Smart Education Market Size to Record a YoY Growth of 13.1%, Increased Employment Prospects to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Education Market by Product (Content, Software, and Hardware), End-user (Higher education and K-12 schools), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the smart education market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 158.37 billion.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The increasing employment prospects is driving the smart education market growth. There is a high demand-supply gap in employment, as students lack industry-specific skills. Hence, educational institutions are adopting advanced learning methodologies such as smart education to improve the employment prospects of students. They are focusing on providing industry-related skills to students so that they can be trained as per industry requirements. The increasing emphasis on STEM-based education is driving the demand for education technology products. These factors are fueling the growth of the market.
Market Challenge: Budget constraints are challenging the smart education market growth. The purchase and maintenance of smart education devices are expensive. Many institutions that provide smart education do not have adequate financial support. They need to procure expensive hardware systems such as classroom wearables and projectors. Moreover, institutions in emerging countries lack the required capital to install these products. These institutions may be unable to invest significantly in the implementation and maintenance of smart software solutions such as LMS. These factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio,
Market Segmentation
By product, the content segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Content plays an important part in any learning environment in traditional and online classrooms. In an online education setup, apart from the conventional textual format, content is presented in varied forms. Educational institutions are procuring several types of digital content in the form of graphics, texts, and video to provide students with an engaging classroom environment. Hence, institutions are incorporating online content in their teaching and learning methodologies. Such advantages of content will drive market growth during the forecast period.
APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the smart education market in the region.
Additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
Adobe Inc.
Anthology Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
D2L Corp.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Discovery Education Inc.
Echo360 Inc
Educomp Solutions Ltd.
Ellucian Co. LP
Instructure Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Jenzabar Inc
NIIT Ltd
Pearson Plc
Promethean Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
SMART Technologies ULC
Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Unit4 NV
Want your report customized?
Self-paced E-learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The self-paced E-learning market share is expected to increase by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Smart Education Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 158.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.1
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Echo360 Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Unit4 NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Adobe Inc.
11.4 Anthology Inc.
11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
11.6 D2L Corp.
11.7 Dell Technologies Inc.
11.8 Discovery Education Inc.
11.9 Ellucian Co. LP
11.10 Instructure Inc.
11.11 International Business Machines Corp.
11.12 Pearson Plc
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
