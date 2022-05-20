U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +45.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,501.00
    +299.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.00
    +190.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.60
    +24.70 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.58
    -2.38 (-7.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0190
    +0.2250 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,283.62
    +1,313.98 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.40
    +23.17 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.72
    +130.98 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Smart Immune Announces Oral Presentation of Cell-Fate Plasticity Data of its T-cell Progenitor-Based Therapy Platform (ProTcell™) at ASGCT 2022

Smart Immune
·4 min read
Smart Immune
Smart Immune

Data demonstrates Smart Immune’s technology can be used to produce both therapeutic T-cell progenitors and NK cells with reproducibility and scale

PARIS, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Immune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering to patients a new generation of thymus-empowered T cell medicine, announced today it has delivered an oral presentation on its preclinical research at the 25th American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, which took place from May 16-19 in Washington DC, USA.

“This research provides further evidence that our lymphoid progenitors have a plasticity that allows them to differentiate into both T cells and NK cells. Knowing the complementary properties of these two types of cells to fight infections and cancers, this bipotency means we have an incredibly powerful and clinically-relevant asset,” commented Karine Rossignol, the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Smart Immune.

The data presented demonstrates that despite high expression of BCL11B (in 94.1% of ProTcell™), a protein that locks T cells into their fate, half of ProTcell™ express CD161, an early innate lymphoid cell (ILC) marker suggesting a T/NK dual potential in such cells. Innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) are innate counterparts of T cells that contribute to immune responses by secreting effector cytokines and regulating the functions of other innate and adaptive immune cells. NK cells are a class of ILCs important for their cytolytic role against viruses and tumor cells.

Through a series of experiments, Pierre Gaudeaux and his colleague Ranjita Devi Moirangthem at the Imagine Institute have demonstrated both CD161+ and CD161- cell subpopulations in ProTcell™ differentiate into T and NK cells when cultured in the appropriate conditions. Both populations expressed thymus-homing markers (PSGL1, CCR7, CCR9, CXCR4) and resulted in full thymic engraftment when injected into immunodeficient NSG mice.

Taking advantage of this T/NK cell-fate plasticity of ProTcell™, the Company has developed a scalable, feeder-free and clinically compatible method for generating large numbers of immunotherapeutic NK cells from ProTcell™. These specific culture conditions enable efficient differentiation of ProTcell™ product into high numbers (~10,000 fold expansion) of fully potent, highly pure (>90%) NK cells with no mature T cell contaminants.

A description of all three US and European clinical trials using Smart-Immune’s progenitor populations can be found on the Company’s website: Smart-Immune.com

To learn more about the US clinical trial for our lead program Smart-101 in pediatric and adult leukemia, please refer to: ClinicalTrials.gov (Trial Identifier: NCT04959903)

About Smart Immune
Smart Immune is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Paris, France. It was created in 2017 by Marina Cavazzana, MD, PhD, Isabelle André, PhD, and Karine Rossignol, PharmD, to unlock the potential of Allogeneic T cell medicine and change the prognosis of patients with life-threatening diseases such as high-risk leukemia and primary immunodeficiencies.

Through its patented ex vivo lymphoid niche technology, Smart Immune develops a thymus empowered T cell therapy platform called ProTcell™. It has been designed to ensure a rapid, complete, and long-lasting immune recovery to fight malignancies and infections.

www.smart-immune.com

About ProTcell™

The Smart Immune ProTcell™ platform generates allogenic T-cell progenitors that provide fully functional polyclonal T-cells within 3 months through thymic education. ProTcell™ can be used without gene modification or with gene modification. Without gene modification ProTcell™ aims at reducing GvHD, infections and relapses thereby reducing morbidity and mortality and improving the benefice risk ratio for allogeneic medicine. When infused those lymphoid progenitors migrate to the patient’s thymus where they expand, are selected, and then differentiate, resulting in fully functional T-cells, tolerant to the patient’s own immune system and reactive to viral, fungal, and malignant antigens. ProTcell™ has been accepted by the FDA as an Investigational New Drug (IND) for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML) and has also been granted fast track designation under its expedited program for serious conditions like SCID. In 2021, the FDA granted orphan drug designation and a fast-track designation for ProTcell™ as a treatment to enhance cell engraftment in patients receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) including hematologic malignancies and all forms of primary immunodeficiencies. ProTcell™ is currently being studied in two clinical trials in Europe, and two in the U.S.

