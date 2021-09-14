U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,858.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.00
    -20.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.20
    -3.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.91
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -1.38 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,797.02
    +1,494.16 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.03
    +25.15 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.87
    -22.56 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Smart Education and Learning Market to Reach USD 783.48 billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Leading companies in the Smart Education and Learning Market are Ebix, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Pearson, D2L Corporation., Ellucian Company L.P., BYJU'S, SAMSUNG, Cengage, PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Saba Software, SkillSoft, SMART Technologies ULC, McGraw-Hill, NIIT, Adobe, Blackboard, Inc.

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide smart education and learning market size is projected to arrive at USD 783.48 billion before the finish of 2027. The rising cell phone infiltration, combined with the simplicity of accessibility of high-velocity correspondence networks across the world will arise for market development. As per a report distributed by Fortune Business Insights, named "Smart Education and Learning Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning), By End User (Corporate, Academic, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2027," the market was worth USD 191.32 billion out of 2021 and will show a CAGR of 19.6% during the conjecture time frame, 2021-2027.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-education-and-learning-market-101942

Smart education and learning has been a necessary piece of our way of life since the time the underlying foundations of innovation have been spread across the world. The execution of ongoing ideas has demonstrated valuable for a few applications, including keen instruction. The changing way of life propensities and tutoring designs have set out a few development open doors for the organizations working on the lookout. The presence of a few enormous scope organizations in this area has therefore arisen for the development of the general market. The enormous interests in innovative incorporation are noteworthy to the advantages offered by shrewd instruction and learning, particularly in extraordinary occasions like pandemics and crisis circumstances. The essential point of brilliant instruction and learning is to present a worked on method of learning and obviously, these stages have taken into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of Key Players in Smart Education and Learning Market::

  • Blackboard Inc. (Washington, D.C., United States)

  • Ebix Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, United States)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (San Jose, California, United States)

  • McGraw Hill. (New York, United States)

  • D2L Corporation. (Kitchener, Canada)

  • NIIT (Gurugram, Haryana, India)

  • Pearson (London, United Kingdom)

  • SkillSoft (Nashua, New Hampshire, United States)

  • SMART Technologies ULC (Calgary, Canada)

  • Ellucian Company L.P. (Virginia, United States)

  • BYJU'S (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India)

  • PROMETHEAN LIMITED (Seattle, Washington, United States)

  • Saba Software (Dublin, California, United States)

  • SAMSUNG (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Cengage (Boston, Massachusetts, United States)

  • NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (Fuzhou, China)

  • Absorb LMS Software Inc. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)

  • Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Santa Monica, California, United States)

  • Oracle Corporation (Redwood City, California, United States)

  • Paradiso Solutions LLC (Silicon Valley, California, United States)

  • CrossKnowledge (John Wiley & Sons, Inc.) (Suresnes, France)

  • JZero Solutions Ltd (Slough, Berkshire, United Kingdom)

  • Edmodo (Mariners Island Blvd, San Mateo, CA, USA)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

19.6%

2027 Value Projection

USD 783.48 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 191.32 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Learning Mode, End User and Geography

Growth Drivers

Smart Education Has Almost Perfectly Fit-In During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies Across the World

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-education-and-learning-market-101942

Market Driver:

Smart Education Has Almost Perfectly Fit-In During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has compelled governments across the world to focus on implementing strict measures that would include social distancing practices to curb the spread of the virus. In such situations, platforms such as smart learning and education become an essential part of our life. As more people are left with no other option than to stay indoors, online platforms blend in perfectly with this kind of lifestyle. The presence of numerous large scale vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the overall market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies Across the World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on market growth. Due to healthy market competition, companies have found it increasingly difficult to penetrate in the consolidated regions and it looks like collaborations have given most of the companies a platform to expand their businesses. In June 2021, Skillsoft announced that it has collaborated with Data Society to develop a new virtual classroom platform. The company will develop its first Python Bootcamp that will enable attendees’ interaction with all other people in the session. The company will look to develop a customized virtual classroom that will help address the rising product demand across the world. Skillsoft’s latest collaboration with Data Society is one of several company collaborations of recent times that have had a huge say on the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market. The increasing demand and adoption of online platforms as well as home schooling, especially in the United States, will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The rising coronavirus cases in the United States have been pivotal to the widespread adoption of the product and subsequently, the growth of the market. As of 2021, the market in North America was worth USD 68.54 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-education-and-learning-market-101942

Industry Developments:

October 2021 — Saba Software announced the launch of a personalized learning experience platform, to provide better user engagement.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Global Smart Education and Learning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

    • By Component (Value)

      • Hardware

        • Interactive White Boards

        • Interactive Displays

        • Interactive Tables

        • Interactive Projectors

        • Student Response Systems

      • Software

        • Smart education and learning (LMS)

        • Learning Content Management System

        • Adaptive Learning Platform

        • Assessment Systems

        • Others

      • Services

        • Implementation and Integration

        • Training and Consultant

        • Support and Maintenance

    • By Learning Mode (Value)

      • Collaborative Learning

      • Virtual Instructor Led Training (VLIT)

      • Simulation Based Learning

      • Social Learning

      • Blended Learning

    • By End-User (Value)

      • Corporate

        • SMEs

        • Large Enterprises

      • Academic

        • K-12

        • Higher Degree

      • Government

    • By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-education-and-learning-market-101942

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium-Sized Organizations), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, ITES, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Internet of Things Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Facial Recognition Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Technology (2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, Thermal Face Recognition, Skin Texture Analysis, and Others, By Application (Face Identification, Access Control, Security & Surveillance, and Others, By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail & ecommerce), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/smart-education-and-learning-market-9501


Recommended Stories

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Castor Maritime Stock Soars On New Charter Agreements

    Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) announced new charter agreements for three of its vessels. The M/V Magic Nebula, a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum of six months and a maximum of eight months. The M/V Magic Moon, a Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $30,250. The charter commenced on August

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage From China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

    Rising COVID-19 cases impacted traffic at some stores in August, but the holiday outlook remains solid.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • FDA To Discuss Possible COVID Booster Shots For General Public

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is among leaders in our area preparing ahead of federal guidance.

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.

  • South Korea Fines Google for Abusing Android Dominance

    Sep.13 -- South Korea fined&nbsp;Alphabet Inc.’s Google for abusing its dominance in smartphone software. Vlad Savov reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Oil Rises to Six-Week High as Another Storm Heads for U.S. Gulf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed above $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly six weeks as another heavy storm heads to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, while producers are still reeling from Hurricane Ida. Futures in New York settled 1.1% higher. Tropical Storm Nicholas, which may reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall, is expected to bring flooding rains to Houston, as well as parts of Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida two weeks ago. About 44% of oil supply is down in the Gulf and t

  • Chinese crackdown on tech giants threatens its cloud market growth

    As Chinese tech companies come under regulatory scrutiny at home, concerns and pressures are escalating among investors and domestic tech companies, including China’s four big cloud companies, BATH (Baidu AI, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud), according to an analyst report. As the current scrutiny is not particularly focused on the cloud sector and the demand for digital transformation, artificial intelligence and smart industries remains firm, China’s cloud infrastructure market size mounted to $6.6 billion, which is an increase of 54% compared with the previous year, in the second quarter of 2021.

  • ShaMaran to Present at Pareto Securities Energy Conference

    ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adel Chaouch, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities Energy virtual conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 10:25 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF version.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.