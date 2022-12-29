U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Smart Group Experts Helps Solar Company Generate Over $4 Million in Revenue in 2022

·2 min read

Smart Group Experts uses cutting-edge lead generation technology to maximize clients' pipeline

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Group Experts, a leading provider of lead generation services for solar companies and businesses in other industries, is thrilled to announce it has helped one of its clients in Colorado make more than $4 million in revenue year so far this year. The solar company leveraged the expertise of Smart Group Experts to maximize its lead generation opportunities and create tangible results.

The client's success story serves as evidence that solar energy has become an essential source of power for many households. Solar panel technology has advanced greatly since its inception and now offers a far more efficient way to provide power to homes. With the increasing cost of utilities, this renewable energy source offers a great alternative with much lower costs over time.

The team at Smart Group Experts is highly experienced in producing qualified solar leads designed to help companies maximize their return on investment. Through careful analysis and strategic planning, they are able to identify potential leads and provide them with tailored solutions designed to meet specific needs.

Smart Group Experts' cutting-edge lead generation technology helps many kinds of businesses maximize their pipeline. Leads are sourced from various locations of people actively interested in installing solar panels (or other products) in a relatively short timeframe, and services are always customized to fit a client's needs and requirements.

"Our mission is to help increase a company's exposure by generating quality leads. We also strive to make the process as quick and simple as possible, including a consultation on how our system works so clients are fully educated and ready to start receiving leads in their niche," said Norman Quizon, the founder of Smart Group Experts.

Businesses that want to start generating more leads today should visit smartgroupexperts.com/contact.

Press Contact:
Hugh Taylor
3103837041
http://www.commsfactory.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-group-experts-helps-solar-company-generate-over-4-million-in-revenue-in-2022-301710736.html

SOURCE Smart Group Experts

