Smart Diapers Market Size to Garner USD 47.6877 Million Revenue by 2025 Registering 18.25% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Diapers Market Overview:

Key Aspects Set to Influence the Industry

As per Market Research Future’s latest report, the Global Smart Diapers Market is slated to register a CAGR of 18.25% and acquire USD 47.6877 Million by 2025. The rise of the smart diaper industry is due to an ageing population, and the rising rates of diaper rash. The last few years have seen enormous improvement in populations worldwide. Higher demographic growth, fewer nuclear households, higher female workforce, and an ageing population are growing the need for smart diapers. With the ageing population, the prevalence of healthcare emergencies and epidemiologic spurts related to hormonal changes and deterioration of the immune systems that also contribute to a high risk of infections. The elderly population can be narrowly described as any people aged 65 or over. The rise of this demographic is one of the most important societal changes witnessed around the globe.

Future Endeavors and New Focus of Major Players

The expanding diaper market would bring opportunities for new entrants to enter the market. Additionally, an increasing number of Internet users are embracing e-commerce expansion, making it a strong delivery platform for all consumer products. It will provide the global industry with large exposure and momentum, which will be helpful to the large customer base. Having a high commodity cost helps the demand for smart diapers to expand at a sluggish rate. Pricing would be one of the main factors inhibiting the adoption of smart diapers in the industry.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Procter & Gamble Company (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Abena A/S (Denmark)

Pixie Scientific, LLC (US)

Companies in the global smart diaper’s marketplace are focused on introducing new products and increasing market share through expansion. Due to smart wearable technology, companies are designing diapers with sensors, which will allow caregivers to take care of babies and the elderly more efficiently and effectively.

Industry Updates:

March 2020: MIT invented a way of using radio waves to monitor the moisture in disposable nappies and alert caregivers when babies need to be changed. The sensor is able to detect when a diaper is damp and will notify the caregiver which will ultimately lead to less diaper rash and more optimal diaper care. While battery and wireless sensors are typically used in this area, the team from MIT's Auto-ID Lab achieved the same result using a small, inexpensive sensor that they estimate would cost less than two cents to produce.

January 2020: Pampers launched a "smart diaper" and this feature would notify parents of whenever the diaper needs changing. The Lumi Baby Care System, designed by pediatricians, alerts consumers when the diaper is dirty so they can take care of the baby. The system also provides features such as a baby's sleep schedule over time, room temperature, feeding activity and more.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Smart Diapers Market has been segmented on the basis of End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

The global industry is divided into adult and baby products. The adult segment is the largest category while its share will rise by the highest percentage in the forecast era. Baby diapers are primarily found in nursing homes and hospitals that care for mentally ill patients and physically handicapped people.

On the basis of the distribution channels, the global smart diapers market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The brick-and-mortar segment of the e-commerce industry will lead the global market and being estimated at twenty-one million dollars by 2025. The non-store-based segment is forecast to rise at its peak rate of 21.68% over the next few years. Non-store-based distribution platforms include e-commerce, wherein the manufacturers sell their smart diapers through online shopping sites such as Amazon and Alibaba, as well as their own websites.

Regional Status and Challenges:

North America Leads with Established Sectors while APAC to Rise Substantially.

The North American market for smart diapers is projected to be important during the forecast era. The area accounted for half the market share in 2018. The US economy is a large part of the North American economy. Since the demand in this area is estimated to expand dramatically, its annual revenue is expected to rise by 20%.

Furthermore, Europe has the second largest market share for smart diapers, driven by technical advances and growing elderly population. The use of smart diapers and advanced incontinence therapies aims to minimize the amount of money expended on products and services. The rapidly increasing aging population and the growing health awareness among the elderly, provides the new market for adult diapers. Furthermore, smart diaper producers are partnering with technology supplying firms to create and sell cost-effective and innovative products to sustain a good competitive position in the industry.

The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the next five years. The growth of these markets was due to the emergence of a wider demographic with a demand for specialized health care. Due to high birth rates in the Middle East, this would be a very lucrative opportunity for smart diapering. Adding smart diapers to popular web sites would broaden the market. The entrepreneurs are using innovative technology to develop sensors which are driving the demand in the Middle East. Population development and nuclear families are key driving forces in the area's market. Taiwan, Korea, and Australia are considered to be the countries with highest potential for growth for this commodity.

