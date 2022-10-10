U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

Smart Home Cameras Market to Grow by USD 4.98 Bn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Innovation And Portfolio Extension Leading To Premiumization Of Products - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Cameras Market by Connectivity, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 4.98 billion between 2022 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 14.07% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026

Download the PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the global smart home cameras market.

The global smart home cameras market is a moderately concentrated market, and the competition among vendors has grown significantly over the years. There are few established players in the global smart home cameras market, and some of them enjoy a monopoly. The competitors differentiate themselves from each other based on product quality, innovation, product features, product pricing, and product portfolio. The vendors also adopt several competitive strategies to sustain their position in the market. The increasing demand for innovative home security products due to rising concern for smart home cameras and security from burglars will also make way for new entrants. However, to capture the market, the new entrants may introduce innovative solutions in the smart home cameras category. Although the probability of fresh players entering the market is high, it may challenge the existing players to improve their market share.

The report identifies ADT INC., Alarm.com, Arlo Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp., D Link Corp, Deep Sentinel Corp, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Google LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., and Immedia Semiconductor LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the Innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of counterfeit and low-quality in developing markets will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here.

Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Smart Home Cameras Market is segmented as below:

  • Connectivity

The smart home cameras market share growth in the wire-free smart home cameras segment will be significant during the forecast period. The smart home cameras that are wire-free are mainly battery-operated. Such type of smart home cameras is gaining attention among tech-savvy customers who want portability and easy usage of home cameras as these cameras can be moved from one room to another as they are wire-free and easily movable.

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the smart home cameras market in North America. Innovation and portfolio extension, coupled with an increased awareness of smart home cameras will facilitate the smart home cameras market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart Home Cameras Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Home Cameras Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home cameras market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart home cameras market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart home cameras market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home cameras market vendors

Related Reports:
Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Consumer Electronics Market in Bulgaria 2016-2020

Smart Home Cameras Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.07

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADT INC., Alarm.com, Arlo Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp., D Link Corp, Deep Sentinel Corp, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Google LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Immedia Semiconductor LLC, Monitronics International Inc., Resideo Technologies Inc., Ring LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SimpliSafe Inc., Skylink Group, Vivint Smart Home Inc, Wyze Labs Inc, and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Connectivity

  • 5.3 Wire-free smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Wired smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ADT INC.

  • 11.4 Arlo Technologies Inc

  • 11.5 Deep Sentinel Corp

  • 11.6 Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

  • 11.7 Google LLC

  • 11.8 Monitronics International Inc.

  • 11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 SimpliSafe Inc.

  • 11.11 Skylink Group

  • 11.12 Vivint Smart Home Inc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026
Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-cameras-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-98-bn-from-2022-to-2026--driven-by-innovation-and-portfolio-extension-leading-to-premiumization-of-products---technavio-301642894.html

SOURCE Technavio

