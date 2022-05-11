Smart Inhalers Market worth USD 2 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major market players operating in the smart inhalers industry are Nemera, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Aptar Group Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Findair Sp. Z.o.o., BioCorp, and Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart inhalers market value is expected to surpass USD 2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising prevalence rate of several chronic respiratory disorders worldwide will foster the market growth.

Growing population base living in underdeveloped and developing economies that are highly prone to indoor air pollutants. Additionally, people living in poor housing and neighborhood condition are susceptible to several respiratory disorders including COPD and asthma. Moreover, high usage of portable stoves and kerosene lights for heating and cooking in low-income and middle-income nations and poor ventilation leads to inhalation of particulates.

Growing emphasis on technological developments in smart inhalers will offer substantial growth opportunities to the market. In past years, healthcare professionals often lack the medical information and tools to understand the patient's state of health. This has enhanced the need for smart inhalers in respiratory disease management to offer new ways of delivering patient self-management. Enhanced availability of connected inhalers provides numerous advantages from the miniaturization of sensors such as ease of use, track medical records, precise dose monitoring, and several others.

Some major findings of the smart inhalers market report include:

Increasing incidence of environmental as well as genetic risk factors that lead to asthma or COPD will propel the industry expansion. Rising strategic initiatives between digital and pharma companies for the development of novel products are expected to proliferate market revenue. Growing product availability and accessibility along with expanding healthcare facilities will accelerate the market forecasts.

Browse key industry insights spread across 192 pages with 162 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Smart Inhalers Market Size By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)-based Smart Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)-based Smart Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/smart-inhalers-market

MDI-based smart inhalers segment has held more than 35% market share during 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2028 due to the increasing need for precise drug delivery systems for the effective treatment of respiratory diseases. Additionally, these devices are used to monitor and control the accurate dose of dispersed drugs as per the patient's need. Increasing R&D activities for novel product developments and enhancing the availability of MDI-based smart inhalers will boost the smart inhalers market revenue.

E-commerce segment is projected to grow at 7.7% CAGR during the predicted timeline owing to rising adoption of e-prescriptions by medical professionals in developing and developed countries. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has stimulated the adoption of e-pharmacies due to movement restrictions. Thus, increased patient preference toward e-commerce platforms is predicted to fuel the smart inhalers market landscape.

Asia Pacific smart inhalers market has held about 22% revenue share in 2021 and will grow substantially during the estimated timeframe driven by large patient population in the region. Moreover, rising patients' inclination towards advanced technology inbuilt devices for better efficacy will strengthen overall industry growth. developing healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare spending will propel the regional industry expansion.

Notable key business players operating in the smart inhalers industry include Adherium, Propeller Health, Nemera, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Aptar Group Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Findair Sp. Z.o.o., BioCorp, Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd., Vectura Group Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

