U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,721.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,752.75
    -41.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.30
    +12.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.15
    -0.52 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.22 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2016
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.44
    +1.15 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1490
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,447.21
    +1,327.27 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.09
    +35.68 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,900.86
    +40.99 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.55
    -591.83 (-2.03%)
     

Smart Glasses Market Size Worth $ 69.10 Million During 2021-2025 | CAGR: 15%: Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Glasses Market by Product, End-user, OS, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Glasses Market by Product, End-user, OS, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Global Smart Glasses Market" report has been added to Technavio's library which consists of more than 17000 reports from 150+ industries.

The smart glasses market is poised to grow by USD 69.10 million between 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

One of the key smart glasses market drivers is the growing adoption of AR gaming. The rising popularity of AR gaming can be attributed to the fact that it provides the best virtual experience. AR gaming uses AR hardware products and software programs to simulate gaming visuals and audio content with the user's environment in real-time. These factors will positively impact the sales of smart glasses.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

61% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for smart glasses in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the smart glasses market in the North American region will be high during the forecast period due to the presence of a well-developed communication network.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of Smart Glasses Market in Leisure Products Industry

https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-glasses-market-industry-analysis

The smart glasses market is segmented by product (developer and commercial), end-user (enterprise and individual), OS (android, windows, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The smart glasses market growth by the developer segment will be the largest in near future. Smart glasses are constantly improved, designed, and manufactured by developers. They are prospective consumers and are commonly called prosumers. The developer version of smart glasses enables developers to test them and recommend solutions to improve them further.

The smart glasses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers

  • Implementation of automation in industrial sector

  • Increase in number of crowdfunding campaigns

  • Growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals

Market Challenges

  • High initial cost of smart glasses

  • Concerns associated with security and privacy

  • Technical limitations and unattractive design

Future Trends

  • Rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

  • Emergence of SLAM technology

  • Technological advances

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Iristick NV

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Optinvent

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Vuzix Corp.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:
Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Product and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The industrial barcode scanner market size has the potential to grow by USD 537.8 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Industrial Wearable Devices Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The industrial wearable devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.44 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period because of the steady decline in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Ultra-thin Glass Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The ultra-thin glass market size has the potential to grow by USD 9.13 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market Segmentation by OS

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-glasses-market-industry-analysis

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-glasses-market-size-worth--69-10-million-during-2021-2025--cagr-15-technavio-301273363.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola’s Stock Selloff Accelerates as Shares Fall Below $10

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares fell Tuesday to the lowest since December 2018, accelerating a selloff that has now erased all their gains since the electric-vehicle startup went public via blank-check company last year.The electric-truck maker -- once briefly more valuable than Ford Motor Co. -- closed down 6.2% at $9.65 in New York, bringing it below the $10 level at which VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company that acquired Nikola, debuted in June 2018.Nikola’s shares have lost their luster after much fanfare since it closed its reverse merger with VectoIQ in June 2020. That month, it rallied to an intraday high of $93.99, catapulting Nikola’s market capitalization above $28 billion. The company’s valuation has since slumped to $3.8 billion.Since then, it has been mired in bad news: a collapsed deal to build trucks with General Motors Co., an internal probe that found it made several inaccurate statements, and an inability to meet initial production guidance for its first commercial zero-emission vehicles.Read more: Nikola Faces Daunting Future With Far Fewer Friends Than BeforeNikola’s slump is also part of broader weakness for electric-vehicle stocks this year as the threat of competition from incumbent players increased and rapid economic growth fueled a rotation into value stocks. Now traditional automakers are making a comeback as they vow to rapidly expand their presence in the EV market, shrinking the potential market share of startups like Nikola.Last week, shares of another electric truck startup, Lordstown Motors Corp., also fell below the $10 level, the price at which the blank-check company it merged with debuted in April 2019.Shares of the big three Detroit automakers have rallied this year on aggressive plans to compete in the EV market. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis NV -- the owner of Chrysler -- all announced plans to shift into EV technology during the March quarter, joining a growing list of peers including Volkswagen AG and BMW AG in trying to convince investors they too offer exposure to the industry.For many of Nikola’s private early investors -- including Fidelity and P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP -- the slump could mean they’ve suffered losses if they’ve held onto shares. The ValueAct Spring fund, which was another early investor in Nikola, moved to Inclusive Capital Partners in the summer of 2020. The Spring Fund was led by Jeff Ubben, who remains invested in Nikola though Inclusive.(Updates stock move in second and third paragraphs, investor details in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Yields Could Lead to Rangebound Gold Prices

    It is possible that bond yields have stabilized as traders accept the Fed’s reiteration that the rise in inflation will be short-term.

  • AB Foods cheered by Primark's record reopening after profit slump

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods reported a halving in first half profit after COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered its Primark fashion stores but said it saw record sales when they reopened. The group, which also owns sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said on Tuesday its adjusted profit before tax fell to 319 million pounds ($446 million) in the 24 weeks to Feb. 27 from 636 million a year earlier. Group revenue fell 17% to 6.3 billion pounds driven by the loss of retail sales as most of Primark's stores were closed for more than half the period.

