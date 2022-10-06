U.S. markets closed

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market Size to Grow by USD 10.67 Bn, Increasing Adoption of Modular Kitchen to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·15 min read

This report analyzes the smart connected cooking appliances market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the smart connected cooking appliances market is the increasing adoption of modular kitchens. Modular designed kitchens have features and functionalities that ease the day-to-day lives of customers. Hence, vendors are providing value additions to their kitchen appliances portfolio owing to changes in customers' preferences. Moreover, the demand for built-in cooking appliances such as wall ovens, refrigerators, ranges, and cooktops has increased over the last few years. In western countries such as the US, many newly constructed houses are built with modern designs and aesthetics, which include integrated smart appliances. Hence, the rise in household construction will drive the adoption of modular kitchens and, in turn, propel the demand for smart connected cooking appliances during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market 2022-2026

The smart connected cooking appliances market size is expected to grow by USD 10.67 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Download a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will generate maximum revenue in the smart connected cooking appliances market. The offline distribution channel includes convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Vendors are directing their sales through local retail entities to drive sales through offline channels. In addition, they are establishing strategic alliances with household appliance retail chains. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors owing to factors such as high smartphone and internet penetration. Moreover, the US is the key country for the smart connected cooking appliances market in the region.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Major Growth Drivers

The rising innovation in product and technology is driving the growth of the smart connected cooking appliances market. Many people are shifting to smart connected products owing to changing lifestyles. Smart connected cooking appliances are convenient to use. They can be accessed through smartphones by using technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Such innovations in products and technologies will propel the smart connected cooking appliances market growth during the forecast period.

Gain more insights into key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Breville Group Ltd. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances under the brand name Joule, with features such as autopilot, guided recipes, and cook progress monitoring.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances such as ovens and hoods that can be operated and monitored with a smart app.

  • June Life Inc. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances, primarily ovens that combine 12 appliances into one, with connectivity and responsiveness.

  • LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances under the brand name ThinQ, which enables users to remotely check the status of the oven and manage recipes with apps.

  • Panasonic Corp. - The company offers smart connected cooking appliances under the brand name MirAle, which brings all home appliances such as refrigerators under one IoT platform that can be operated remotely with smartphones.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the smart connected cooking appliances market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the smart connected cooking appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart connected cooking appliances market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will hinder the growth of smart connected cooking appliances market vendors

Related Reports

Smart Ovens Market Growth By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Industry Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026: The smart ovens market size is projected to grow by USD 243.62 million from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Water Softeners Market Research Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast - 2022-2026: The smart water softeners market size is projected to grow by USD 482.6 million from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.91

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Behmor Inc., Breville Group Ltd., Electrolux Professional AB, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., June Life Inc., Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Revolution Cooking LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smarter Applications Ltd., Somany Home Innovation Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Breville Group Ltd.

  • 10.4 Electrolux Professional AB

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 June Life Inc.

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

