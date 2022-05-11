U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,040.25
    +43.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,368.00
    +281.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,511.00
    +162.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.90
    +22.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    +2.80 (+2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.34 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.13
    -2.62 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7690
    -0.6610 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,586.61
    +46.07 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.40
    +20.20 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,324.32
    +81.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Smart Inhalers Market worth USD 2 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Some of the major market players operating in the smart inhalers industry are Nemera, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Aptar Group Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Findair Sp. Z.o.o., BioCorp, and Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart inhalers market value is expected to surpass USD 2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising prevalence rate of several chronic respiratory disorders worldwide will foster the market growth.

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)

Growing population base living in underdeveloped and developing economies that are highly prone to indoor air pollutants. Additionally, people living in poor housing and neighborhood condition are susceptible to several respiratory disorders including COPD and asthma. Moreover, high usage of portable stoves and kerosene lights for heating and cooking in low-income and middle-income nations and poor ventilation leads to inhalation of particulates.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3994

Growing emphasis on technological developments in smart inhalers will offer substantial growth opportunities to the market. In past years, healthcare professionals often lack the medical information and tools to understand the patient's state of health. This has enhanced the need for smart inhalers in respiratory disease management to offer new ways of delivering patient self-management. Enhanced availability of connected inhalers provides numerous advantages from the miniaturization of sensors such as ease of use, track medical records, precise dose monitoring, and several others.

Some major findings of the smart inhalers market report include:

  1. Increasing incidence of environmental as well as genetic risk factors that lead to asthma or COPD will propel the industry expansion.

  2. Rising strategic initiatives between digital and pharma companies for the development of novel products are expected to proliferate market revenue.

  3. Growing product availability and accessibility along with expanding healthcare facilities will accelerate the market forecasts.

Browse key industry insights spread across 192 pages with 162 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Smart Inhalers Market Size By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)-based Smart Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)-based Smart Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/smart-inhalers-market

MDI-based smart inhalers segment has held more than 35% market share during 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2028 due to the increasing need for precise drug delivery systems for the effective treatment of respiratory diseases. Additionally, these devices are used to monitor and control the accurate dose of dispersed drugs as per the patient's need. Increasing R&D activities for novel product developments and enhancing the availability of MDI-based smart inhalers will boost the smart inhalers market revenue.

E-commerce segment is projected to grow at 7.7% CAGR during the predicted timeline owing to rising adoption of e-prescriptions by medical professionals in developing and developed countries. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has stimulated the adoption of e-pharmacies due to movement restrictions. Thus, increased patient preference toward e-commerce platforms is predicted to fuel the smart inhalers market landscape.

Asia Pacific smart inhalers market has held about 22% revenue share in 2021 and will grow substantially during the estimated timeframe driven by large patient population in the region. Moreover, rising patients' inclination towards advanced technology inbuilt devices for better efficacy will strengthen overall industry growth. developing healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare spending will propel the regional industry expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3994

Notable key business players operating in the smart inhalers industry include Adherium, Propeller Health, Nemera, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Aptar Group Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Findair Sp. Z.o.o., BioCorp, Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd., Vectura Group Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Smart Inhalers Market
Smart Inhalers Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-inhalers-market-worth-usd-2-billion-by-2028-says-global-market-insights-inc-301544711.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession — Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algor

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Coinbase Earnings Reveal a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling Wednesday after the broker reported a wider-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares were falling 15.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Bac

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and Datadog Were on a Roller Coaster Today

    These once-loved software stocks soared, crashed, climbed their way back, and then fell again at the end of the day in Tuesday's trading.

  • MicroStrategy Options Hedge Risk of 96% Drop After Bitcoin Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are tethered as closely to Bitcoin as MicroStrategy Inc., a software company that’s plowed its profits and borrowed money into the cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens:

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.