  • Central Banks to Pour Money Into Economy Despite Sharp Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The aggressive rebound in global economic growth still isn’t enough for most of the world’s central banks to pull back on their emergency stimulus.In Bloomberg’s quarterly review of monetary policy covering 90% of the world economy, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are among the 16 institutions set to hold interest rates this year.The outlook suggests officials still want to guarantee the recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession by maintaining ultra-low borrowing costs and asset-buying programs. That may require them to accept any accompanying bounce in inflation.Six central banks, most of them in emerging markets, are still predicted to hike, including Brazil, Russia and Nigeria. Turkey is the only one of those monitored which is forecast to cut borrowing costs this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“For advanced economies, continued virus uncertainty, deep labor market scars, and a recognition that past decisions erred on the side of deflationary preemption will conspire to keep policy looser for longer. In many emerging markets, currency stress means central banks don’t have that luxury.”--Tom Orlik, chief economistHere is Bloomberg’ quarterly guide to 23 of the world’s top central banks:GROUP OF SEVENU.S. Federal ReserveCurrent federal funds rate (upper bound): 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%A key question for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues is when to start talking about scaling back their massive bond purchases if the economy continues to recover as they expect.Officials have vowed to keep buying $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds every month until they see “substantial further progress” on inflation and employment. That test could be met sooner than anticipated if the U.S. labor market continues to perform as it did in March, when a better-than-expected 916,000 new jobs were added.Powell has so far avoided putting any time frame around when he thinks it’ll be appropriate to slow bond buying, but promises to give investors plenty of advance warning. The Fed has also signaled it expects to keep rates near zero through 2023.Officials at their meeting in March maintained that dovish message, according to a record of their discussion released on April 7, while Powell continues to stress the recovery remains incomplete and uneven.Part of its hesitancy to talk publicly about bond purchases stems from harsh experience: The Fed wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, when unexpected news that it was thinking about slowing bond buying roiled financial markets and hurt the economy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The U.S. economy may be launching into the fastest growth since 1983, but the Fed is firmly resolved to not only maintain the current stance of policy accommodation deeper into the recovery, but also to retract it more gradually under their new outcome-based framework for achieving its dual mandate. While Fed officials previously talked of seeing the ‘whites of the eyes’ of inflation before responding through policy tightening, the new framework is more akin to waiting to see inflation’s coattails -- as the central bank is prepared to endure a ‘transitory’ overshoot of their 2% inflation target.”--Carl RiccadonnaEuropean Central BankCurrent deposit rate: -0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.5%The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households “favorable” until the coronavirus crisis phase is over, using its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program to keep bond yields low, and dishing out ultra-cheap loans to banks.PEPP is due to run until at least the end of March 2022 and while policy makers say they won’t spend the full amount unless needed, most economists expect them to do so. The euro-area recovery has been delayed by a slow vaccination rollout, and ECB President Christine Lagarde has repeatedly warned of the dangers of ending support too early.The scene is set for a vibrant debate toward the end of the year on when and how to scale back emergency aid and what should replace it. In the meantime, the ECB is urging governments to hurry up with their 800 billion-euro joint recovery fund.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ECB will continue buying bonds through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program throughout 2021. We expect acquisitions to be front-loaded in 2Q to tackle the rise in government borrowing costs before reverting to a slower pace for the remainder of the year.”--David PowellBank of JapanCurrent policy-rate balance: -0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.1%The Bank of Japan is likely to be keep its main policy settings on cruise control after its biggest policy review since 2016 in March. The review gave the BOJ more scope to reduce its asset buying after a fine-tuning it characterized as a shoring up of its stimulus framework for the longer term.Despite fears of inflation elsewhere in the world, a quarterly outlook report in April is expected to show that the BOJ doesn’t see price growth reaching a stable 2% before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April 2023. That will help back up the institution’s argument that it had to take a more flexible approach to policy.Investors and economists will closely scrutinize how the changes will affect the BOJ’s market operations including its pace of bond and ETF buying, and how quickly it will step in to stop any jumps in 10-year yields after clarifying that its target range reaches up to around 0.25%.BOJ watchers will also be looking to see if the bank extends its special pandemic funding measures from the current September expiry date. With bankruptcies falling and bank lending growing, there appears little reason to add to the measures supporting businesses. Still, with only about 1% of the population vaccinated in early April, uncertainties for the economy remain with virus cases ticking up again in some major cities.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The BOJ is preparing to shift from emergency pandemic support back to its long-elusive goal of 2% inflation. Adjustments to its yield curve control and ETF purchases add flexibility and endurance. It will be a protracted fight -- even the BOJ sees inflation falling short of target over its three-year forecast horizon. It’s set to stay on hold for the time being -- though it may need to accommodate more JGB issuance if the government steps up fiscal stimulus this summer.”--Yuki MasujimaBank of EnglandCurrent bank rate: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is firmly on the fence about whether his next move is to administer another dose of stimulus or monetary tightening to the U.K. economy. Financial markets already have priced out the prospect of negative rates, moving gilt yields and the pound higher than they were a year ago.After the worst recession in three centuries, the U.K. is headed for a sharp rebound after one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination programs. Debate at the central bank is about whether the recovery will absorb all the workers left out of a job during the crisis and push up inflation, or leave scars that require further care.While the latest data including a boom in house prices suggest upside risks, companies are increasingly concerned that Britain’s exit from the European Union has choked back trade, leaving the prospect of a painful restructuring of the economy after the pandemic clears. At the institution’s next decision on May 6, policy makers will weigh whether to ease the pace of bond-buying, which at 4.4 billion pounds ($6 billion) a week would, unless adjusted, deliver more than the target for 150 billion pounds of stimulus this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The year started with speculation rife that the BOE could take the historic step of reducing rates below zero. While the central bank looks like it will formally adopt negative rates as a tool in 3Q, a rapid rollout of the vaccine and a fiscal boost in the budget have greatly reduced the chances of them being used. We expect the BOE to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, emphasizing its higher-than-usual bar for tightening policy.”