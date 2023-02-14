U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,295.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,562.25
    +21.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.00
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.24
    -0.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.20
    +9.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.51
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1640
    -0.2440 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,819.19
    +163.64 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.57
    -1.92 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,985.18
    +37.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Smart Home Automation Market to Hit $444.98 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home automation market size is estimated to be valued at USD 444.98 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.3% from 2023 to 2030, based on the latest report by Grand View Research, Inc. The smart home automation market demand is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of lighting, entertainment, and security & access solutions in the residential sector. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and speech recognition, among others are expected to drive market growth. In addition, key market players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations to provide technologically advanced solutions to create demand in the market. For instance, in January 2023, Xailient Inc. partnered with Adobe Systems to use artificial intelligence for privacy regulations-compliant face recognition in Adobe's smart home video doorbells.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The hardware segment is expected to record the highest market share of over 65% in 2023 due to the growing trend of intelligent homes, through the installation of smart home automation products such as Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Samsung Smart Things.

  • Based on technology, the wireless segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 owing to its ease of set-up, and ability to connect without laying wires.

  • Based on application, the smart kitchen segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 due to the rising demand for smart automated appliances for cooking purposes.

  • Based on fitment, the new construction segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 due to the rising demand from newly constructed houses, as installations are easier in new constructions as compared to established homes.

  • By geography, North America accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023, owing to the presence of legacy companies that already have a large customer base and high technology dependence in the region.

Read 163-page market research report for more latest Insights, "Smart Home Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Technology, By Application, By Fitment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Smart Home Automation Market Growth & Trends

The market is expected to benefit from the increasing applications of smart home automation in security & access, entertainment, lighting, HVAC, energy management, smart kitchen, and other appliances during the forecast period. Based on application, the smart kitchen segment is expected to dominate the market due to new product launches following the rising demand for ease of cooking processes. For instance, in January 2023, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched the Bespoke smart refrigerator, which includes a 32-inch touchscreen and an artificial intelligence-optimized cooling process. The touchscreen display acts as an automation hub and enables connection to other smart home devices.

North America accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The region is home to legacy manufacturers and solution providers, such as Honeywell International Inc. and Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., with a technological and supplier dominance owing to their long-standing presence in the market, which provides them with a competitive edge over new market entrants. Moreover, the region's inclination to the adoption of modern technology such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things is expected to drive market growth.

Smart Home Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart home automation market based on component, technology, application, fitment, and region

Smart Home Automation Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hardware

  • Software & Solutions

  • Services

Smart Home Automation Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Cellular

  • Wireless

  • Others

Smart Home Automation Market -  Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Security

  • Lighting

  • Entertainment

  • HVAC & Energy Management

  • Smart Kitchen

  • Other Appliances

Smart Home Automation Market - Fitment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • New Construction

  • Retrofit

Smart Home Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Smart Home Automation Market

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Control4 Corporation

  • Crestron Electronics, Inc.

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Ingersoll-Rand plc

  • Johnson Controls

  • Legrand SA

  • Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens AG

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Smart Home Market - The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 537.00 billion by 2030, and to expand at a CAGR of 27.04% from 2022-2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The smart home is powered by computing devices and information technology that connect various apparatuses and gadgets in the house to provide convenience, comfort, and entertainment to residents in a sustainable way. The market's growth is attributed to the growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and internet connectivity in homes. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has enabled more advanced and digitally sound smart devices for better living.

  • Smart Home Platforms Market - The global smart home platforms market size is expected to reach USD 60.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2028. Improved experience gained by the users owing to the integration of smart home platforms is the key factor fueling the growth of the market. In addition, the use of smart home platforms allows remote control, thereby further driving the market. Concerns related to the security breach and unauthorized access to personal information and connected device of users is the major restraint for the market. Most of the key players operating in the market are adopting strategies such as adding new features to the platform, along with the development of new platforms that are compatible with various smart devices to capture maximum market share globally.

  • Smart Home Services Market - The global smart home services market size is estimated to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for cognitive systems at smart homes is surging the adoption of installation and maintenance of smart home devices. In addition, customization of smart home devices by professional installers has also supported the expansion in the industry. However, the expensive nature of repair and maintenance services for smart home device is the key factor hindering the growth of the market. Most of the key industry players are adopting partnership and service expansion to capture maximum market share globally.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-automation-market-to-hit-444-98-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301746148.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • Russia Did Most Oil Drilling in Decade Even as Sanctions Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- When Russia announced last week that it would cut oil production by half a million barrels a day in retaliation against Western sanctions, there was skepticism about whether it was really doing so by choice. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the $439,000

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • New Toyota Chief Says He Will Accelerate Shift in EV Strategy

    Koji Sato said the car maker needs an “EV-first mind-set” as it optimizes parts and manufacturing for electric vehicles.

  • How China Is Leading the Clean Energy Transition

    The ongoing global energy crisis has created a nuclear revival, fueling Asia to give the once-disregarded nuclear power industry a second chance.1

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • Europe has spent more than $800 billion shielding citizens from the energy crisis

    Back in 2021, consumers in the UK and Europe were already feeling the pain of rising energy costs, which were being pushed up by a cocktail of factors including soaring natural gas prices. Then, in February 2022, Russia, itself a major energy supplier, invaded Ukraine, destabilizing the region and sending energy prices rocketing even higher. With energy suppliers collapsing and citizens facing home-heating bills that were spiraling out of control, most governments in the region put in place subs

  • Oil prices settle at a more than 2-week high as traders weigh demand outlook, Russia output cut

    Oil prices mark their highest settlement this month as investors gauge global demand and Russia's planned output cut, and await U.S. inflation data.

  • 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Bet on Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, FNLPF, BVN and VZLA are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

  • India seen coping with Indonesia curbs on palm oil exports

    Indonesia's plans to restrict palm oil exports are unlikely to create a shortage in top consuming market India, where stocks have risen to a record high following aggressive imports in the past three months, industry officials said. That's a sharp contrast with last year when a sudden change in export policies by Jakarta forced India to increase purchases from Malaysia, which at the time was selling palm oil at record high prices. Last week, Indonesia said it will suspend some palm oil export permits to secure domestic supply as cooking oil prices rise ahead of upcoming Islamic festival Ramadan.

  • Apple supplier Salcomp sees India revenue of $2-$3 billion, plans rapid hiring

    Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to Apple, plans to double its workforce in India to 25,000 over the next three years, targeting annual revenue in the country of at least $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025, a top company executive said on Monday. The plans come as Apple shifts production away from China after its strict COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions, and with rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Cupertino, California-based Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

  • For Mining EV Metals, the Arctic Is Hot

    The scramble to secure green-energy metals is bringing new life to one of the world’s oldest mining hubs.