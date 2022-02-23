Smart Doorbell Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.& Arlo Technologies Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from North America for the smart doorbell market. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart doorbells in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. North America is a hub for several international and domestic vendors of smart home products. The region also benefits from the sale of products that are first made available to customers in the US. This is because of the high penetration and awareness of smart home automation products in the region. Vendors introduce the latest products in the region and have full control of the supply chain to reduce logistics and transportation costs. This leads to the availability of best-priced products. The smart doorbell market share is expected to increase by USD 826.30 billion from 2020 to 2025, However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Doorbell Market Analysis Report by Product (Stand-alone smart doorbell and Integrated smart doorbell) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Some of the key Smart Doorbell Players:

The smart doorbell market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart doorbell products under the brand name of Z-Wave.

Arlo Technologies Inc. - The company offers a wired video doorbell that keeps watching over the doorstep and gets a wider 180 viewing angle with convenience.

August Home Inc. - The company offers WI-FI smart lock which can get full voice and remote access functionality without the fuss.

Eques Inc. - The company offers smart doorbells under the brand name of Veiu.

iseeBell Inc. - The company offers a smart video doorbell that allows to see and speak with visitors.

Smart Doorbell Market - Drivers & challenges

The smart doorbell market is driven by the increasing demand for smart locks. However, the factors such as technical issues may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Doorbell Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Stand-alone smart doorbell - size and forecast 2020-2025

Integrated smart doorbell - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart Doorbell Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

