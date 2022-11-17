U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,917.13
    -41.66 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,309.06
    -244.77 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.27
    -132.39 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    -1.73 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.90
    -13.90 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.59 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    -0.0056 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0770 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0115 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3900
    +0.8820 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,518.25
    -10.93 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.06
    -2.37 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.68
    -38.51 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Smart farming market to grow by USD 7.04 Billion by 2026, Availability of low-cost cloud services that encourages farmers to adopt smart farming to boost market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart farming market is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers smart farming market segmentation by application (soil and crop management, fleet management, storage and irrigation management, and indoor farming), product (automation and control systems and smart agriculture equipment and machinery), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

The availability of affordable cloud services that enable farmers to use smart farming is one of the main drivers fueling the expansion of the global smart agriculture business. As they gather data on the soil, crop health, and environmental factors that could affect the crops, sensors and other monitoring instruments are crucial in smart farming. The enormous amount of data produced by these monitoring tools are gathered in the cloud so that farmers may easily access the data they require. The systems help farmers have a better grasp of the various elements that can be used to boost crop productivity.

Following are some of the main advantages of using cloud technology in agriculture:

  • Acts as a database for information about crops, weather, soil, and professional consultations.

  • Increases the overall crop production, encouraging the larger circulation of agricultural goods and services.

  • Enhances the quality of agricultural goods as well as farmers' economic conditions

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Smart Farming Market.

Smart Farming Market Vendors

  • Ag Leader Technology: The company offers smart farming solutions for growers seeking a cost-effective GPS receiver and designed for general mapping and AutoSwath functions.

  • AGCO Corp.: The company offers smart farming solutions which help customers improve uptime, machine optimization, fleet optimization, and decision support.

  • Bayer AG: The company offers smart farming solutions which include digital applications like Climate FieldView which enable farmers to collect and analyze data from their fields to help make better, more informed decisions that can also improve harvests.

  • Deere and Co.: The company offers smart farming solutions which help in collecting valuable information quickly and easily, so one can analyze it to make better decisions, or share it with advisors.

  • Farmers Edge Inc.: The company offers smart farming solutions by combining on-farm hardware, easy-to-use software, digital agronomy, AI-driven analytics, and support to growers that helps farm data, manage risks and maximize returns.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Smart Farming Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

The smart farming market share growth by the soil and crop management segment will be significant during the forecast period. Different factors, including temperature, humidity, environment, and insect damage, might have an impact on the crop's status. Hence, the smart farming market for soil and crop management will be in demand in the forecast years.

  • Soil and crop management - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fleet management - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Storage and irrigation management - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Indoor farming - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Farming Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Automation and control systems - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Farming Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America, the US is the primary market for smart farming. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in South America. Over the projected period, the quick uptake of smart farming technologies and methods will support market expansion in North America.

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Malted Barley Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the malted barley market segmentation by application (beer, whiskey, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Succulent Plant Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the succulent plant market segmentation by type (Cactaceae, Crassulaceae, Aizoaceae, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Smart Farming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

$7.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Auroras Srl, Bacancy Technology, Bayer AG, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cultyvate, Deere and Co., Digital Matter, DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., Gamaya, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Soil and crop management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fleet management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Storage and irrigation management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Automation and control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ag Leader Technology

  • 11.4 AGCO Corp.

  • 11.5 Bayer AG

  • 11.6 Deere and Co.

  • 11.7 Farmers Edge Inc.

  • 11.8 Raven Industries Inc.

  • 11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.10 Telit Communications Plc

  • 11.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 11.12 TSI Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026
Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-farming-market-to-grow-by-usd-7-04-billion-by-2026--availability-of-low-cost-cloud-services-that-encourages-farmers-to-adopt-smart-farming-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301680264.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Could Rise After Latest EU Sanctions on Russia. Why a Rally May Not Last.

    Following an adjustment period to find new sources of shipping, capital, and insurance for Russia’s oil, prices may give back the accrued premiums.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

    One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

    ImmunoGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMGN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • The secret to a happier retirement might be in your ‘retirement quotient’

    Why Retirement Coaches Association CEO Robert Laura devised the questionnaire and what its answers reveal.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • 5 Retirement Changes Coming in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.