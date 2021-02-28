/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden to Make Cultural Infrastructure Announcement in Milton/

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Milton), will announce funding for cultural infrastructure in Milton

MILTON, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Milton), will make a virtual announcement about cultural infrastructure funding in Milton on Monday. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

EVENT: Press Conference

DATE: Monday, March 1, 2021

TIME: 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Virtual

Journalists are required to confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to the following email address before 4:00 p.m. on February 28: pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca.

A Zoom link will be sent to allow journalists to ask questions after the press briefing.

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN, @capital_exp

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/28/c4263.html