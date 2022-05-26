Smart Gun Market - 62% of Growth to Originate from North America | RFID Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "smart gun market by Technology (RFID and Biometrics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. 62% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for smart guns in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and MEA. The rising need for self-defense among civilians to counter the growing violence will facilitate the smart gun market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Scope
The smart gun market report covers the following areas:
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
The smart gun market share growth in the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period.
What are the major trends in the market?
The use of 3D (3 Dimensional) printing technology and composite materials is one of the key smart gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The smart gun market share is expected to increase by USD 98.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a decelerating CAGR of 6.08%.
Who are the top players in the market?
Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC are some of the major market participants.
Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The modernization of law enforcement capabilities, advancement in smart gun technology, and conversion of conventional guns into smart guns will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the factors such as technical constraints with smart gun technology may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Technology
Geography
Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gun market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart gun market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart gun market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gun market vendors
Smart Gun Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 98.74 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.87
Performing market contribution
North America at 62%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
