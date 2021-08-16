U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Smart Elevator Market Witnesses Emergence of Fujitec Co. Ltd. and Hitachi Ltd. as Key Market Contributors|Technavio

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Smart elevator market will have Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. and Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart elevator market is poised to grow by USD 5.14 billion during 2021-2025 during the forecast period. The report entails comprehensive details on the market positioning of vendors in the competitive landscape. Some of the dominant smart elevator market participants include Fujitec Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. (China), Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. (South Korea), KONE Corp. (Finland), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Otis Worldwide Corp. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schindler Holding Ltd. (Switzerland), and TK Elevator GmbH (Germany).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Elevator Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Elevator Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart Elevator Market can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

The COVID-19 impact report on smart elevator market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Smart Elevator Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Neutral & Inferior growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key regional segments including Japan, East Asia, South Asia, and North America and Europe. The company offers smart elevator under the brand name Elvic.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates in key business segments including IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, Hitachi High-Tech, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical, and others. The company offers MCA ES smart elevator.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

The company functions in prominent business units including Carrier Business, Enterprise Business, and Consumer Business. They offer contactless smart elevator solution for the smart elevator market.

Smart Elevator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smart elevator market is segmented as below:

  • Service

  • Geography

The smart elevator market is driven by the rising number of construction activities, growing investment in smart cities, and surging ocus on reducing impact of energy costs on business. The modernization service segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market. In terms of geography, 41% of the incremental growth originated from North America due to the growing number of vendors deploying innovative strategies such as smart elevator installation, maintenance, and modernization services. These factors are expected to trigger the smart elevator market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8.14% during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Elevator and Escalator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Market in US by Product and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Services Market in GCC Countries by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Stair Lift Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hydraulic Elevators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-elevator-market-witnesses-emergence-of-fujitec-co-ltd-and-hitachi-ltd-as-key-market-contributorstechnavio-301355322.html

SOURCE Technavio

