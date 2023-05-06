Smart home market size to grow by USD 133.01 billion between 2022 and 2027; ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market size is estimated to increase by USD 133.01 bn from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 18.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have been analyzed to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The smart home market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. The vendors in the market compete on several factors, such as product portfolio, quality of the product, reliability of the product, and other factors. The competition in the market is intensifying with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors and service providers. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry systems.

Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest Mini through its subsidiary Google LLC.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control devices, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats.

Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Comcast Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Legrand SA

LG Corp.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Smart home market

The market is segmented by application (home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system), technology (wireless and wired), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the home entertainment segment will be significant over the forecast period. The use of digital voice assistants in smart speakers has changed the landscape of voice user interfaces rapidly. It has resulted in the development of an easily accessible, user-friendly interface that can be controlled through a smart speaker. This has increased the use of smart speakers by people for entertainment and retrieving information, such as playing music, playing games, answering general questions, providing weather updates, and setting alarms. These factors, coupled with the increasing number of new product launches and the rising demand for home entertainment systems, will drive the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing consumer interest in home automation. Consumer interest in home automation is increasing, with the rising availability of several cost-effective products in the market. In addition, the growing need for living a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle has increased the adoption of home automation solutions worldwide. For instance, the shipment of smart home appliances totaled 2.88 million units in 2017 and increased to 35.83 million units by 2022. Thus, the rise in the adoption of home automation systems will increase the demand for smart home devices during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.

Trend – Growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed will emerge as the key trend in the market. The growing penetration of the internet and smartphones has encouraged consumers to invest in smart appliances that can be remotely monitored. In addition, an increase in internet speed has made it easier for customers to use smart home appliances. Thus, the increase in smartphone and Internet penetration will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Challenge – The need for network coverage is identified as the major challenge hindering market growth. Smart home devices require stable high-speed internet to perform effectively. Many developing countries still lack basic network infrastructure to support the adoption of smart home technologies. Poor network coverage results in poor connection and reduced video display quality. It can also result in automatic disconnection from Wi-Fi. Such challenges restrict the adoption of smart devices, which is hindering market growth.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by increased consumer inclination toward home automation. With rising disposable incomes, consumers in the region are increasingly adopting home automation systems. In addition, factors such as the increasing adoption of online channels by vendors to increase sales, the inclusion of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, and the adoption of digital technologies drive the growth of the smart home market in North America.

The smart city information and communication technologies (ICT) infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 98.9 billion. The market is segmented by component (smart utilities, smart transport, smart home and building, and others), application (communication, transportation, express, government, and education), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart gas meters market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,051.13 million. The market is segmented by technology (AMR and AMI), component (hardware and software), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart Home Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

