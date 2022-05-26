Smart Gun Market - 62% of Growth to Originate from North America | RFID Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "smart gun market by Technology (RFID and Biometrics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. 62% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for smart guns in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and MEA. The rising need for self-defense among civilians to counter the growing violence will facilitate the smart gun market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Gun Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart gun market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The smart gun market share growth in the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The use of 3D (3 Dimensional) printing technology and composite materials is one of the key smart gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The smart gun market share is expected to increase by USD 98.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a decelerating CAGR of 6.08%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC are some of the major market participants.

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The modernization of law enforcement capabilities, advancement in smart gun technology, and conversion of conventional guns into smart guns will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the factors such as technical constraints with smart gun technology may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Geography

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gun market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart gun market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart gun market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gun market vendors

Smart Gun Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 98.74 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.87 Performing market contribution North America at 62% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

