Smart home market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% by 2027, Growth led by ABB Ltd., and Allegion Public Ltd. Co. among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% and register an incremental growth of USD 133.01 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Smart Home Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 133.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
15.87
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factor such as the increasing consumer inclination toward home automation. Owing to a need to lead a luxurious lifestyle amid rising disposable income, an increasing number of homeowners are adopting home automation systems, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global home market.
Company profiles
The smart home market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry system.
Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest mini through its subsidiary Google LLC.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control device, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats.
Apple Inc.
ASSA ABLOY AB
Comcast Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Hubbell Inc.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as growing consumer interest in home automation, an increase in crowdfunding campaigns, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products. However, the need for network coverage is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.
Market segmentation
Based on application, the smart home market is segmented into home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired
Based on geography, the smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
What are the key data covered in this smart home market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the smart home market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the market industry across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market vendors
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global smart home market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technology
7.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Technology
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.
12.5 Alphabet Inc.
12.6 Amazon.com Inc.
12.7 Apple Inc.
12.8 ASSA ABLOY AB
12.9 Honeywell International Inc.
12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.
12.11 Legrand SA
12.12 LG Corp.
12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.16 Schneider Electric SE
12.17 Snap One LLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