--Dan HansonBank of CanadaCurrent overnight lending rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%The Bank of Canada is signaling it will be one of the first Group of Seven central banks to start paring back monetary policy support as the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis accelerates.Analysts anticipate next steps to pare bond purchases will come as early as a policy decision on April 21, while a so-called taper in the U.S. isn’t expected until next year.Canada’s central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in government bonds each week, accumulating more than C$250 billion of the securities over the past year. That pace is likely no longer warranted with an outlook that appears to improving dramatically by the week, helped by a recovery in commodity prices and a robust housing market.The central bank, however, has sought to ease any worries of an imminent change to its benchmark overnight rate -- currently at 0.25%. Officials have pledged to keep it there until economic slack has been fully absorbed -- expected well after the quantitative easing program ends.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A positive reassessment of the growth outlook will drive only a limited shift in BoC communications in April. The labor market is still a long way from full recovery, a factor that will increasingly dominate thinking about the inflation mandate. In turn, a near-term pickup in prices will be treated as transitory. Nonetheless, an announcement to reduce QE purchases at the April meeting would be consistent with prior communications, even if a rate hike is still more likely to be an early-2023 event, in our view.”--Andrew HusbyBank of Canada DashboardBRICS CENTRAL BANKSPeople’s Bank of ChinaCurrent 1-year best lending rate: 3.85%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.85%The PBOC cut lending rates and deployed various quantitative tools to inject liquidity into the pandemic-hit economy last year, on top of asking banks to increase loans. That helped to shore up growth but also pushed debt levels to a record high, fueling concerns of property bubbles and financial risks. With the economy’s recovery now well on track, the central bank is seeking to rein in its stimulus without derailing that rebound.The PBOC is likely to normalize policy by moderating credit expansion rather than hiking rates, economists say. Officials have said they want to match the growth in money supply and credit with the expansion in nominal GDP this year, and stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio. The PBOC recently asked banks to curtail loan growth for the rest of 2021 to keep new advances at roughly the same level as last year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Robust growth, yet with pockets of weakness, suggest little need to the central bank to move the rate either way in 2021. In the meantime, the central bank will continue to tamp down on credit growth in a gradual taper to head off financial risks. It’s also likely to keep up targeted support for small private companies -- an area of persistent weakness in the recovery.”--Chang Shu and David QuReserve Bank of IndiaCurrent RBI repurchase rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%India’s central bank formally embarked on the path of QE in early April, pledging to buy an assured amount of sovereign bonds this quarter as it fights to keep borrowing costs low and support a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. While the RBI already had been buying government securities in the secondary market, April’s meeting marked the first time the central bank committed upfront to buy a specified amount.Hamstrung by underlying price pressures that could gather pace in coming months, Governor Shaktikanta Das and five other members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. However, Das pledged to maintain a dovish stance if economic conditions deteriorate as a number of provinces including Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, grapple with lockdowns amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBI is likely to look through above-target inflation in the near term, with its primary focus on securing a durable recovery in growth. We see it holding the repo rate at 4% through the fiscal year ending March 2022. Sovereign bond purchases in its new QE program will be its main easing tool in the quarters ahead and should help tamp down longer-term yields to keep borrowing costs low to support the economy.”--Abhishek GuptaCentral Bank of BrazilCurrent Selic target rate: 2.75%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%Brazil’s central bank has begun paring back monetary stimulus as inflation surges despite a new wave of the pandemic that threatens the economic recovery. Policy makers raised the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points in March, the most in a decade, and signaled that a second move of the same magnitude is on the way at their next decision in May.Despite the institution’s assurances that price shocks are temporary, futures traders are betting even bigger hikes are in the pipeline. Driven by higher fuel costs, annual inflation blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in March, hitting a four-year high.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Recent actions and communications suggest the BCB will try to right the fiscal wrong with monetary policy. Fiscal uncertainties were an important driver of the currency meltdown in the first quarter; their likely persistence suggests that the real may remain misaligned with Brazil’s robust external fundamentals. In the meantime, the BCB is set to continue to raise the policy rate, fearful of the inflationary impacts of the weaker currency, and regardless of economic slack. The real may close the year at 5.30 per U.S. dollar, and the Selic at 5.5% -- still below the neutral rate (estimated to be 6% to 7%).”--Adriana DupitaBank of RussiaCurrent key rate: 4.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%The Bank of Russia surprised markets by starting its rate-hiking cycle earlier than expected. The inflation spike proved to be more prominent than policy makers thought before, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said after the board raised the key rate by 25 basis points in March and signaled more increases. The central bank will start publishing forecasts for the key-rate range starting their next meeting on April 23.The ruble dropped in value after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian sovereign ruble bonds at the primary market. It recovered some of the losses but the risk of additional steps is weighing on the currency. The U.S. has also warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies. These heightened geopolitical tensions are providing another argument for a bigger rate hike this week.Inflation peaked in March at the level last seen in late 2016, fueled by food prices and the weaker ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the cost of living a political issue when he told the government in December to put caps on prices of certain goods. Since then, Russia increased export duty on grain and negotiated with producers to set limits on some food staples. All administrative steps to curb prices are distorting the market signals and Russia needs to move away from that, Nabiullina said recently.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Spiking inflation and a swift rebound in demand caught the Bank of Russia by surprise. Higher yields and fresh sanctions are layering on risk. Policy makers have turned hawkish, signaling significant tightening in 2021. We expect a steady pace of quarter-point hikes in the near term, which will give the central bank some room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”--Scott JohnsonSouth African Reserve BankCurrent repo average rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.5%The South African central bank’s next move will be to tighten as it projects inflation will tick up to around the 4.5% mid-point of its target range. Still, the timing of the first hike is uncertain.The implied policy rate path of the MPC’s quarterly projection model in March indicated two increases of 25 basis points in the second and fourth quarters of 2021. Last week, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank is in no rush to take the benchmark back to where it was before the pandemic and that it would likely maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to support the economy as long as the inflation outlook gives it room to do so.Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate borrowing costs are pricing in only one 25 basis point increase by year-end. Most economists are less hawkish and see the rate remaining at its record low until the end of 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The coronavirus is likely to keep spreading until there’s a significant ramp up in the governments vaccination program. As such, the economy is will remain fragile and highly unpredictable this year. This, together with the benign inflation outlook should keep rates on hold this year.”