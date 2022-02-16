U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,870.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,565.50
    -44.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.90
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6850
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,004.82
    +520.85 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.38
    +19.80 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,432.67
    +567.48 (+2.11%)
     

Smart Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 434.16 Billion by 2028; Minsait Collaborates with Google Cloud to Secure Profits: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Smart Infrastructure Market Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (Spain), Indra (France), Sensus (U.S.), Aclara (U.S.), Topcon (Japan), Cree (U.S.), Holophane (U.K.), Dialog Semiconductor (U.K.), Philips (Netherlands)

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart infrastructure market size was USD 77.66 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 97.20 billion in 2021 to USD 434.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 23.8% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Smart Infrastructure Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market growth is stimulated by factors such that the smart community enables smart infrastructure such as transportation & movement, data centers, water and energy networks, structures, streets, as well as others.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-infrastructure-market-106346

Companies Profiled in the Smart Infrastructure:

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Schneider Electric (Spain)

  • Indra (France)

  • Sensus (U.S.)

  • Aclara (U.S.)

  • Topcon (Japan)

  • Cree (U.S.)

  • Holophane (U.K.)

  • Dialog Semiconductor (U.K.)

  • Philips (Netherlands)

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Interfered Global Value Chain Supply of Smart Infrastructure Products

The global health catastrophe triggered by the abrupt outbreak of COVID-19 viral infection has considerably impacted several verticals. The COVID-19 influence has led to global shut downs, which has commenced commotions in the global networks and had approximately costed USD 50 billion in early March 2020 when the pandemic had not spread globally. Additionally, the abrupt decline in global trade has initiated massive insinuations for finances as well as societies, leading to consequent deterioration in job prospects, income, and price variations.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-infrastructure-market-106346

Report Coverage:

We offer reports that are steered with a wide-ranging examination approach that largely emphasizes on providing precise material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation method which further aids us to provide reliable calculations and test the general market dynamics precisely. Further, our researchers have gained admittance to numerous international as well as regional funded records for offering up-to-date information so that the shareholders and business experts invest only in crucial zones.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

23.8%

2028 Value Projection

434.16 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

76.66 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

220

Segments covered

Type, End-user, Region

Growth Drivers


Rising Technological Advancement in Smart Grid Technology to Drive Market Growth


Rising Implementation of Telecommunication Networks Acts as Market Drivers


Increasing Focus on Sustainability & Switching to Green Energy Resources to Fuel Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges


Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Privacy Concerns over Telecommunication Technology to Restrain Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-infrastructure-market-106346

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into Smart Grid, Smart Water Network, Intelligent Transportation Network, Intelligent Buildings, and Others. The smart grid segment accounted for the prime share of the market in 2020.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into utility, transport, communications, and the built environment.

The market has been branched across five main regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability & Moving to Green Energy Means to Foster Growth

The surging urbanization has caused a successively augmented ingestion of resources and has stimulated several difficulties for smart cities, to attaining maintainable solutions and refining environmental danger. The rising jeopardy about global warming and carbon emission has fast-tracked the rising emphasis on green energies and regulating the carbon track.

For example, on 19th April 2021, the ministry of energy of Israel declared a plan for decreasing the greenhouse gas release consequences by almost 80%. This plan involves closing down coal-fired power divisions, refining power grid technologies, and rising electricity generation through renewable energies. Therefore, events such as these will help to bolster the smart infrastructure market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest smart infrastructure market share worth USD 26.5 billion in 2020. This is accredited to the prompt-paced industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has continuous accelerated focus for bettering smart cities in comparison with other regions owing to the wide-ranging obtainability of IoT sensors and IT infrastructure.

Europe is anticipated to augment at an abrupt pace. The European Commission has established two approaches that sustain the application of smart urban technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers to Assist Developers to Invent Original Concepts and Prolong Business

Important companies present in the market frequently come up with effective approaches that comprise collaborations, procurements and mergers, product unveilings, and so on. These tactics bolster their position as dominating players and also profit the other engaged companies.

Industry Developments:

  • May 2021: Minsait got involved in a global tactical collaboration with Google Cloud for combining its assortment of products and services aimed towards the digital transformation of companies and establishments.

Quick Buy Smart Infrastructure Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106346

Detailed Table of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Infrastructure Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Smart Infrastructure Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Smart Grid

      • Smart Water Network

      • Intelligent Transportation System

      • Intelligent Buildings

      • Others

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-infrastructure-market-106346

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Digital Power Utility Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Hardware and Software & Services), By Sector (Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution, and Power Consumption) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Tank, Valve, Vaporizer, Pump, Actuator, Bayonet Connection, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Helium, and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Booster Compressor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Cooling Type (Air-Cooled and Water-Cooled), By Compression Stage (Single-Stage, Double-Stage, and Multi-Stage), By Discharge Pressure (Below 999 PSI, 1000-1499 PSI, 1500-4999 PSI, and Above 5000 PSI), By End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Distribution Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Utility (Private Utility and Public Utility), By Component (Field Devices, Software, and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, and Lithium Titanate Oxide), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy Storage System, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati