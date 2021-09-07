Smart Doorbell Market Record CAGR of Over 25% With Xiaomi Corp. and Google LLC Holding Dominant Positions in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the smart doorbell market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for smart locks and smart doorbells owing to surging cases of burglary in recent years has been notably driving the market. In addition, the incorporation of advanced technologies by vendors will further accelerate market growth.

The smart doorbell market report is segmented by product (stand-alone smart doorbell and integrated smart doorbell) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period with the US and Canada holding the largest market share of the global market in 2019.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aeotec Ltd.

August Home, Inc.

Google LLC

Ring LLC

Xiaomi Corp.

