U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,369.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,115.00
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.90
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5790
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,019.96
    -76.71 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.59
    +71.10 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.85 (-0.14%)
     

Smart Gas Meter Market worth USD 3.55 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.24% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Gas Meter Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report, Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size is projected to be worth USD 3.55 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Analysis

Despite monetary jams, the interest in shrewd gas meters has expanded in an assortment of businesses. The novel coronavirus has featured the weakness of a shrewd meter inventory network industry as most associations rest on China as a worldwide assembling center for the brilliant meter industry and have likewise experienced disturbances in worldwide stockpile chains. Though manufacturing plants and enterprises in China are gradually resuming task, there is an effect on the brilliant gas meter industry due to COVID-19.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1686


Key Players

Key industry players profiled in the global smart gas meter industry report include-

  • Siemens AG. (Germany)

  • Schneider Electric (France)

  • Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

  • Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.)

  • Xylem, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Itron Inc. (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • EDMI (Singapore)

  • DIEHL Metering (Germany)

  • Apator Group (Poland)

  • Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)

  • Zenner (Germany), among others.

The global smart gas meter market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches, and more.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Smart Gas Meter

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-gas-meter-market-1686


Drivers

Switch towards Clean Energy to Boost Market Growth

The inclination towards clean energy sources has boosted the need for natural gas across various end user segments. Such increased demand and government support for enhancing gas usage has fueled the adoption of natural gas. Besides, a good percentage of people have installed smart meters in their homes that have made significant changes to their energy savior behavior. Such behavioral changes in energy help in bringing down energy emissions thus boosting market growth. Many suppliers following this are now in favor of installing smart meters with exclusive plans for residential usage. This will boost the smart gas meter market share.

Opportunities

Rising Emphasis on Smart Grid Initiatives to offer Robust Opportunities

The rising emphasis on smart grid initiatives will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Smart grids are key technologies which have modernized gas networks by offering utilities and consumers with the information for managing gas use effectively. Energy utilities across the globe are increasingly investing in smart grid technologies that allow automatic monitoring and controlling of gas consumption, reduce outages and shorten response times, and development of new business models during natural hazards.

Restraints

Privacy Issues to act as Market Restraint

The growing concerns regarding data privacy and security and consumer health may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Delayed Realization of ROI to act as Market Challenge

The delayed realization of ROI owing to complexity in integration of devices may act as market challenge over the forecast period.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1686


Market Segmentation

The smart gas meter market has been bifurcated based on product and application.

By product, the diaphragm gas meter segment will lead the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR.

By application, the residential segment will dominate the market over the forecast period at a 7.02% CAGR for government rollouts of smart gas meters in the residential sector and the need for efficient and accurate consumption of gas in a highly populous environment that is rapidly urbanizing.

Regional Analysis

APAC Region to Have Lions Share in Smart Gas Meter Market

The APAC region will have lions share in the market over the forecast period. The interest for brilliant meters in financially incredible nations like Thailand and India, growing awareness about smart meters, considerable investments in infrastructure made by China, favorable government policies, the country’s ambitious renewable energy program, China’s focus on embracing energy efficiency, increased energy demand, and greenhouse gas emission targets are adding to the global smart gas meter market growth in the region. Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and India have the utmost market share.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Product (Diaphragm, Turbine, Rotary Piston and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1686


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here Are the Current Electric Vehicle Plans of Every Major Car Maker

    At President Joe Biden’s urging, the auto industry pledged to boost production of electric vehicles to the point that they account for about half of total U.S. sales by 2030, a plan that raises hopes that EVs can shift from niche to normal. The research provider expects that share to increase to 11% in 2025; by 2030, it expects that slightly over a third of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric. Here are each major car maker’s stated plans for EVs, including, when available, investment amounts and the range of models they hope to bring to market.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Stocks Set for Cautious Open on China, Delta Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a steady start Monday as investors await key Chinese data to gauge how the delta virus strain is impacting the recovery from the pandemic.Futures fell in Japan and Australia but inched higher in Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts dipped. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar.China retail sales and industrial output numbers may show gro

  • 10 Communication Services Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 communication services stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of communication services stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Communication Services Stocks that Pay Dividends. With the pandemic-induced e-commerce surge and the rise of the new normal in the form of […]