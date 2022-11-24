Smart Door Lock Market Size (2022-2027) Worth USD 4449.2 Million, 18.4% CAGR
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Smart Door Lock Market Size is projected to reach USD 4,449.2 Million in 2027, at CAGR of 18.4% during forecast period
Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, The global smart door lock market is expected to gain impetus from the rising adoption of novel connecting technologies, namely, Zigbee, 5G network, Z-wave, and Bluetooth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Smart Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Product, By Connecting Technology, By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” the global smart door lock market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period, to Reach USD 4449.2 Million by 2027, from USD 1172.5 Million in 2019.
Industry Development:
Assa Abloy successfully acquired Access-IS to reinforce its pre-existing product portfolio within extended access technologies. At the same time, it will deliver growth opportunities to the former.
Latch announced the launch of LatchOS to allow users to integrate the app with other devices in a building, as well as to manage the doors. These integrations include Leviton & Jaso lights switches, ecobee & Honeywell thermostats, and Sonos speakers.
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2020-2027
Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR
18.4%
2027 Value Projection
USD 4,449.2 Million
Base Year
2019
Smart Door Lock Market Size in 2019
USD 1,172.5 Million
Historical Data for
2016-2018
No. of Pages
160
Regional Analysis-
Surging Demand for Novel Smart Door Locks to Favor Growth in North America
Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 499.4 million in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for advanced smart door locks across Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. According to a survey conducted by IFSEC Global and Assa Abloy, in North America, approximately, 61% of households have at least one smart home system installed in their residences.
Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow at the highest pace backed by the increasing number of smart city projects in countries, namely, South Korea, China, and India. Europe is set to exhibit a significant CAGR fueled by the increasing investments by regulatory bodies in developing these door locks for critical infrastructure spaces.
Drivers & Restraints-
Increasing Governmental Investment in Smart City Projects to Propel Growth
Governments of various countries are investing hefty amounts of money in the upcoming smart city projects across the globe. Prominent companies, such as Godrej Group, Google LLC, August, and Assa Abloy AB are currently aiming to introduce new connected door locks solutions for government, commercial, and residential applications. These factors are expected to bolster the Smart door lock market growth in the near future. However, the lack of awareness about these door locks may hamper their demand.
COVID-19: Investments by Companies to Restore Growth will Impact Market Positively
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the surging investments by reputed smart door lock manufacturers, such as Yale, Yale, and Samsung Group in restoring the market growth back to normal. The Singapore Government Technology Agency (GovTech) declared in June 2020 that it is likely to invest around USD 3.50 billion for the development of numerous monitoring and security tools for smart cities. We are providing elaborate research reports for clients to help them understand the current situation.
Market Segmentations-
Deadbolt Segment Held 52.1% Share in 2019 Owing to High Demand from Residential Sector
Based on type, the deadbolt segment earned 52.1% in terms of market share in 2019. It is set to hold the maximum share throughout the forthcoming years because of the high demand for door locks from the residential sector.
By product, the market is Divided into smart card door locks, biometric door locks, electric strike door locks, and others. Based on technology, the Intelligent Door Lock Market is Divided into as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and others.
Based on the application, the Smart Door Lock Market is divided into hospitality, residential, commercials, government, and others
By Type
By Product
By Connecting Technology
By Application
This Report Answers the Following Questions:
What are the growth drivers, dynamics, and obstacles?
What are the opportunities and challenges in the global Smart Door Lock Market?
Which region is set to remain at the forefront in terms of share?
Which segment is expected to dominate the Digital Door Lock Market in terms of revenue?
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Focus on Launching New Products & Acquisition Strategy to Intensify Competition
The market for smart door locks is fragmented with the presence of a large number of prominent manufacturers. Some of them are focusing on adopting the strategy of merger & acquisition, while the others are aiming to introduce new features in their existing smart door lock ranges. Below are the latest industry developments:
Companies Covered in Smart Door Lock Market Report:
ASSA ABLOY (Stockholm, Sweden)
Samsung Group (Seoul, South Korea)
Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)
Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems (Guangdong Province, China)
Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)
DESSMANN (Hangzhou, China)
The Chamberlain Group, Inc.
Kaadas (Australia)
Masterlock (Wisconsin, United States)
August Home (California, United States)
Kwikset (California, United States)
Techlicious LLC. (United States)
Godrej Group (Mumbai, India)
Adel Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
SCHLAGE (California, United States)
HavenLock, Inc. (Tennessee, United States)
YALE (Tennessee, United States)
Xiaomi Corporation (Beijing, China)
Latchable, Inc. (New York, United States)
Major Points of TOC:
Introduction
Definition, By Segment
Research Methodology/Approach
Data Sources
Key Takeaways
Market Dynamics
Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
Impact of COVID-19
Short-term Impact
Long-term Impact
Competition Landscape
Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019
Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations
Companies Profiled
Overview
Key Management
Headquarters etc.
Offerings/Business Segments
Key Details
Employee Size
Key Financials
Past and Current Revenue
Gross Margin
Geographical Share
Business Segment Share
Recent Developments
Primary Interview Responses
Annexure / Appendix
Global Smart Door Lock Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027
By Type (Value)
Deadbolt
Lever Handles
Padlock
Others (Knob, etc.)
By Products (Value)
Biometric Door Locks
Face Recognition
Palm Recognition
Iris Recognition
Fingerprint Recognition
Others (Voice Recognition, etc.)
Smart Card Door Locks
Electric Strike Door Locks
Others (Keypad Door Lock, etc.)
By Connecting Technology (Value)
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other (Z wave, etc.)
By Application (Value)
Residential
Hospitality
Commercials
Government
Other (Critical Infrastructure, etc.)
By Region (Value)
North America
South America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
North America Smart Door Lock Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027
