Smart Doorbell Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.& Arlo Technologies Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from North America for the smart doorbell market. The US and Canada are the key markets for smart doorbells in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. North America is a hub for several international and domestic vendors of smart home products. The region also benefits from the sale of products that are first made available to customers in the US. This is because of the high penetration and awareness of smart home automation products in the region. Vendors introduce the latest products in the region and have full control of the supply chain to reduce logistics and transportation costs. This leads to the availability of best-priced products. The smart doorbell market share is expected to increase by USD 826.30 billion from 2020 to 2025, However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Doorbell Market Analysis Report by Product (Stand-alone smart doorbell and Integrated smart doorbell) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Some of the key Smart Doorbell Players:
The smart doorbell market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart doorbell products under the brand name of Z-Wave.
Arlo Technologies Inc. - The company offers a wired video doorbell that keeps watching over the doorstep and gets a wider 180 viewing angle with convenience.
August Home Inc. - The company offers WI-FI smart lock which can get full voice and remote access functionality without the fuss.
Eques Inc. - The company offers smart doorbells under the brand name of Veiu.
iseeBell Inc. - The company offers a smart video doorbell that allows to see and speak with visitors.
Smart Doorbell Market - Drivers & challenges
The smart doorbell market is driven by the increasing demand for smart locks. However, the factors such as technical issues may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Smart Doorbell Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Stand-alone smart doorbell - size and forecast 2020-2025
Integrated smart doorbell - size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart Doorbell Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart Doorbell Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 826.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Japan, UAE, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Eques Inc., iseeBell Inc., Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security, VStarcam , and Xiaomi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
