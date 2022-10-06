Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market Size to Grow by USD 10.67 Bn, Increasing Adoption of Modular Kitchen to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This report analyzes the smart connected cooking appliances market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the smart connected cooking appliances market is the increasing adoption of modular kitchens. Modular designed kitchens have features and functionalities that ease the day-to-day lives of customers. Hence, vendors are providing value additions to their kitchen appliances portfolio owing to changes in customers' preferences. Moreover, the demand for built-in cooking appliances such as wall ovens, refrigerators, ranges, and cooktops has increased over the last few years. In western countries such as the US, many newly constructed houses are built with modern designs and aesthetics, which include integrated smart appliances. Hence, the rise in household construction will drive the adoption of modular kitchens and, in turn, propel the demand for smart connected cooking appliances during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market 2022-2026

The smart connected cooking appliances market size is expected to grow by USD 10.67 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will generate maximum revenue in the smart connected cooking appliances market. The offline distribution channel includes convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Vendors are directing their sales through local retail entities to drive sales through offline channels. In addition, they are establishing strategic alliances with household appliance retail chains. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors owing to factors such as high smartphone and internet penetration. Moreover, the US is the key country for the smart connected cooking appliances market in the region.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Major Growth Drivers

The rising innovation in product and technology is driving the growth of the smart connected cooking appliances market. Many people are shifting to smart connected products owing to changing lifestyles. Smart connected cooking appliances are convenient to use. They can be accessed through smartphones by using technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Such innovations in products and technologies will propel the smart connected cooking appliances market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Breville Group Ltd. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances under the brand name Joule, with features such as autopilot, guided recipes, and cook progress monitoring.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances such as ovens and hoods that can be operated and monitored with a smart app.

June Life Inc. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances, primarily ovens that combine 12 appliances into one, with connectivity and responsiveness.

LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances under the brand name ThinQ, which enables users to remotely check the status of the oven and manage recipes with apps.

Panasonic Corp. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances under the brand name MirAle, which brings all home appliances such as refrigerators under one IoT platform that can be operated remotely with smartphones.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Behmor Inc., Breville Group Ltd., Electrolux Professional AB, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., June Life Inc., Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Revolution Cooking LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smarter Applications Ltd., Somany Home Innovation Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

