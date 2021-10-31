U.S. markets closed

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size 2021 By High Technology, Automatic Control, Global Trends Evaluation, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2027

Industry Research
·16 min read

Pune, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Outlook To 2027:Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18683104

About Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market:

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), is a new type of measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.
The industry's leading manufacturers are Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Landis+Gyr and Goldcard, which together accounted for more than 37% of revenue in 2018. By region, Europe, asia-pacific and North America accounted for the highest proportion of income, accounting for 32.14%, 32.47% and 27.54%, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market.
In 2020, the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market size was US$ 3061.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5779.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market include:

  • Elster Group GmbH

  • Itron

  • Landis+Gyr

  • Goldcard

  • Sensus

  • MeterSit

  • Flonidan

  • ZENNER

  • Viewshine

  • Apator Group

  • Diehl Metering

  • Innover

  • EDMI

  • Suntront Tech

  • SHANXI AEROSPACE POWER

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • AMR

  • AMI

By type, AMR accounted for the highest share of sales in 2018, reaching 84.52%.

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

By application, residential accounted for the highest market share in 2018, more than 84 percent.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market in terms of revenue.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) MARKET REPORT 2021-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Industry.

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

  • The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

  • The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18683104

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market by value?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market?

  • What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market?

  • What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market?

Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market provides information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18683104

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 AMR
1.2.3 AMI
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America
7.1 North America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe
9.1 Europe Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Elster Group GmbH
12.1.1 Elster Group GmbH Corporation Information
12.1.2 Elster Group GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Elster Group GmbH Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Elster Group GmbH Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.1.5 Elster Group GmbH Recent Development
12.2 Itron
12.2.1 Itron Corporation Information
12.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Itron Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Itron Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.2.5 Itron Recent Development
12.3 Landis+Gyr
12.3.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information
12.3.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Landis+Gyr Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Landis+Gyr Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.3.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development
12.4 Goldcard
12.4.1 Goldcard Corporation Information
12.4.2 Goldcard Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Goldcard Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Goldcard Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.4.5 Goldcard Recent Development
12.5 Sensus
12.5.1 Sensus Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sensus Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sensus Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sensus Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.5.5 Sensus Recent Development
12.6 MeterSit
12.6.1 MeterSit Corporation Information
12.6.2 MeterSit Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 MeterSit Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 MeterSit Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.6.5 MeterSit Recent Development
12.7 Flonidan
12.7.1 Flonidan Corporation Information
12.7.2 Flonidan Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Flonidan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Flonidan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Products Offered
12.7.5 Flonidan Recent Development

Continued...................

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18683104

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz

Organization: Industry Research Biz

Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


