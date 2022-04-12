Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market to grow by USD 69.7 mn | Product Innovation in Terms of Technology, Performance, Features, and Design to Drive Growth |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market's growth momentum is anticipated to witness an accelerating CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market size is expected to grow by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026.
View the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Smart weather stations and Smart rain gauge), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot
Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market: Driver and Challenge
Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is driving the growth of the smart home weather stations and rain gauge market. Vendors are focusing on technological innovations to enhance the functionality of smart products. Consumers are interested in the concept of controlling home products through the internet and smartphones. For instance, NETATMO personal weather station comes with two main sensor units to measure the weather conditions outside and the environment within the home. Users can have a direct overview of data such as outdoor temperature, outdoor relative humidity, and others on smartphones. These innovations are driving the market growth.
High prices limiting consumer adoption in the mass segment are challenging the smart home weather stations and rain gauge market growth. This segment is highly price-sensitive, as the consumers opt for traditional alternatives instead of advanced and smart devices. The inclusion of overhead costs makes smart home weather stations and rain gauge devices unaffordable for the mass segment. These costs include installation costs, internet charges, and other smart home setup and installation of devices.
Major Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Companies:
ARCHOS SA
BARANI DESIGN Technologies sro
BloomSky Inc.
Campbell Scientific Inc.
Chaney Instrument Co.
Davis Instruments Corp.
Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica
Headwind Consumer Products
Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.
Kkmoon SA
La Crosse Technology Ltd.
Legrand SA
Nielsen Kellerman Co.
Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Ltd.
Popp and Co.
SPI Home
The Wind and Weather Inc.
ThermoPro
WeatherFlow Inc.
Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Smart weather stations - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart rain gauge - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 69.7 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.69
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ARCHOS SA, BARANI DESIGN Technologies sro, BloomSky Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Chaney Instrument Co., Davis Instruments Corp., Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica, Headwind Consumer Products, Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Kkmoon SA, La Crosse Technology Ltd., Legrand SA, Nielsen Kellerman Co., Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Ltd., Popp and Co., SPI Home, The Wind and Weather Inc., ThermoPro, and WeatherFlow Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Smart weather stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Smart rain gauge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ARCHOS SA
11.4 BloomSky Inc.
11.5 Campbell Scientific Inc.
11.6 Chaney Instrument Co.
11.7 Davis Instruments Corp.
11.8 La Crosse Technology Ltd.
11.9 Legrand SA
11.10 Nielsen Kellerman Co.
11.11 The Wind and Weather Inc.
11.12 WeatherFlow Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