--Boingotlo GasealahweMINT CENTRAL BANKSBanco de MexicoCurrent overnight rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark rate at 4% in March, amid an inflation surge that is leading many economists to predict its monetary easing cycle has drawn to a close. Led by rising fuel costs, consumer prices rose 4.67% last month from a year earlier, jumping above the ceiling of the institution’s target.Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon still didn’t close the door to additional rate cuts, saying that officials will continue taking a data-dependent approach to monetary policy. Consumer prices, he said, have been pressured by supply shocks, a weaker peso, and a shift in demand for goods instead of services, but the Mexican economy is likely to have a negative output gap “for some time.”Banxico, as the bank is known, expects annual inflation to peak during the second quarter, before slowing toward the end of the year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“We expect Banxico to hold its benchmark rate at 4% in 2021. The rate remains high relative to peers and previous economic downturns, but resilient high inflation due to lingering shocks offset disinflationary pressure from ample economic slack and limit room for more accommodation.”--Felipe HernandezBank IndonesiaCurrent 7-day reverse repo rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.75%Rising global bond yields have all but shut Bank Indonesia’s window for further easing this year. Governor Perry Warjiyo is turning his attention to preserving the country’s interest-rate differential from the U.S. to stem foreign outflows and protect the battered rupiah, which he considers “very undervalued.” Targeted macroprudential measures, such as the recent relaxation of home and auto loan rules, will likely be Warjiyo’s main lever to revive bank lending and aid growth.The central bank insists it won’t unwind monetary support for the economy anytime soon, with demand and inflation still weak. The institution also has signaled that when it is time to tighten, it could focus on restricting liquidity before raising rates.That will be one less thing for investors to worry about as they keep an eye on growing political pressure for BI to work more closely with the government. President Joko Widodo has called for the central bank’s mandate to be expanded to include employment and economic growth, even as he pledged to respect BI’s autonomy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Bank Indonesia appears limited in its ability to cut rates further this year, even though still-sluggish domestic demand is likely to justify more easing. Instead, heavy capital outflows -- linked to U.S. reflation and concerns about new constraints put on BI’s independence -- may require rate hikes to support the rupiah, instead of more concerted FX intervention that depletes reserves. Other measures would likely be deployed to counter the drag on domestic demand.”--Tamara HendersonCentral Bank of TurkeyCurrent 1-week repo rate: 19%Forecast for end of 2021: 16%Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his market-friendly predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu is under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth.Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged in Kavcioglu’s first monetary policy meeting. While the decision matched market expectations, the institution omitted an earlier pledge to keep monetary policy tight and even deliver additional hikes if needed. Although Kavcigolu has said he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited, the changes in the rates statement prompted further speculation that cuts might be imminent.Meantime, Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation, continues to express his determination to both reduce price growth and reduce borrowing costs to single digits.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The recent firing of the central bank governor sends a clear message about the direction of policy: growth at all costs will be pursued. But rising U.S. yields, higher oil prices and lira depreciation will prevent rate cuts in the short term. If global conditions warrant tightening, it’ll be delivered through the backdoor.”--Ziad DaoudCentral Bank of NigeriaCurrent central bank rate: 11.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 13%The Nigerian central bank is inching closer to hiking its benchmark rate for the first time since July 2016. In March, three of nine MPC members who attended the policy-setting meeting voted to tighten by at least 50 basis points, a shift from January when the panel was unanimous in its decision to hold.Governor Godwin Emefiele said at the time the central bank can only effectively shift to taming inflation that’s at a four-year high once the recovery of Africa’s largest economy from last year’s recession has reached a comfortable level. Since then the International Monetary Fund has increased its projection for the country’s 2021 output growth to 2.5% from 1.5%. That would be the fastest expansion since 2015.A rebound in oil prices could improve the prospects for growth further, giving the central bank room to focus on taming inflation, even if it’s only from the second half of the year. Higher rates will also help support the naira, which was devalued twice in 2020.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to surge, and has been stuck above the central bank target range for the past five years. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria has overlooked the recent uptick, choosing instead to support the economy with a 200 basis point rate cut. We expect it to hike rates again this year, when the recovery has gathered pace and the policy focus shifts back to inflation.”--Boingotlo GasealahweOTHER G-20 CENTRAL BANKSBank of KoreaCurrent base rate: 0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Bank of Korea is expected to maintain a long hold as its optimism over the economy is tempered by continued uncertainty over the outlook and a slow vaccine rollout. The central bank sees faster-than-previously expected growth in the mid-3% range as exports surge on global tech demand and recoveries in China and the U.S. But Governor Lee Ju-yeol has played down talk that a tightening of policy is anywhere near the horizon.Keeping the BOK cautious is a renewed uptick in domestic virus cases. The resurgence is pushing the government to consider ramping up public restrictions on activity. A shortage of vaccines is also making it increasingly unlikely that the country will achieve its goal of herd immunity by year-end. If things take a turn for the worse, the central bank doesn’t have much room to go the other way and reduce its benchmark rate further after 75 basis points of cuts last year. Rising household debt poses a risk to the country’s financial stability and Lee has said the rate is already near its lower bound.For the time being, standing pat appears the institution’s best option for safeguarding the recovery while ensuring financial imbalances don’t accumulate further. The majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the BOK holding its policy rate at the current level until the third quarter of next year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The Bank of Korea has likely reached the end of its easing cycle. While uncertainties surrounding the pandemic remain high, South Korea’s economy is poised to rebound in 2021 and the central bank remains concerned about growing financial risks. The BOK has cautioned that the government’s large borrowing plans could lead to bond market imbalances, but it will continue using ad-hoc bond purchases to contain yields rather than shift to QE.”--Justin JimenezReserve Bank of AustraliaCurrent cash rate target: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%With the RBA targeting unemployment in the low 4% range and pledging rates won’t rise until inflation has sustainably returned to the 2-3% target, monetary stimulus will be in play for some time.The central bank has reinforced the economy’s rapid recovery by holding down borrowing costs through a firm defense of three-year debt -- its variant of yield curve control. That has also helped weaken the currency a touch in combination with QE that targets 5-10 year securities outside the YCC framework.Key decisions over whether to roll over the yield target to the November 2024 maturity, and whether to extend QE when the current round expires in September/October will likely be influenced by the economy’s resilience to a withdrawal of government stimulus.While the RBA has also said it will “carefully” monitor surging home prices, any action to stem gains is likely to come from tighter bank lending rules, not monetary tightening.The RBA has learned from its experience in 2009, when it led the world in raising rates. This time round it will wait for other major economies to move first to avoid renewed currency strength choking off the expansion.