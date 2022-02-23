U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.50
    +34.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,757.00
    +232.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,013.50
    +150.75 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.90
    +24.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    -0.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.30
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.80
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0810
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.80
    +1,613.57 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.88
    +51.59 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.13
    +43.92 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Smart Doorbell Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.& Arlo Technologies Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from North America for the smart doorbell market. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart doorbells in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. North America is a hub for several international and domestic vendors of smart home products. The region also benefits from the sale of products that are first made available to customers in the US. This is because of the high penetration and awareness of smart home automation products in the region. Vendors introduce the latest products in the region and have full control of the supply chain to reduce logistics and transportation costs. This leads to the availability of best-priced products. The smart doorbell market share is expected to increase by USD 826.30 billion from 2020 to 2025, However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Doorbell Market Analysis Report by Product (Stand-alone smart doorbell and Integrated smart doorbell) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/smart-doorbell-market-industry-analysis

Some of the key Smart Doorbell Players:
The smart doorbell market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart doorbell products under the brand name of Z-Wave.

  • Arlo Technologies Inc. - The company offers a wired video doorbell that keeps watching over the doorstep and gets a wider 180 viewing angle with convenience.

  • August Home Inc. - The company offers WI-FI smart lock which can get full voice and remote access functionality without the fuss.

  • Eques Inc. - The company offers smart doorbells under the brand name of Veiu.

  • iseeBell Inc. - The company offers a smart video doorbell that allows to see and speak with visitors.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Smart Doorbell Market - Drivers & challenges
The smart doorbell market is driven by the increasing demand for smart locks. However, the factors such as technical issues may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Doorbell Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Stand-alone smart doorbell - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Integrated smart doorbell - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart Doorbell Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report!

Related Reports:
Consumer Biometrics Market -The consumer biometrics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 14.48%. Download a free sample now!

High-End Server Market -The high-end server market share is expected to increase by USD 32.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%. Download a free sample now!

Smart Doorbell Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.74%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 826.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.03

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, UAE, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Eques Inc., iseeBell Inc., Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security, VStarcam , and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Stand-alone smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Integrated smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aeotec Ltd.

  • Arlo Technologies Inc.

  • August Home Inc.

  • Eques Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • iseeBell Inc.

  • Ring LLC

  • SkyBell Technologies Inc.

  • Soliom Solar Home Security

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-doorbell-market---45-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-aeotec-technology-shenzhen-co-ltd-arlo-technologies-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301487737.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

    The mining firm said that profit after tax improved by 116% on 2021.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

    Congresswoman’s office says all options, including current name, will be considered

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur