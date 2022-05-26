U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,078.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,901.00
    -41.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.90
    +0.57 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.08 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4160
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,782.96
    -350.47 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.91
    -11.09 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,708.99
    +31.19 (+0.12%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Smart Gun Market - 62% of Growth to Originate from North America | RFID Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "smart gun market by Technology (RFID and Biometrics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. 62% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for smart guns in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and MEA. The rising need for self-defense among civilians to counter the growing violence will facilitate the smart gun market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Gun Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Gun Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Gun Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Smart Gun Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart gun market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The smart gun market share growth in the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The use of 3D (3 Dimensional) printing technology and composite materials is one of the key smart gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The smart gun market share is expected to increase by USD 98.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a decelerating CAGR of 6.08%.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC are some of the major market participants.

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The modernization of law enforcement capabilities, advancement in smart gun technology, and conversion of conventional guns into smart guns will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the factors such as technical constraints with smart gun technology may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Technology

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gun market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart gun market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart gun market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gun market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The reusable launch vehicles market size is predicted to surge to USD 959.44 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.44%. Download a sample now!

  • The tanker aircraft market share is expected to increase by USD 37.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%. Download a sample now!

Smart Gun Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 98.74 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.87

Performing market contribution

North America at 62%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biometrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biofire Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Identilock LLC

  • 10.5 Lodestar Works Inc.

  • 10.6 O.F. Mossberg Sons Inc.

  • 10.7 SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH

  • 10.8 Smart Gunz LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-gun-market---62-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--rfid-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301553958.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • Toyota ramps up EV competition with its first pure battery model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Toyota rolling out its first battery electric vehicle model.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Magellan Midstream Partners Is Close to Discovering a Major Upside Breakout

    Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. The stock was raised to an "overweight" rating with a $57 price target by a major sell-side firm Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline into February followed by a modest rise.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

    Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

  • Oracle, electric vehicles rank among nation's top economic development deals of the year

    It's no surprise that the electric vehicle industry swept the podium on this Site Selection magazine ranking.

  • Natural Gas Tops $9 in US as Supply Crunch Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas briefly surged above $9 per million British thermal units in the US for the first time since 2008, extending a breakneck rally as fears of a supply crunch intensified, before paring gains into close. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W

  • 'Hard to ignore': Which oil stocks to buy if crude prices keep rising

    Scotiabank analysts see "significant value in the energy space," according to a new report.

  • Lyft halts hiring, McDonald’s poised to win proxy fight with Icahn, NFL renews Pepsi deal

    Notable business headlines include transport company Lyft announcing that it will halt hiring as it looks to cut costs, new details from American financier Carl Icahn’s legal battle with McDonald’s, and the NFL renewing its nearly four-decade-long sponsorship deal with Pepsi.

  • U.S. refinery business 'can't catch up' with oil prices, analyst says

    The Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker joins Yahoo finance Live to discuss the rise in oil prices as well as the outlook for the oil, gas, and energy market.

  • Commodities in 'perfect storm' says ERG, as crisis starts super cycle

    Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobotka said on Wednesday. Sobotka said that a commodity super cycle has now begun and will carry on for the next 30 years, predicting a 20% rise in copper prices by the end of 2022. Luxembourg-based, privately-held ERG is a global supplier of copper and cobalt.

  • Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, other energy cos. surge back up Fortune 500

    "One of the biggest narratives of the Fortune 500 this year is the return of the energy sector, and that, of course, was driven by much higher oil and gas prices," said Brian O'Keefe, senior executive editor at Fortune.

  • Oil And Gas Producer Equinor, IBD Stock Of The Day, Flashes Buy Signal

    IBD Stock Of The Day Equinor is benefiting from hot energy prices. The Norwegian oil and gas company reclaimed a key level and flashed an early buy signal on Wednesday.

  • Gas prices 'could climb to $6/gal or even higher,' says JPM analyst

    Gas prices could go above $6 per gallon nationwide by August, according to JPMorgan analysts.

  • David Einhorn Having a Banner Year in 2022: 10 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 2022 portfolio of David Einhorn and his 10 favorite stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Einhorn’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Einhorn Having a Banner Year in 2022: 5 Favorite Stock Picks. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight […]

  • Oil firms on tight supply though EU ban on Russian oil still uncertain

    Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures for July settlement inched up 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $114.10 a barrel at 0142 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $110.55 a barrel.