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Last year was a consequential one for the RBA -- it ventured into yield curve control and QE. This year it will be less active, focused more on fine tuning. A pressing task will be to curb appreciation in the local currency. Another, working with other regulators to reinstate macro prudential policy restraints to restrain a resurgent housing market. Labor market slack is set to damp inflation, and keep the cash rate unchanged, for several years yet.”--James McIntyreCentral Bank of ArgentinaCurrent rate floor: 38%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 38%Argentina has relied on a mix of orthodox and unconventional policies to maintain its currency market relatively calm. While largely refraining so far this year from the mass money printing of 2020, policy makers have amplified price controls and slowed a crawling peg depreciation in a bid to cool inflation, currently around 40% a year. In order to absorb liquidity, the central bank has allowed financial institutions to pile into its short-term debt, with the amount of outstanding repo notes rising to over 1.5 trillion pesos ($16.2 billion) from 125 billion pesos a year ago.Monetary policy in the medium term remains clouded by the uncertainty surrounding negotiations with the IMF. The government has indicated a deal is unlikely to happen before mid-term elections in October, and Central Bank President Miguel Pesce has stayed on the sidelines of talks. While foreign reserves have slightly rebounded this year, they hover near a four-year low. The government’s strict currency controls, once labeled temporary measures, have no expiration date in sight.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The IMF will probably require Argentina to adjust its policies in exchange for an Extended Fund Facility deal. Until then, however, we expect the BCRA to stay put. The policy rate will likely be on hold at 38% even as inflation accelerates, and the peso will likely depreciate at a pace slightly below inflation. Once a deal is struck -- likely after the October mid-term legislative elections -- the BCRA will probably bring real rates to positive territory and to reduce the currency misalignment.”--Adriana DupitaG-10 CURRENCIES AND EAST EUROPE ECONOMIESSwiss National BankCurrent policy rate: -0.75%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: -0.75%The SNB’s monetary policy consists of negative rates and currency-market interventions.In light of the small local bond market, the strategy is the most effective, SNB President Thomas Jordan has said. Data also indicate the intensity of interventions has diminished in recent months, as the franc dropped versus the euro.Having slumped the most in decades due to the pandemic, the Swiss economy is due to return to its pre-crisis level in the latter half of this year. Still, inflation also remains weak.Sveriges RiksbankCurrent repo rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0%Sweden’s central bank remains focused on bond purchases to keep rates low and stabilize markets. Still, Some policy makers are highlighting the option of a rate cut to stimulate demand and restore confidence in the Riksbank’s 2% inflation target.The central bank kept rates unchanged at its last meeting, and maintained its QE program at 700 billion kronor ($82 billion). Policy makers agreed that it was too soon to discuss withdrawing monetary support despite signs of economic stabilization and an uptick in consumer prices.Governor Stefan Ingves has signaled he prefers QE to rate cuts, and said last month he sees no risk of above-target inflation “in the foreseeable future.” Meanwhile, the property market soaring to record price levels is an increasing worry for Ingves, who said Sweden’s high level of household debt “will become problematic sooner or later.”What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A rebound in global trade is benefiting export-oriented Sweden and the economy has recouped more of the pandemic loss than expected by Riksbank. Short-term risks from new virus measures and a weak outlook for inflation due to modest wage growth still means policy makers won’t be in any hurry to withdraw support. The Riksbank has extended its bond-buying scheme until end-2021. We expect Ingves to stay on hold as the recovery takes shape.”--Johanna JeanssonNorges BankCurrent deposit rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%Norway’s central bank is expected to be the first among wealthy western nations to tighten policy after its economy took a smaller hit than most in 2020. Its March forecast implies that the likelihood of a rate increase is split 50/50 between September and December.While soaring house prices signal financial imbalances are building up, Governor Oystein Olsen has said substantial uncertainty still remains regarding the recovery.Norway’s economic resilience has been boosted in part by an effective lockdown strategy and billions of dollars in government support backed by the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Still, restrictions to fight the spread of the more contagious strains of Covid-19 this year have hampered the recovery, with a deeper contraction in the first two months than the central bank had forecast.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A quick rebound from the pandemic slump, sharply rising house prices and above target inflation during the past year give the central bank reason to think about leaving zero rates behind. But not yet. We expect extended virus restrictions to weigh on domestic demand until late in the second quarter. Norges Bank will likely wait until 4Q before lifting off.”--Johanna JeanssonReserve Bank of New ZealandCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%New Zealand’s red-hot housing market has been driving the outlook for monetary policy this year after the government changed the RBNZ’s remit, forcing it to take house prices into account. After an initial flurry of bets that the central bank could start raising rates in 2022, the emerging consensus is that the cash rate will stay at its record low for longer. That’s partly because a raft of new government measures to cool the property market have taken the pressure off the RBNZ to act.While New Zealand’s successful handling of the pandemic initially enabled its economy to stage a V-shaped recovery, it now faces the possibility of a double-dip recession as its closed border hurts its tourism sector. The opening of a long-awaited travel bubble with Australia in April may help alleviate the pain, but support for the economy is still needed to ensure the recovery stays on track this time. Governor Adrian Orr has also made clear he wants to see a sustained inflation pickup before he considers removing stimulus.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBNZ looks set to keep rates on hold this year. It’s likely to use other tools -- the Funding for Lending program and asset purchases -- if needed to add more support or to sustain maximum downward pressure on the currency. Its immediate attention is likely to remain on surging house prices, which have elevated financial stability risks. It’s already taken macro prudential policy steps, alongside government measures to rein in investor demand. The risks lie with further macro prudential tightening over 2021.”--James McIntyreNational Bank of PolandCurrent cash rate: 0.1%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Poland’s central bank intends to keep its benchmark rate at a record low until at least early next year, when the term of the Monetary Policy Council ends.The economy shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020, and offficials responded by introducing a QE program and reducing the key rate from 1.5% in three steps between March and May.The EU’s biggest eastern economy is set to rebound this year, though the outlook has recently become more uncertain on the third wave of the pandemic.Even as neighboring central banks in the Czech Republic and Hungary are seen taking a less accommodative approach, their policies “play no role whatsoever” in monetary policy in Poland, according to Governor Adam Glapinski.Czech National BankCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Czech central bank has been telegraphing monetary tightening for over half a year but the prolonged coronavirus crisis is set to delay the first rate increase until the third quarter.Government programs to protect jobs are driving wages up and deferred consumption is set to fuel inflation once shops and services reopen after one of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks. Still, policy makers agreed in March that a “longer-lasting pandemic-induced downturn” will probably mean a slower pace of monetary tightening than outlined in the institution’s forecast, which assumed three rate hikes for this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Giving Back Earlier Force Majeure Gains

