U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,282.75
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,001.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,513.00
    +19.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.40
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.24
    +1.13 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    +0.43 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8400
    -0.2500 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,511.06
    -255.83 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.33
    -13.49 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.84
    +5.09 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Smart grid Market Will Turn over US$ 114170 million to success Revenue to Cross 18.2% in 2022 to 2028 Top Companies report covers, consumption by Regional data, Latest Trends and Forecast

Proficient Market Insights
·9 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart grid Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report gives data about Types, Application, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross edge, with job of top players in market.

Smart grid Market Report Contains: -

  • Complete overview of the global Smart grid Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Smart grid markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of Smart grid market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Smart grid market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. ABB,Siemens,Cisco,Belden,Deutsche Telekom,Microchip Technology Inc.,Itron,Fujitsu,GE,Huawei,Schneider Electric,Landis+GYR,Aclara Technologies,Open Systems International,International Business Machines Corporation,Wipro Limited,Oracle Corporation

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/20053252?utm_source=ng

Smart grid Market Segmentation: -

"Smart grid Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Smart grid market.

Smart grid is a type of electrical grid which includes a variety of operational and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Grid Market

The global Smart Grid market size is projected to reach US$ 114170 million by 2028, from US$ 34730 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Software accounting for % of the Smart Grid global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Automotive segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Smart Grid market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Smart Grid are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Smart Grid landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Smart Grid market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Smart Grid market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Smart Grid market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Smart Grid market.

Global Smart Grid Scope and Market Size

Smart grid Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

  • Software

  • Hardware

  • Service

Segment by Application

  • Automotive

  • Oil & Gas

  • Mining

  • Manufacturing Industry

  • Building Automation

  • Other Application

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20053252?utm_source=ng

Smart Grid market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Grid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Key Players in the Smart grid Market: -

  • ABB

  • Siemens

  • Cisco

  • Belden

  • Deutsche Telekom

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Itron

  • Fujitsu

  • GE

  • Huawei

  • Schneider Electric

  • Landis+GYR

  • Aclara Technologies

  • Open Systems International

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Wipro Limited

  • Oracle Corporation

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/20053252?utm_source=ng

Key Benefits of Smart grid Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Grid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Grid Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Grid Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.6 Building Automation

1.3.7 Other Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Grid Market Perspective (2017-2028)

  2.2 Smart Grid Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Smart Grid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Smart Grid Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Smart Grid Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Smart Grid Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Smart Grid Industry Trends

2.3.2 Smart Grid Market Drivers

2.3.3 Smart Grid Market Challenges

2.3.4 Smart Grid Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Grid Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Grid Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Smart Grid Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Smart Grid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Grid Revenue

3.4 Global Smart Grid Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart Grid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Grid Revenue in 2021

3.5 Smart Grid Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Smart Grid Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Grid Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Grid Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Smart Grid Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Grid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/20053252?utm_source=ng#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global Smart grid consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Smart grid market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Smart grid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Smart grid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Smart grid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Smart grid market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Smart grid market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Smart grid market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Smart grid market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/20053252?utm_source=ng

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Tesla Asks Chinese Government to Help Secure Power to Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. and SAIC Motor Corp. told Shanghai’s government they may have difficulty maintaining production if a power crunch in Sichuan continues to impact suppliers, according to people familiar with the matter, prompting city officials to ask the southwestern province if it could prioritize electricity for the carmakers’ suppliers.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed Challeng

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • You may be planning for retirement all wrong

    If retirement is nearing (however you define retirement personally), it’s understandable that you’re worrying about the risks you’ll face. Hou compared the actual risks of each (known as objective or empirical risks) with how people assess the probability of those risks (known as subjective risks).

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • A Top Gas Producer Considers Cutting Exports. Its Timing Couldn’t Be Worse.

    Australia could demand some exporters redirect natural gas to domestic buyers, straining global energy supply further.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot, United Parcel Service among nation's fastest-growing public companies

    The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) are among the fastest-growing public companies in the nation. The legacy Atlanta brands are also the largest public companies headquartered in the city, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle research.

  • The World Needs More Lithium, and Pilbara Can Help

    The tight supply chain for electric vehicles should benefit Sydney-listed lithium miner Pilbara Minerals.

  • Luxury sneakers may be a step too far for cash-strapped Gen Z

    From $300 bucket hats to $900 sneakers and $700 t-shirts, the high-flying luxury sector is fretting over the appetite among financially stretched Gen Z consumers for such "aspirational" purchases. Executives are troubled in particular by a hit to young Chinese shoppers, not only because mainland China has been a major driver of the industry's growth in recent years, but also because high end consumers in the world's second-largest economy are a decade younger than the global average of 38. Young adults around the world have been "a very strong factor of luxury growth over the past decade," said Gregory Boutte, chief client and digital officer at Gucci-owner Kering.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.