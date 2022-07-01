U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

The Smart Home Speaker Market is expected to grow by $ 3.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.45% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the smart home speaker market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015531/?utm_source=GNW
45% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart home speaker market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapidly increasing unit sales of smart home speakers, partnerships that increase the adoption of smart home speakers, and growing popularity of voice commerce.
The smart home speaker market in US analysis includes the platform and distribution channel segment.

The smart home speaker market in US is segmented as below:
By Platform
• Amazon Alexa
• Google Assistant
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline

This study identifies the growing prominence of smart displays as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home speaker market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the growing use of smart home speakers for music and digital content streaming and greater adoption of smart homes and smart connected devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart home speaker market in US covers the following areas:
• Smart home speaker market sizing
• Smart home speaker market forecast
• Smart home speaker market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart home speaker market vendors in US that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, FABRIQ, Invoxia, JD.com Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the smart home speaker market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015531/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