Media contact
Consilium Strategic Communications
smartimmune@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s to Sell Its Russian Business to Existing Licensee as It Exits Country

    This announcement comes three days after the fast-food giant said it was leaving the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow skids almost 1,200 points, books worst day since June 2020 on stagflation fears, higher costs eroding profits

    Investors hit the sell button after Target earnings disappoint, Yellen warns of slower growth and Goldman outlines recession risks.

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply Wednesday morning, slumping after Tuesday's bounce

    The U.S. stock market was trading sharply lower Wednesday morning, failing to extend Tuesday's bounce, as retailer Target Corp. fell into the spotlight after reporting a big earnings miss for its fiscal first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading around 1.2 % lower, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had a decline of 1.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Target plunged around 26% after reporting its profit miss, becoming the biggest loser in th

  • Dow transports tumble again, as railroad downgrades act as a drag

    Dow transports fall toward 14-month low, underperforming the Dow industrials again, as railroad stocks get downgraded.

  • ESG, SRI, and Impact Investing: What's the Difference?

    Environmental, social, and governance (ESG), socially responsible investing (SRI), and impact investing are industry terms often used interchangeably by clients and professionals alike, under the assumption that they all describe the same approach. The ESG evaluation supplements traditional financial analysis by identifying a company's ESG risks and opportunities, which is to say the money they stand to lose by not acting on ESG risks and they money they stand to gain from seizing ESG opportunities.

  • Read Why Magnachip Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    LX Group collaborated with the Carlyle Group private equity fund manager to propose a takeover offer for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX), a media reported. LX Group recently submitted a letter of intent to acquire Magnachip Semiconductor to JP Morgan in the United States. The industry valued Magnachip at $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won). Also Read: Magnachip Goes Private In $1.4B All Cash Deal Magnachip agreed on a deal with a Chinese PEF at $1.4 billion (about 1.8 trillion won). The indu

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • Applied Materials Profit Climbs but Supply-Chain Issues Persist

    The maker of semiconductor equipment reported sales and earnings below analyst estimates, sending shares lower after hours.

  • Trading These Markets, April Data, Fed Speak, AMD Moves

    There's no doubt that the Fed Chair was about as hawkish as we have ever heard him, but his crew seemed to try to temper that hawkish posture.

  • Tesla Stock: China Headwinds Merit a Price Target Cut, Says Top Analyst

    China has long been considered an essential component of Tesla’s (TSLA) ongoing success. The country has not only been committed to advancing electric vehicles, but is also home to its flagship Gigafactory, located in Shanghai. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives has repeatedly stressed the region’s importance to Tesla and thinks the current China headwinds are “hard to ignore.” “The success of the China story on both the supply and demand side are the linchpins to our long-term bull thesis in Tesla,” the 5-s

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Recover Initial Selling Pressure

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the trading session on Thursday, but have found buyers just below the $8.00 level.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in Canada. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

  • A Wall Street Seer’s Advice for Now: Hunker Down in Cash, Don’t Buy the Dips

    Don’t buy the dips, says forecaster Stephanie Pomboy. Her rationale: The market has further to tumble, and bigger bargains will be available down the line.

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain

  • Target's stock sinks toward worst day since Black Monday

    Shares of Target Corp. are suffering a black Wednesday, as they are plunging toward their worst one-day performance in 35 years. The stock is shedding 21.6% in premarket trading, after the discount retailer reported a big fiscal first-quarter profit miss. If the stock ends the regular session down that much, it would be the biggest percentage decline since it plummeted 32.96% on Oct. 19, 1987, which is known on Wall Street at Black Monday because the Dow Jones Industrial Average's crashed 22.6%.

  • Xiaomi Logs First Revenue Fall After Covid, War Hurt Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. posted its first quarterly revenue decline on record after Beijing’s strict Covid containment policies and global component shortages crippled smartphone sales.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warni

  • Dallas-based CBRE Group makes $100 million investment in flexible workspace company Industrious

    The new investment will enable the company to accelerate its international expansion and other strategic growth initiatives.

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • Target Stock’s Big Drop Slammed the Market. Why the Pain Might Not Last Long.

    Shares of Target fell the most since 1987 on Wednesday and dragged down other retailers with it, putting the S&P 500 on the brink of a bear market.

  • Microstrategy chief: 'Bitcoin is going to go into the millions'

    The bitcoin bull said he’s in it for the long term and his strategy is to buy and hold the cryptocurrency.