Smart farming market to grow by USD 7.04 Billion by 2026, Availability of low-cost cloud services that encourages farmers to adopt smart farming to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart farming market is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers smart farming market segmentation by application (soil and crop management, fleet management, storage and irrigation management, and indoor farming), product (automation and control systems and smart agriculture equipment and machinery), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

The availability of affordable cloud services that enable farmers to use smart farming is one of the main drivers fueling the expansion of the global smart agriculture business. As they gather data on the soil, crop health, and environmental factors that could affect the crops, sensors and other monitoring instruments are crucial in smart farming. The enormous amount of data produced by these monitoring tools are gathered in the cloud so that farmers may easily access the data they require. The systems help farmers have a better grasp of the various elements that can be used to boost crop productivity.

Following are some of the main advantages of using cloud technology in agriculture:

Acts as a database for information about crops, weather, soil, and professional consultations.

Increases the overall crop production, encouraging the larger circulation of agricultural goods and services.

Enhances the quality of agricultural goods as well as farmers' economic conditions

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Smart Farming Market.

Smart Farming Market Vendors

Ag Leader Technology: The company offers smart farming solutions for growers seeking a cost-effective GPS receiver and designed for general mapping and AutoSwath functions.

AGCO Corp.: The company offers smart farming solutions which help customers improve uptime, machine optimization, fleet optimization, and decision support.

Bayer AG: The company offers smart farming solutions which include digital applications like Climate FieldView which enable farmers to collect and analyze data from their fields to help make better, more informed decisions that can also improve harvests.

Deere and Co.: The company offers smart farming solutions which help in collecting valuable information quickly and easily, so one can analyze it to make better decisions, or share it with advisors.

Farmers Edge Inc.: The company offers smart farming solutions by combining on-farm hardware, easy-to-use software, digital agronomy, AI-driven analytics, and support to growers that helps farm data, manage risks and maximize returns.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Smart Farming Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

The smart farming market share growth by the soil and crop management segment will be significant during the forecast period. Different factors, including temperature, humidity, environment, and insect damage, might have an impact on the crop's status. Hence, the smart farming market for soil and crop management will be in demand in the forecast years.

Soil and crop management - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fleet management - size and forecast 2021-2026

Storage and irrigation management - size and forecast 2021-2026

Indoor farming - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Farming Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Automation and control systems - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Farming Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America, the US is the primary market for smart farming. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in South America. Over the projected period, the quick uptake of smart farming technologies and methods will support market expansion in North America.

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Malted Barley Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the malted barley market segmentation by application (beer, whiskey, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Succulent Plant Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the succulent plant market segmentation by type (Cactaceae, Crassulaceae, Aizoaceae, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Smart Farming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Auroras Srl, Bacancy Technology, Bayer AG, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cultyvate, Deere and Co., Digital Matter, DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., Gamaya, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Soil and crop management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fleet management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Storage and irrigation management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Automation and control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ag Leader Technology

11.4 AGCO Corp.

11.5 Bayer AG

11.6 Deere and Co.

11.7 Farmers Edge Inc.

11.8 Raven Industries Inc.

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.10 Telit Communications Plc

11.11 Trimble Inc.

11.12 TSI Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-farming-market-to-grow-by-usd-7-04-billion-by-2026--availability-of-low-cost-cloud-services-that-encourages-farmers-to-adopt-smart-farming-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301680264.html

SOURCE Technavio