U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.25
    -13.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,200.00
    -73.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,097.00
    -59.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.20
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.02
    +0.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    -0.67 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1785
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0080
    +0.5380 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,427.36
    -306.82 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.04
    -2.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.05
    +20.31 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Smart Eye Interim Report January - June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Smart Eye
·5 min read
Smart Eye
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMTEF

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

The encouraging growth continues

April - June 2022

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 59.8 (16.9) million, an increase of 254% compared to the corresponding period previous year, of which 41% was organic growth.

  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -41.6 (-16.1) million. The lower result is mainly due to the addition of the resources from the future oriented Affectiva acquisition, as well as a significant increase of employees in the Group. These investments are made in order to deliver on the already won projects and further development of Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing.

  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -76.3 (-22.0) million. Depreciation of the surplus value created in conjunction with the Affectiva and iMotions acquisitions amounts to SEK 26.6 million.

  • Earnings after tax per share is negative.

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 160.5 million at the end of June.

  • In April Smart Eye was selected by an existing Korean customer to deliver its Driver Monitoring System software to three additional car models. The new models are estimated to go into production in the first half of 2023 and the revenue for the order is estimated to SEK 50 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

  • In July the company received one additional Driver Monitoring System Design Win with a North American car manufacturer. It is estimated to go into production in 2024 and the revenue for the order is estimated to SEK 10 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

January - June 2022

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 113.3 (35.1) million, which corresponds to an increase of 223%. The organic growth amounted to 27%

  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -147.8 (-40.5) million. Depreciation of the surplus value created in conjunction with the Affectiva and iMotions acquisitions amounts to SEK 52.1 million.

  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK -148.0 (-40.6) million.

  • Earnings after tax are negative.

Comments from the CEO

The second quarter was stronger than this year's first quarter. We also grew compared to the same quarter last year. Both our business areas are growing even though still affected by the pandemic and semiconductor shortages, creating delays in the supply chain. It's tooearly to say that we have passed the effects of the pandemic, but we are on track to do so.

Automotive
A short summary of the status of our automotive business.

  • We have 94 design wins with 14 OEMs and growing. This is industry leading, and more is to be expected. We are well established in every geographic region of importance.

  • The value of all the design wins is estimated to be SEK 2.4 billion.

  • 6 OEMs have started their series production.

  • In July we passed the landmark of having Smart Eye software in 1.000.000 cars that are rolling on the roads globally. The first million was the hardest.

  • We continue to be active in several large procurements globally and there are basically no new car platforms that aren't prepared for camera based DMS.

  • Interior Sensing is starting to be procured with expected start of production as early as 2025.

The deliveries of the fleet product AIS have started in small scale with production being ramped up gradually.

Behavioral Research
Behavioral Research has grown significantly, 15% since last quarter and 25% proforma since last year. Experimental research is coming back after the pandemic and Smart Eyes products are in high demand. We have excellent remote eye trackers, market leading facial expression and emotion detection and a multimodal software platform from iMotions to bind it all together. We are very optimistic about the future of our research business and that it will continue its path of profitable growth.

Final Words
We are growing according to plan and of course we are impacted by the supply chain effects that followed in the footsteps of the pandemic. We see ramp-up of new car platforms taking a little bit longer than was previously planned, but the cars are still going towards production albeit with a delay of a quarter or two. The global automotive DMS market was upheaved in a positive sense three years ago when the European legislation together with Euro NCAP started to materialize, and today it is natural in every new car platform project to include DMS as a standard feature. We are investing in the future to maintain our present momentum, taking advantage of our market position and leading technology to even further increase our leadership going forward.

Martin Krantz
CEO Smart Eye

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-329 26 98
Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-320 96 95
Email: anders.lyrheden@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-08-26 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Interim Report Q2 2022

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713604/Smart-Eye-Interim-Report-January--June-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Investors Piling into NVIDIA, Chip Stocks Despite Weak Outlook

    Tech stocks are buoyant this morning despite NVIDIA's disappointing results.

  • UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover

    (Reuters) -Shares of Micro Focus soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt. In a push to expand its enterprise information management business, OpenText said on Thursday it would pay 532 pence ($6.30) in cash for each Micro Focus share, a 98.7% premium over Micro Focus's closing price on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of about $2 billion. Micro Focus, based in Newbury, Berkshire, has $4.4 billion debt on its balance sheet, according to its latest earnings report.