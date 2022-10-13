Smart Education Market Size to Record a YoY Growth of 13.1%, Increased Employment Prospects to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Education Market by Product (Content, Software, and Hardware), End-user (Higher education and K-12 schools), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the smart education market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 158.37 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Education Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing employment prospects is driving the smart education market growth. There is a high demand-supply gap in employment, as students lack industry-specific skills. Hence, educational institutions are adopting advanced learning methodologies such as smart education to improve the employment prospects of students. They are focusing on providing industry-related skills to students so that they can be trained as per industry requirements. The increasing emphasis on STEM-based education is driving the demand for education technology products. These factors are fueling the growth of the market.

Market Challenge: Budget constraints are challenging the smart education market growth. The purchase and maintenance of smart education devices are expensive. Many institutions that provide smart education do not have adequate financial support. They need to procure expensive hardware systems such as classroom wearables and projectors. Moreover, institutions in emerging countries lack the required capital to install these products. These institutions may be unable to invest significantly in the implementation and maintenance of smart software solutions such as LMS. These factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the content segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Content plays an important part in any learning environment in traditional and online classrooms. In an online education setup, apart from the conventional textual format, content is presented in varied forms. Educational institutions are procuring several types of digital content in the form of graphics, texts, and video to provide students with an engaging classroom environment. Hence, institutions are incorporating online content in their teaching and learning methodologies. Such advantages of content will drive market growth during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the smart education market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Anthology Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Discovery Education Inc.

Echo360 Inc

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Co. LP

Instructure Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jenzabar Inc

NIIT Ltd

Pearson Plc

Promethean Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SMART Technologies ULC

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Unit4 NV

Self-paced E-learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The self-paced E-learning market share is expected to increase by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 158.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Echo360 Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Unit4 NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