    Libya’s state-owned NOC has declared force majeure on crude exports from the eastern Marsa el-Hariga terminal.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Be Poised to Breakout Over $1788.50 if Yields Drop Further

    The direction of prices the rest of the session on Monday should be determined by trader reaction to $1788.50.

  • Solana Bucked Bitcoin Sell-Off; Upstart Blockchain Challenges Ethereum on Speed, Fees

    Solana's SOL tokens have jumped 17-fold in price this year, for a market capitalization over $8 billion.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%

    Netflix Inc said slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter, sending shares of the world's largest streaming service down 11% on Tuesday. Roughly 3.98 million people signed up for Netflix from January through March, below the 6.25 million average projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Netflix estimated it will add just 1 million new streaming customers in the second quarter.

  • ‘Crypto Dad’ Giancarlo Joins Board of Bitcoin Lender BlockFi

    (Bloomberg) -- Christopher Giancarlo, the former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission who’s known as “Crypto Dad” for his early embrace of digital assets, joined the board of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi.Giancarlo, 61, headed the CFTC when the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group Inc. first offered Bitcoin futures contracts. He gained tens of thousands of followers on Twitter after his February 2018 congressional testimony in which he advocated for a “do no harm” regulatory stance toward blockchain products, the comments that earned him his nickname.“It’s been fascinating to see how the whole ecosystem around crypto is morphing so fast,” Giancarlo said in an interview. There’s a healthy combination of retail and institutional interest in the market for digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, he said. Yet the banks have been slow to embrace the new asset class.“The opportunity for the BlockFis of the world is the traditional lenders haven’t showed up yet, and yet there’s incredible demand” for dollars and other fiat currency to be used to buy crypto, he said. “The future of money and things of value is digital.”Giancarlo joins a range of former regulators and Wall Street executives who have jumped to industry roles, including Ben Lawsky, the former head of the New York State Department of Financial Services who’s on the board of Ripple Labs Inc. Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., serves on the board of blockchain startup Spring Labs.Read More: Crypto Shadow Banking Explained and Why 12% Yields Are CommonSome of the largest non-bank firms in cryptocurrency, including BitGo, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and Genesis, are stepping up to meet investor demand for dollars amid a longstanding wariness by banks to lend to individuals or companies associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets. They’re lending to hedge funds that need cash to buy Bitcoin for a trade with minimal risk that has been paying out annualized returns that have recently hit 20% to 40%.BlockFi is a akin to a bank for the virtual-currency realm, paying interest on crypto deposits and making cash loans using those holdings as collateral. It also offers a credit card with Bitcoin rewards, as well as a Bitcoin Trust that gives investors exposure without requiring actual purchases of the digital currency.Giancarlo recalled his time at the CFTC when Cboe and CME Group self-certified the first U.S. Bitcoin futures contracts.“It was not without its controversy,” he said, adding that Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, placed a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal decrying the move and saying words to the effect of, “Don’t let Bitcoin futures come about or the western world will end.” Even Wall Street’s futures group, the Futures Industry Association, was against the idea, he said.While Cboe dropped its Bitcoin contract, CME Group’s has been a success, and the exchange recently added Ether futures.Giancarlo also serves as senior counsel to law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, is on the advisory board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and acts as an independent director of the American Financial Exchange. He was recently nominated to the board of Nomura Holdings Inc. and is a co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold rises as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pause

    Gold gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,775.46 per ounce by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest level since Feb. 25. U.S. Treasury yields eased and held in a narrow range as investors awaited further market developments, while the dollar index steadied near its lowest level in about seven weeks.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Closed on Weak Side of Short-Term Fib Level at 91.100

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at 91.100.

  • Oil Slides With Broader Market Selloff Adding to Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped the most in two weeks alongside a broader market rout as a resurgent virus in some of the world’s top oil importers highlighted the uneven road to recovery.West Texas Intermediate fell 1.5% to the lowest in a week as the S&P 500 Index posted its first back-to-back decline since late March. The rampant virus spread in countries such as India is casting a shadow on optimism over the global economic rebound. Annual crude imports in the Asian country fell for the first fiscal year since the late 1990s with refiners cutting run-rates.“We’ve seen risk appetite reverse,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “Variants are wreaking havoc on some economies, and it’s uncertain how the whole demand picture will evolve.”Still, the market is a far cry from where it was a year ago today, when an unprecedented crisis saw U.S. benchmark crude futures closing at negative $37.63 a barrel. The historic plunge came as lockdowns savaged demand and key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market in a price war. A restoration of OPEC+ unity marked by deep supply cuts, as well as vaccine distribution around the world, have helped prices to climb back.Despite near-term headwinds, there are also points of optimism for an upcoming surge in global oil consumption. Driving is soaring in the U.K. as more than 60% of its population over 18 has received a first vaccine dose. Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects demand to come roaring back, echoing optimistic views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.“Once we get into May, we should start to see the next leg down in the virus, and that will be a tailwind for oil,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Until we get there, prices are likely to be range-bound.”Futures were little changed after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report domestic crude stockpiles rose 436,000 barrels last week, while gasoline supplies fell by more than 1.6 million barrels. If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday, that would be the first weekly increase in crude inventories in four weeks.In options markets, growing confidence is being reflected in the so-called put skew. The premium that traders are willing to pay on bearish put options versus call options for global benchmark Brent futures narrowed to the smallest in a month on Tuesday.Along with concerns around the lagging demand recovery in some regions, signs of progress being made in talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal raises the prospect of additional Iranian supply further out. A return to the deal could include lifting U.S. sanctions on the Persian Gulf country’s oil exports.In physical markets, front-month WTI’s widening discount to Brent is luring foreign demand for U.S. sour crudes. Southern Green Canyon is trading at the smallest discount to Nymex crude futures in two months, while other sours like Mars Blend and Poseidon have also strengthened recently. WTI is trading at a nearly $4-a-barrel premium to Brent compared to $3 at the end of March.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bain Capital weighing bid to take Toshiba private - sources

    Bain Capital is looking at formulating a bid to acquire Toshiba Corp, two people familiar with the matter said. The Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday dismissed a $20 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners as lacking substance but said it would consider any credible offers. CVC had initially approached Bain about a joint bid before its offer was made public but Bain was not interested, one of the people said.

