Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market to grow by USD 69.7 mn | Product Innovation in Terms of Technology, Performance, Features, and Design to Drive Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market's growth momentum is anticipated to witness an accelerating CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market size is expected to grow by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download our Free Sample Report Now for additional insights on market dynamics

View the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Smart weather stations and Smart rain gauge), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market: Driver and Challenge

Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is driving the growth of the smart home weather stations and rain gauge market. Vendors are focusing on technological innovations to enhance the functionality of smart products. Consumers are interested in the concept of controlling home products through the internet and smartphones. For instance, NETATMO personal weather station comes with two main sensor units to measure the weather conditions outside and the environment within the home. Users can have a direct overview of data such as outdoor temperature, outdoor relative humidity, and others on smartphones. These innovations are driving the market growth.

High prices limiting consumer adoption in the mass segment are challenging the smart home weather stations and rain gauge market growth. This segment is highly price-sensitive, as the consumers opt for traditional alternatives instead of advanced and smart devices. The inclusion of overhead costs makes smart home weather stations and rain gauge devices unaffordable for the mass segment. These costs include installation costs, internet charges, and other smart home setup and installation of devices.

Story continues

Major Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Companies:

ARCHOS SA

BARANI DESIGN Technologies sro

BloomSky Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Chaney Instrument Co.

Davis Instruments Corp.

Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica

Headwind Consumer Products

Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

Kkmoon SA

La Crosse Technology Ltd.

Legrand SA

Nielsen Kellerman Co.

Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Ltd.

Popp and Co.

SPI Home

The Wind and Weather Inc.

ThermoPro

WeatherFlow Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Smart weather stations - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart rain gauge - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Home Weather Stations And Rain Gauge Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Download an exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Hand Dryer Market by Product, Operation, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Washing Machine Market by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 69.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARCHOS SA, BARANI DESIGN Technologies sro, BloomSky Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Chaney Instrument Co., Davis Instruments Corp., Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica, Headwind Consumer Products, Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Kkmoon SA, La Crosse Technology Ltd., Legrand SA, Nielsen Kellerman Co., Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Ltd., Popp and Co., SPI Home, The Wind and Weather Inc., ThermoPro, and WeatherFlow Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart weather stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Smart rain gauge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ARCHOS SA

11.4 BloomSky Inc.

11.5 Campbell Scientific Inc.

11.6 Chaney Instrument Co.

11.7 Davis Instruments Corp.

11.8 La Crosse Technology Ltd.

11.9 Legrand SA

11.10 Nielsen Kellerman Co.

11.11 The Wind and Weather Inc.

11.12 WeatherFlow Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio