U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,641.50
    -10.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.00
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.28
    -1.01 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -20.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    +0.85 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9650
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,014.31
    -778.69 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.96
    +11.23 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.54
    -25.64 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Smart Doorbell Market Record CAGR of Over 25% With Xiaomi Corp. and Google LLC Holding Dominant Positions in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the smart doorbell market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing demand for smart locks and smart doorbells owing to surging cases of burglary in recent years has been notably driving the market. In addition, the incorporation of advanced technologies by vendors will further accelerate market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The smart doorbell market report is segmented by product (stand-alone smart doorbell and integrated smart doorbell) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period with the US and Canada holding the largest market share of the global market in 2019.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Aeotec Ltd.

  • August Home, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Ring LLC

  • Xiaomi Corp.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Information Technology Industry Include:

Smart Home Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Smart Home Appliances Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Smart Doorbell Camera Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-doorbell-market-record-cagr-of-over-25--with-xiaomi-corp-and-google-llc-holding-dominant-positions-in-technology-hardware-storage--peripherals-industry-17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369860.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China Firms Cashing Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump After Tencent Buys Back Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after a new round of share buybacks by Tencent Holdings Ltd boosted market sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.6% on Tuesday to the highest since late July, extending gains from last month’s low to around 17%. Biggest point contributors included Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Tencent stepping into the market to buy back shares worth HK$100.5 million ($12.9 million) spurred traders

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Bitcoin steady as Reddit traders plan to buy en masse to mark El Salvador adoption

    A movement online is calling for people to buy small amounts of bitcoin in support of El Salvador becoming the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.

  • George Soros Calls BlackRock’s China Investment ‘Tragic Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros criticized BlackRock Inc.’s China push as a risk to clients’ money and U.S. security interests, in the billionaire financier and philanthropist’s latest broadside against investment in the world’s second-largest economy. “Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • 10 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports investors must read. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read. The second-quarter earnings season has almost ended, with S&P 500 stocks posting their strongest earnings growth in more than […]

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."