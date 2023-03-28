U.S. markets closed

Smart home cameras market to grow at a CAGR of 14.78% from 2021 to 2026, Distribution channel expansion strategy to be a key trend - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home cameras market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The distribution channel expansion strategy of vendors is a key trend in the market. Home security product manufacturers are adopting an omnichannel strategy. Moreover, vendors are focusing on distributing smart home cameras through physical retailers and third-party online retailers. For instance, companies such as Netgear, Inc., SAMSUNG, Panasonic Corporation, Alphabet In., and Robert Bosch GmbH offer smart home cameras on online shopping portals. Therefore, the global smart home cameras market is expected to grow significantly in terms of total revenue during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026

Home cameras market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on connectivity (wire-free smart home cameras and wired smart home cameras) and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The wire-free smart home cameras segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Wire-free or battery-operated smart home cameras have batteries with a life of five to seven months. In addition, several vendors offer smart home cameras with rechargeable batteries. Such cameras are portable and easy to use. In addition, vendors are focusing on developing innovative cameras. They are incorporating technologies such as near-field communication (NFC), ZigBee, and Z-wave into their products. Therefore, the advantages of wire-free smart home cameras will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global smart home cameras market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart home cameras market.

  • North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the smart home cameras market growth in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Factors such premiumization of products and the rising awareness about smart home cameras will drive the smart home cameras market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Insights about the market contribution of various segments

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio

Home cameras market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • Premiumization of products is driving the smart home cameras market growth.

  • The prices of smart home cameras with innovative features and functionalities are high than the prices of regular home security cameras.

  • Vendors are expanding their product portfolio to enable product premiumization in the market.

  • They are focusing on differentiating themselves from their competitors by incorporating add-on features and innovative designs into their smart home cameras.

  • The use of advanced technologies can help vendors expand their product lines and develop premium products.

  • Therefore, the premiumization of products will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The presence of counterfeit and low-quality products is challenging the smart home cameras market growth.

  • In developing countries such as China, unorganized players offer low-priced counterfeit products.

  • Therefore, many customers do not prefer to purchase branded smart home cameras in such countries.

  • Manufacturers of counterfeit players have a significant market share in developing economies.

  • They incur low investment and operating costs to operate in the market, which enables them to keep the prices of products low.

  • Therefore, stiff competition from counterfeit players will impede the growth of well-established manufacturers in the market during the forecast period.

Insights about market drivers & challenges

What are the key data covered in this smart home cameras market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home cameras market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart home cameras market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smart home cameras market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home cameras market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart plug market size is expected to increase by USD 6.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart plug market segmentations by technology adopters (early majority, innovator, and early adopters), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart bed market size is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart bed market segmentations by application (healthcare, residential, and hospitality) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart Home Cameras Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

14.07

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

ADT INC., Alarm.com, Arlo Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp., D Link Corp, Deep Sentinel Corp, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Google LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Immedia Semiconductor LLC, Monitronics International Inc., Resideo Technologies Inc., Ring LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SimpliSafe Inc., Skylink Group, Vivint Smart Home Inc, Wyze Labs Inc, and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Connectivity

  • 5.3 Wire-free smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Wired smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ADT INC.

  • 11.4 Arlo Technologies Inc

  • 11.5 Deep Sentinel Corp

  • 11.6 Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

  • 11.7 Google LLC

  • 11.8 Monitronics International Inc.

  • 11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 SimpliSafe Inc.

  • 11.11 Skylink Group

  • 11.12 Vivint Smart Home Inc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026
Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-cameras-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-78-from-2021-to-2026--distribution-channel-expansion-strategy-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301781060.html

SOURCE Technavio

