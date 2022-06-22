U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.69
    +24.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,684.01
    +153.76 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,157.87
    +88.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.82
    +8.78 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.79
    -2.73 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1580
    -0.1490 (-4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2220
    -0.4350 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,256.65
    -953.50 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.41
    -2.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Smart Financial Credit Union names LeAnn Kaczynski as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

HOUSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Financial Credit Union has announced the selection of LeAnn Kaczynski as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment was effective April 28, 2022, following the retirement of previous Smart Financial CEO Larry Seidl on March 31, 2022. LeAnn Kaczynski becomes the first woman to hold the CEO position at Smart Financial and presents a seamless transition of leadership at the storied credit union.

LeAnn Kaczynski
LeAnn Kaczynski

"LeAnn has provided vital leadership in establishing Smart Financial as a financially sound credit union with a strong, engaged employee culture. LeAnn has always emphasized doing what is best for the membership and communities we serve," said Seidl. " I have loved leading and being a part of the amazing team at Smart Financial. Knowing LeAnn as an incredibly capable leader, who would step right in and continue to provide her steady guidance, made my decision to retire so much easier. Under LeAnn, Smart Financial will continue to focus on improving the financial lives of our members. My time at Smart Financial has been a highlight of my career, and I wish Smart Financial continued success."

Kaczynski has held numerous positions at Smart Financial, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO)and, most recently, Executive Vice President (EVP). Prior to joining Smart Financial in 2005, she held positions in operations, finance, and accounting at multiple credit unions on the east coast. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration, both from Clarkson University in New York.

"LeAnn has been an instrumental part of the leadership team at Smart Financial and has helped guide the credit union through the most successful period in its long history, " said Smart Financial Chairman Chad Greer. "I am confident that Smart Financial will thrive under her leadership and expertise."

"I am thrilled and honored to be chosen by the board to lead this next phase for Smart Financial Credit Union," said Kaczynski. "Larry will be truly missed, and we are so fortunate to have had him as our leader over the past six years. Having worked side-by-side with Larry leading this team, I am committed to continuing his focus on ensuring that members and employees remain the priority. When we all work together for the common good, it's assured that our credit union will prosper and positively impact our communities for years to come."

About Smart Financial Credit Union

Smart Financial is one of the oldest and well-established credit unions in the Houston region since opening its doors in 1934. With 14 locations in Greater Houston, Smart Financial is a state-chartered credit union that is owned and operated by its members. Smart Financial provides a full range of financial services to nearly 70,000 members. In 2016, Smart Financial became the naming rights sponsor of Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, which has become one of the top mid-sized concert venues in the world. For more information, visit www.smartcu.org or engage with Smart Financial Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contacts
Andrew Huang
Smart Financial Credit Union
713.407.1833
ahuang@smartcu.org

Corbin Wilson
Smart Financial Credit Union
713.407.1913
corbinw@smartcu.org

Larry Seidl
Larry Seidl
Smart Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smart Financial Credit Union)
Smart Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smart Financial Credit Union)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-financial-credit-union-names-leann-kaczynski-as-chief-executive-officer-301573294.html

SOURCE Smart Financial Credit Union

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • Half of Provo home sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

    47.8% of Provo home sellers cut their list price in May.

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • JPMorgan Lays Off Hundreds in Home Lending After Rate Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as P

  • Crypto: New ProShares ETF shorts bitcoin

    ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's first short bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Putin signs decree on new scheme to service Eurobonds as default looms

    President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday to establish temporary procedures aimed at fulfilling Russia's foreign debt obligations as the country teeters on the brink of default. The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default on its debts. It says the government has the funds to pay but was unable to make interest payments to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to drive Russia into an artificial default.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.