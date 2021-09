Smart Education and Learning Market to Reach USD 783.48 billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6%

Leading companies in the Smart Education and Learning Market are Ebix, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Pearson, D2L Corporation., Ellucian Company L.P., BYJU'S, SAMSUNG, Cengage, PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Saba Software, SkillSoft, SMART Technologies ULC, McGraw-Hill, NIIT, Adobe, Blackboard, Inc.

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide smart education and learning market size is projected to arrive at USD 783.48 billion before the finish of 2027. The rising cell phone infiltration, combined with the simplicity of accessibility of high-velocity correspondence networks across the world will arise for market development. As per a report distributed by Fortune Business Insights, named "Smart Education and Learning Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning), By End User (Corporate, Academic, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2027," the market was worth USD 191.32 billion out of 2021 and will show a CAGR of 19.6% during the conjecture time frame, 2021-2027.

Smart education and learning has been a necessary piece of our way of life since the time the underlying foundations of innovation have been spread across the world. The execution of ongoing ideas has demonstrated valuable for a few applications, including keen instruction. The changing way of life propensities and tutoring designs have set out a few development open doors for the organizations working on the lookout. The presence of a few enormous scope organizations in this area has therefore arisen for the development of the general market. The enormous interests in innovative incorporation are noteworthy to the advantages offered by shrewd instruction and learning, particularly in extraordinary occasions like pandemics and crisis circumstances. The essential point of brilliant instruction and learning is to present a worked on method of learning and obviously, these stages have taken into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 19.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 783.48 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 191.32 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Learning Mode, End User and Geography Growth Drivers Smart Education Has Almost Perfectly Fit-In During the COVID-19 Pandemic Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies Across the World North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

Market Driver:

Smart Education Has Almost Perfectly Fit-In During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has compelled governments across the world to focus on implementing strict measures that would include social distancing practices to curb the spread of the virus. In such situations, platforms such as smart learning and education become an essential part of our life. As more people are left with no other option than to stay indoors, online platforms blend in perfectly with this kind of lifestyle. The presence of numerous large scale vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the overall market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies Across the World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on market growth. Due to healthy market competition, companies have found it increasingly difficult to penetrate in the consolidated regions and it looks like collaborations have given most of the companies a platform to expand their businesses. In June 2021, Skillsoft announced that it has collaborated with Data Society to develop a new virtual classroom platform. The company will develop its first Python Bootcamp that will enable attendees’ interaction with all other people in the session. The company will look to develop a customized virtual classroom that will help address the rising product demand across the world. Skillsoft’s latest collaboration with Data Society is one of several company collaborations of recent times that have had a huge say on the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market. The increasing demand and adoption of online platforms as well as home schooling, especially in the United States, will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The rising coronavirus cases in the United States have been pivotal to the widespread adoption of the product and subsequently, the growth of the market. As of 2021, the market in North America was worth USD 68.54 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

October 2021 — Saba Software announced the launch of a personalized learning experience platform, to provide better user engagement.

