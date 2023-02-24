Smart home market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% by 2027, Growth led by ABB Ltd., and Allegion Public Ltd. Co. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% and register an incremental growth of USD 133.01 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Download a PDF sample report

Smart Home Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factor such as the increasing consumer inclination toward home automation. Owing to a need to lead a luxurious lifestyle amid rising disposable income, an increasing number of homeowners are adopting home automation systems, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global home market.

Company profiles

The smart home market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry system.

Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest mini through its subsidiary Google LLC.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control device, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats.

Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Comcast Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growing consumer interest in home automation, an increase in crowdfunding campaigns, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products. However, the need for network coverage is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the smart home market is segmented into home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired

Based on geography, the smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Related Reports:

The home automation market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3.58 billion. The increased reliance on wireless technologies is notably driving the home automation market growth in India, although factors such as the high cost of installing home automation systems may impede the market growth.

The home security system market size is expected to increase by USD 21.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%. The growth of DIY home security systems is notably driving the home security system market growth, although factors such as increasing instances of false alarms may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this smart home market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the smart home market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart home market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

12.7 Apple Inc.

12.8 ASSA ABLOY AB

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

12.11 Legrand SA

12.12 LG Corp.

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Schneider Electric SE

12.17 Snap One LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Home Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-18-36-by-2027--growth-led-by-abb-ltd-and-allegion-public-ltd-co-among-others--technavio-301753196.html

SOURCE Technavio