Smart Home Appliances Market size to grow by USD 39.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home appliances market size is expected to grow by USD 39.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.45% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the market's overall growth during the forecast period. There will be a rise in the popularity and uptake of smart home technology over the next five years in North America, with the US showing the highest demand due to technological advancements and rising consumer awareness of the advantages of using smart appliances. Owing to the US's strict government regulations and standards regarding energy usage, there will also be a high demand for washing machines that are more energy-efficient and smartly connected. Hence, such factors will influence the regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Smart Home Appliances Market: Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design to drive growth

The growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and IoT is a major factor driving the market growth.

Global adoption of wireless connectivity devices is rising and it is a major component fueling the market's expansion. Connectivity has become crucial in modern life, particularly since it enables consumers to perform necessary tasks remotely with mobile devices like smartphones and tablets that can reach or use wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee.

Manufacturers differentiate their products from others by including these technologies in home appliances (like air conditioners). This appeals to the tech-savvy customer market.

Moreover, to create radio communication with smartphones and to bring them close together, NFC is used in many smart washing machines.

Hence, such drivers fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Smart Home Appliances Market: Introduction Of Additional Features In Smart Home Appliances

The introduction of additional features in smart home appliances is an emerging trend in the smart home appliances market.

Consumers cannot be forced to choose smart home appliances by connectivity alone when they want more features to help with connectivity.

The majority of consumers who live in small homes struggle to have enough space, so manufacturers work to develop appliances with connectivity features in addition to sleek designs and other alluring features.

For instance, LG Electronics and Mitsubishi Electric are focusing on introducing smart air conditioner accessories.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Smart Home Appliances Market Players:

The smart home appliances market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux, Apple Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Co., Godrej Appliances, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sharp Corp., and LG Electronics Inc. are some of the key players in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Smart Home Appliances Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (smart washing machines and dryers, smart air conditioners, smart refrigerators, smart microwave ovens, and smart dishwashers), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the smart washing machines and dryers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC are all used to connect smart washing machines to smart grids and the ability to control a smart washing machine remotely is one of its main benefits. Such washing machines don't have particularly high price-performance ratios either but as smart washing machines are energy-efficient and support the use of smart grid technology, numerous governments have recently encouraged their use. Smart washing machines make it easier to schedule wash cycles automatically using time-based electricity programs. Hence, such washing machines help the user modify process times and wash/dry cycle lengths.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The home appliances market in France is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The home furnishings market in Europe market size is forecast to increase by USD 3.62 billion. The market is segmented by product (household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online). Innovation and product launches are expected to drive the market growth.

The home furnishings market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% between 2022 and 2027. The home furnishings market in Europe market size is forecast to increase by USD 171.19 billion. This home furnishings market report in Europe extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (home furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings). The growth of the real estate and construction industry is notably driving the growth of the Europe Home Furnishings Market.

Smart Home Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Apple Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Co., Godrej Appliances, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sharp Corp., and LG Electronics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart home appliances market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart washing machines and dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Smart air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Smart refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Smart microwave ovens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Smart dishwashers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Electrolux

12.4 Apple Inc.

12.5 General Electric Co.

12.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.8 LG Electronics Inc.

12.9 MIDEA Group

12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.14 Sharp Corp.

12.15 Videocon Industries Ltd.

12.16 Whirlpool Corp.

12.17 Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-appliances-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-39-91-billion-from-2022-to-2027--north-america-to-account-for-32-of-the-global-market-growth---technavio-301817335.html

SOURCE Technavio