  • J&J Signals Optimism With Covid Vaccine Use in Limbo in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson indicated that uncertainty regarding its Covid-19 vaccine could ease in coming days, as regulators review whether the shot can cause rare blood clots and inspect a factory that’s key to the drugmaker hitting its production targets.The U.S. paused use of the vaccine last week after six women who received it developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain. A panel of medical experts reviewing data on the clots could vote Friday on whether the hold should end. No additional cases of the clots have been confirmed since the pause began, according to Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“In the next couple of days we will have a very solid path forward, and we’re going to do all we can to make sure that’s a positive outcome,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview.Shares of J&J gained 2.6% at 11:22 a.m. in New York, a sign that investors expect that the vaccine could soon be returned to use in the U.S. and elsewhere.The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee warned on Tuesday that there was a link between the rare clots and the vaccine, but said the potential benefits outweigh any risk. The ruling clears a path for European Union countries to decide whether to restrict access to the shot for any patient groups. The committee recommended that a warning be added to the shot’s product information.As of April 15, some 7.7 million people in the U.S. had received the J&J shot. J&J said Tuesday that it brought in $100 million in sales for the company in the first quarter.While the J&J shot had earlier been seen as critical to the U.S. immunization program, the Biden administration has said it expects other currently available vaccines will make up for any shortfall caused by the pause. In Europe, where a wider vaccine rollout has gone more slowly, access to the J&J shot could help cover more residents and stem the spread of viral variants that have contributed to higher infection rates.Forecast on HoldNew Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J didn’t provide a full-year forecast for vaccine sales because of uncertainty around the pause in its use, Wolk said in an interview Tuesday. J&J is offering the shot on a not-for-profit basis, at no more than $10 a dose, for the duration of the pandemic.“We don’t want to be presumptuous and perhaps maybe even offend regulators, we want that process to play out and make sure that we’re being respectful of it,” Wolk said. “Since it’s a not-for-profit construct, it’s not going to have a material impact on earnings.”This week, U.S. regulators will likely finish an inspection of an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility responsible for making the underlying drug substance used in the shot, said J&J Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee Joaquin Duato during a call with investors.On April 16, Emergent was told by U.S. regulators to stop work at the Baltimore facility. Some 15 million doses worth of a key ingredient in the J&J shot had to be discarded after a manufacturing mix-up. J&J executives said Tuesday that it’s too early to determine how the hurdle will affect the timing of deliveries of 100 million doses to the U.S.Read More: Emergent Factory Halt Adds to Obstacles for J&J’s Covid VaccineJ&J also said on Tuesday that it expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $9.42 to $9.57, narrowing the guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 given in January. Wall Street analysts expect $9.50 a share, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter revenue was $22.32 billion, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $21.98 billion.The company’s pharmaceutical unit continues to account for more than half its sales, as revenue in the division jumped 10% to $12.2 billion in the first quarter. Medical-device sales rose 11% to $6.58 billion.Wolk said he expects device trends to continue to improve. In the Asia Pacific region, medical devices rebounded by 70% this quarter, and he said that other regions will follow suit. “Elective surgeries seem to be a little bit soft yet in terms of the market,” he said.But consumer sales slipped 2.3% year-over-year to $3.54 billion. Within consumer health, J&J saw sales decline in over-the-counter products driven by comparisons with last year’s pantry loading and a weaker cough, cold and flu season.Overall, J&J reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, up from $2.30 a year earlier. It also boosted its dividend on Tuesday by 5%, from $1.01 a share to $1.06 a share.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virus Return a Scourge Once More as Markets Wake Up to Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as Asia’s riskier assets looked set to benefit from an acceleration in the global recovery, the coronavirus has once again thrown a spanner in the works.As new infections in the region shoot past global peers, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has fallen out of the relative uptrend it had been in since September and underperformed the MSCI World Index by over six percentage points since the beginning of March. The Indian rupee, Japanese yen and Malaysian ringgit have all weakened between 1% and 2% since the end of February amid a resurgence in cases, while the Thai baht is down a whopping 3.7% over the same period.Investors are growing worried that the jump in cases could lead to a reintroduction of lockdowns and stall the region’s recovery. India is responsible for the bulk of new infections, with daily cases in Asia’s third-largest economy hitting record-highs. In Japan, Osaka and Tokyo moved closer to states of emergency this week amid an uptick in cases and Malaysia’s infectivity rate hit a record on Saturday.“We are concerned,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office in Singapore. The market is potentially underestimating the “impact of the Indian variant on other economies” and the latest U.S. travel advisory shows the global economy is far from being on a clear path to recovery, he added.U.S. stocks fell for a second day Tuesday and European shares slumped as the rise in worldwide cases led to renewed concern over their continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down over 1% Wednesday, its biggest decline in about a month.In Asia, losses have been concentrated in areas under pressure from the virus, with Indian and Japanese shares leading declines this month. Meanwhile, Taiwan and Vietnam’s benchmark equity gauges are trading at record highs, thanks in part to their successful management of the pandemic.Exacerbating investor concerns has been the slow rollout of vaccines in the region. The percentage of the population fully vaccinated stood at just 1.3% in India, 0.6% in Japan and 2.3% in Indonesia as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to a figure of almost 26% in the U.S. and over 15% in the U.K.Asia’s virus resurgence is weighing on some its stocks and currencies just as the rise in Treasury yields has eased and the rally in the dollar loses steam -- both traditionally positive catalysts for the region.“The U.S. yields becoming sidelined has allowed other factors to play a role, and the differentiated pandemic impact is one of them,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.(Updates prices, adds MSCI Asia Pacific Index performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Trade Through 4101.25 Changes Minor Trend to Down

    The direction of the June E-mini S&P 500 Index into the close on Tuesday will be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 4142.50.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict had Minneapolis businesses prepared to ‘hit the panic button’

    Business owners around Minneapolis, where the Derek Chauvin trial has been held, have been on edge over the last year.

