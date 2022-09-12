U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market Size worth USD 1.25 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The smart fabrics for transportation market size is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period. The smart fabrics for the transportation market provide a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Fabrics For Transportation Market Vendor

  • Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Camira

  • Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG

  • Kolon Industries Inc.

  • Schoeller Textil AG

  • Sefar AG

The smart fabrics for the transportation market will be affected by the rising adoption of mobility management. Apart from this, other market trends include capacity expansions by vendors in the textile industry, Increasing demand for textiles in the automotive industry. Buy Sample Report.

Smart Fabrics For Transportation Market Split

  • By Application

  •  By Geography

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The smart fabrics for transportation market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global smart fabrics for the transportation industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global smart fabrics for the transportation industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global smart fabrics for the transportation industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global smart fabrics for transportation market?

The smart fabrics for transportation market research report present critical information and factual data about smart fabrics for the transportation industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in smart fabrics for transportation market study.

The product range of the smart fabrics for the transportation industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in smart fabrics for the transportation market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Related Reports:
Silk Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silk market share is expected to increase to USD 8.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%.

Denim Fabric Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The denim fabric market share is expected to increase to USD 8.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%.

Smart Fabrics For Transportation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.25 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

21.19

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Camira, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Kolon Industries Inc., Schoeller Textil AG, and Sefar AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Railways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Camira

  • 10.5 Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Kolon Industries Inc.

  • 10.7 Schoeller Textil AG

  • 10.8 Sefar AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-fabrics-for-transportation-market-size-worth-usd-1-25-bn-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-application-and-geography-301621709.html

SOURCE Technavio

