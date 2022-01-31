Smart Grid Market to Rise to USD 140.53 Billion by 2028| Active Efforts to Reenergize Existing Grid Infrastructure to Support Growth| Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Smart Grid Market Are: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, S&C Electric Company, Eaton, GE, IBM, Wipro Limited, Honeywell, Cisco, Aclara, Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Itron

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Grid Market size amounted to USD 29.45 billion in 2020. The market value is slated to grow from USD 35.07 billion in 2021 to USD 140.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 21.9% throughout the forecast period. The market is gaining traction spurred by active government efforts to reenergize the existing electrical infrastructure with such grids. The widespread upgradation of existing transmission & distribution networks with newer technologies will create favorable opportunities for market expansion. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Smart Grid Market, 2021-2028."

Smart grid refers to an advanced power supply network that uses digital communications technology to detect, react to local changes in supply, and enable the network's self-healing automatically in case of disturbance. The technology helps revamp the existing grid infrastructure with advanced feedback alternatives such as Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) and Active Network Management (ANM) systems. The smart network is highly interconnected with sensors, meters, analytics tools, and digital controls to automate, monitor, and control energy flow. Active investments by the respective governments to implement such technologies into the electrical infrastructure will positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

Companies profiled in smart grid market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

S&C Electric Company (U.S.)

Eaton (Ireland)

GE (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Wipro Limited (India)

Honeywell (U.S.)

Cisco (U.S.)

Aclara (U.S.)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

COVID-19 Impact :

Delays in Product Deployment due to Pandemic-Related Disruptions to Affect Market Growth

The smart grid market growth slowed down considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic due to strict containment measures introduced by the respective governments. Supply chain & logistics disruptions caused difficulties in sourcing raw materials, mainly from China and other Southeast Asian countries.

However, such deployment projects started to gain momentum in various regions as the situation improved. Highlighting an instance, in June 2021, PSE, a Poland-based power grid operator, announced plans to invest USD 1.23 billion by 2030 across its network in northern Poland to supply power from the planned Baltic offshore wind farm to clients.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 21.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 140.53 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 29.45 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 190 Segments covered By End User , By component, & By Region Growth Drivers







Excellent Inherent Operational Efficiency, Improved Grid Reliability, and Efficient Outage to Propel Market Growth







Supportive Governments Policies and Regulations to Boost Market Expansion





Market Segments:

End-User, Component, and Region are studied for the Market

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into utility, residential, commercial, and industrial.

Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.

By geography, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints :

Need for Reliable Power Distribution Networks to Fuel Smart Grid Deployment

Smart grid technology is gaining massive traction because of reliable fault detection and automatic self-healing capabilities. Its implementation offers real-time assistance to power management systems, leading to increased situational awareness regarding transmission & distribution management. Utilities worldwide are adopting the technology to reenergize their existing power distribution infrastructure.

In May 2021, for instance, Networked Energy Services Corporation (NES) – the company known for its industry-leading Energy Applications Platform (EAP™) – unveiled plans to deploy more than 1 million smart meters by mid-2021. This move would help the company strengthen its new grid watch solution with threat detection and response.

On the contrary, high initial costs associated with the product deployment could slightly slow down the market development, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Regional Insights :

Robust Federal Funding to Accelerate Market Growth in North America

North America dominated the smart grid market share in 2020 with an annual valuation of USD 9.75 billion. It is anticipated that the region will continue to dominate the market during the projected timeline backed by upcoming smart city and grid upgradation projects. For example, GridWise Alliance announced a USD 5 billion funding in July 2021 to revamp U.S.'s transmission & distribution infrastructure with smart controls, sensors, and storage. An additional USD 8.5 billion would deploy advanced energy management systems and metering infrastructure to improve grid integration.

Asia Pacific will record robust growth in the forthcoming years, led by growing deployment of smarter grid technologies in the region. Citing a recent instance, in February 2020, the Indian Government disclosed plans to install more than 1 million smart meters across the country under the Smart Meter National Program (SMNP).

Meanwhile, the market in Europe will expand on account of increasing clean power generation in the region. The respective governments are also accelerating efforts to implement smarter grid technologies. For example, in May 2020, the U.K. launched the smart metering implementation program. As part of the program, over 26.6 million smart meters have been deployed across the Great Britain region.

Notable Industry Development:

May 2021 – Hitachi ABB Power Grids joined hands with Thailand's Impact Solar to become one of the largest privately-owned micro grid. The 214 MW micro grid will include rooftop solar, floating solar systems, and gas turbines as power generation sources. Additionally, a smart battery storage solution will help meet demand when power generation is low.

