow and Content Automation, 2022.

For an informative interview on how Smart Communications serves the Insurance industry, watch the video with FinTech Global here.

A full list of the InsurTech100 for 2022 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.InsurTech100.com.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ . In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

Media Contact:

Roberta Patterson

rpatterson@smartcommunications.com



