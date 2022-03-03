U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.45
    -35.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.60
    -2.00 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.70
    +18.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3344
    -0.0060 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    -0.0830 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,008.36
    -1,796.91 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.14
    -32.54 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Smart Horizons Career Online Education Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program

·2 min read

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education announced they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to their Career Online High School program.

Smart Horizons Career Online High School (PRNewsfoto/Smart Horizons Career Online Education)
Smart Horizons Career Online High School (PRNewsfoto/Smart Horizons Career Online Education)

"We're thrilled that Amazon's Career Choice program selected the Smart Horizons Career Online Education school district as the education partner to provide Amazon's employees an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and career certificate through Career Online High School," said Dr. Howard Liebman, the district's Superintendent of Schools.

Through Career Online High School, employees can now earn an accredited high school diploma online, on their schedule. They concurrently earn an entry-level career certificate in fields, such as: manufacturing, retail customer service, office management, commercial driving, or home care professional. Students receive one-on-one support from Academic Coaches. To date, more than 12,500 adults have graduated through Smart Horizons Career Online Education.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

"We're looking forward to Smart Horizons Career Online Education coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."

For more information on Amazon's Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on Smart Horizons Career Online Education, visit: https://www.shcoe.org

CONTACT: media@shcoe.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-horizons-career-online-education-selected-by-amazon-as-an-education-partner-for-career-choice-program-301495395.html

SOURCE Smart Horizons Career Online Education

