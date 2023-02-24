U.S. markets closed

Smart home market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% by 2027, Growth led by ABB Ltd., and Allegion Public Ltd. Co. among others - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% and register an incremental growth of USD 133.01 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027)  Download a PDF sample report

Smart Home Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 133.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

15.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factor such as the increasing consumer inclination toward home automation. Owing to a need to lead a luxurious lifestyle amid rising disposable income, an increasing number of homeowners are adopting home automation systems, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global home market.

Company profiles

The smart home market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry system.

  • Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest mini through its subsidiary Google LLC.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control device, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASSA ABLOY AB

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hubbell Inc.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growing consumer interest in home automation, an increase in crowdfunding campaigns, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products. However, the need for network coverage is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

  • Based on application, the smart home market is segmented into home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system.

  • Based on technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired

  • Based on geography, the smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

What are the key data covered in this smart home market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the smart home market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market industry across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart home market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

  • 12.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.7 Apple Inc.

  • 12.8 ASSA ABLOY AB

  • 12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

  • 12.11 Legrand SA

  • 12.12 LG Corp.

  • 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.17 Snap One LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