  • Dollar Bears Get New Lease of Life as Yields Hobble Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are making a comeback as falling Treasury yields handcuff the reserve currency. Technical indicators suggest the decline may extend.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% Tuesday after falling for the previous six sessions in its longest losing streak since June. The index was pressured lower after Treasury 10-year yields dropped almost 15 basis points since the end of March. Leveraged traders have slashed bullish positions, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.“The U.S. dollar is breaking down through important levels,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. “As long as the U.S. Treasuries threat remains neutralized, we could be set for a significant move lower here in the U.S. dollar.”Should a correlation between U.S. yields, bond volatility and the dollar extend, it could mean more weakness for the currency, according to an analysis by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. A recent break in a key technical formation known as a double top also appears bearish, the firm’s analysts said. Meanwhile risk reversals -- a measure of sentiment and positioning -- are pointing to more losses.The shift comes after an inflation-fear-induced surge in Treasury yields forced funds to abandon their dollar short bets last month. Recent solid U.S. economic data have, however, failed to push yields higher, eroding one of the greenback’s biggest appeals.Here’s a look at why the dollar’s drop may not be over as yet:Risk ReversalsOne-month risk reversals for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Tuesday day touched the lowest since early January, pointing toward more downside risks. The gauge reflects demand for greenback exposure and is heading toward its year-to-date low. A drop below that could mean more losses.Double TopThe Bloomberg dollar gauge completed a major double-top formation by breaking below a key trendline. That move opens the door to the February 2021 low of 1119, and if that is broken through, the decline may extend to the pivotal range of 1110-1112, Citigroup’s Lauren Jung said Monday. That includes the lows from 2018 and January 2021.The BBDXY index has tracked U.S. yields this year, which also has been moving in tandem with lower bond volatility as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE Index. A continuation of that move should mean more pressure for the greenback.Dollar bull Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, said U.S. stimulus will once again push Treasury yields higher after a pause, but for now, he’s “open-minded to a period of dollar weakness” amid the global economic recovery.Speculators ShiftLeveraged traders pulled back on their bullish position last week, after flipping from a bearish stance in March, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They cut holdings back to 1,145 contracts, after it surged to as high as 23,067 contracts last month.(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Dial Back Bond Buying: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is poised to pare back its asset purchases amid a stronger-than-expected economic recovery, taking one of the biggest steps yet by a developed country to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to cut the central bank’s weekly government bond purchases on Wednesday to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion), from the current pace of C$4 billion. Officials may also give clues to whether they expect to bring forward their timeline for interest rate hikes, with current guidance pointing to no move before 2023.The policy decision, due at 10 a.m. in Ottawa, is a pivotal one for the central bank. Its quantitative easing program is too large given the size of Canada’s bond market. Just on technical grounds, it needs to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop.At the same time, a case is growing for less stimulus. The economy is running at a much faster clip than the Bank of Canada has been projecting, forcing officials to start laying the groundwork for the start of policy normalization.“The economic outlook has improved markedly since January”, Dominique Lapointe, an economist at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., said by email. “The Bank of Canada is ready to take its foot off the accelerator.”Officials won’t want to get too far ahead of other major central banks like the Federal Reserve, which has been wary to talk about scaling back. If the Bank of Canada moves alone, it could trigger a currency appreciation that would be self-defeating.To be sure, the Bank of Canada’s asset purchases have been more aggressive than others in the Group of Seven, at least relative to the size of the nation’s bond market.The central bank has bought about C$280 billion in Canadian government bonds over the past year, ballooning its balance sheet to around one-quarter of economic output. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year, according to estimates by Ian Pollick, head of fixed income, currency and commodity research at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.It’s a massive footprint that threatens to create financial distortions -- a concern that led Macklem to reduce minimum weekly purchases in October, from C$5 billion initially. At the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently. The more the tapering takes place in the short end of the yield curve -- two-year and three-year bonds -- the less the impact on financial conditions.“In some ways they’re being forced into a taper,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said by phone.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The economy is working through a third wave of Covid-19 and new restrictions, but the growth and labor market outlooks are still significantly stronger than the BoC envisioned in January, meeting the guideline for a reduction.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereBut the improving economic outlook does give the central bank more scope to pare back now, and policy makers have been clear that a stimulus pullback is coming for reasons beyond those technical issues. The bank laid the ground rules for what that would look like in a speech last month by Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, who said tapering will be “gradual and in measured steps.”What the central bank won’t do is touch its short-term benchmark interest rate, its primary monetary policy tool. Economists unanimously see the bank holding it unchanged at 0.25% at the announcement. Not only is the rate at historic lows, but the central bank has pledged not to raise it until all economic slack is full absorbed, so inflation can return sustainably to its 2% target.When that will be depends on a lot of guess work.Up until January, when the Bank of Canada last released economic forecasts, it projected that threshold wouldn’t be reached until 2023.The economy, however, has outperformed spectacularly relative to the Bank of Canada’s projections since then. As a result, markets are anticipating the central bank will bring forward its rate increase, with a 60% probability of a hike this time next year.There is scope for Macklem to push back against those expectations.Economic slack is hard to measure and that gives him leeway to argue faster growth doesn’t mean there will be less excess supply. The central bank can also express heightened concern about the uneven recovery in the labor market -- giving it even more discretion. Then there is the seriousness of the current wave of Covid-19 cases, which is the worst so far in parts of the country. That prompted Canada’s largest province, Ontario, to take its most aggressive steps yet to restrict the movement of people last week.“I think they will keep to this cautious optimism,” Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said by phone.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Slumps After U.S. Agency Warns on Treadmill Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares closed down 7.3% Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.The Tread+ warning doesn’t impact the long-term investment outlook for Peloton, according to Stifel analyst Scott Devitt. He expects the resolution for the Tread+ issue could be adding a protective guard to the end of the treadmill, or a similar remedy.The stock closed at $107.75 Monday, bringing its decline so far this year to 30%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The Tread+ warning may not significantly slow Peloton’s near-term growth prospects, given that sales of exercise bikes still represent over 90% of hardware revenue. However, it could keep some customers from buying new treadmills.”-- Amine Bensaid, BI media analystClick here to read the research.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)(Updates with closing share price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.