Smart Farming Market to Exhibit a Noteworthy Growth of 33.69 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 12.86% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Applications and Opportunity Analysis

SYDNEY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research published latest Smart Farming Market study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. The Smart Farming market research report is absolutely fair and clear research report designed by masters by using top-notch research techniques and tools. SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis helps to find out the threats, opportunities, strength and weakness present in the Smart Farming market. The report is a careful examination of the Smart Farming market and gives bits of knowledge about noteworthy techniques, scope, chronicled data, and accurate data of the general market. It moreover joins foreseen bits of knowledge that are evaluated with the assistance of a sensible game plan of frameworks and speculations.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Smart Farming Market was valued at USD 12.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33.69 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Smart Farming Market Analysis:

Smart farming is defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. It is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Smart farming is being widely adopted globally as it enhances the yield per unit of farming land to acquire best in terms of quantity, quality, and financial returns. The technology assists in better decision making, reduces waste and maximizes efficiency in operations.

Some of the major players operating in the smart farming market are:

Grownetics

Inc. (US)

Auroras s.r.l. (Italy)

Granular, Inc. (San Francisco)

TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan)

The Climate Corporation (US)

Farmers Edge Inc (Canada)

DICKEY-john. (US)

Conservis (US)

Ag Leader Technology. (US)

Raven Industries, Inc. (US)

Iteris, Inc. (US)

Reed Business Information Ltd (US)

AgJunction (Canada)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Recent Developments

DeLaval launched RC550 & RC700 , a robot collector designed for solid floors in March'2021. These products enhance cow comfort and hoof condition. These robots are capable of handling manure without using additional water due to their unique rotary manure intake system.

John Deere added a new Work Planner feature in January'2021 to help farmers in streamlining their work setup experience. They assist operators work more quickly in the field, and provides farmers with a holistic tool to manage their farms.

Opportunities

Furthermore, use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones in agricultural farms and popularity of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in focus on integration of smartphones with agricultural hardware and software applications will further expand the market.

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The smart farming Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Smart Farming Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Key Industry Drivers:

Use of Modern Technologies in Agricultural Products

The use of modern technologies such as variable rate technology (VRT), data management software, mapping software, yield mapping software, and GPS in agricultural products is one of the major factors driving the growth of smart farming market. These technologies improve land fertility and profitability, maximize productivity, reduce the cost of farming and facilitate sustainable agriculture.

Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

The availability of various sensors such as load, temperature, and vibration accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.

Concerns regarding Soil Erosion

The increase in the concerns regarding soil erosion encouraging farmers to adopt advanced agricultural technologies further influence the market. The status of soil condition plays a crucial role in decision making regarding sustainable soil management and appropriate land use that is acquired with the help of modern agricultural solutions.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, expansion of agricultural sector, surge in investments and increase in government initiatives positively impact the smart farming research

Challenges Faced by Smart Farming Industry

On the other hand, high cost for development of modern agricultural equipment and fragmented agriculture industry are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, management of large volumes of data for productive decision making and environmental concerns are projected to challenge the smart farming market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Smart Farming Market Segmentations:

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

By Software

Web Based

Cloud Based

By Service

System Integration and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

Water Quality Management

HVAC Management

Smart Farming Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Smart Farming market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Smart Farming industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Smart Farming market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Smart Farming market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Smart Farming market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Smart Farming Market Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Smart Farming Market, By Agriculture Type

8. Global Smart Farming Market, By Software

9. Global Smart Farming Market, By Service

10. Global Smart Farming Market, By Solution

11. Global Smart Farming Market, By Application

12. Global Smart Farming Market, By Region

13. Global Smart Farming Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

