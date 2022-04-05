Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market Gains Profitable Prospects Due to Rising Use of Smart Sensors in IoT Devices, Notes TMR Report
- The global smart/intelligent sensors market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 208.09 Bn by 2031
- North America is prognosticated to maintain prominent market position, owing to the expansion of the regional healthcare and automotive industries
ALBANY, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart/intelligent sensors market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Smart sensors are gaining traction and considered to be playing critical part in the wide acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT). These sensors are utilized for varied purposes across wearable devices, autonomous vehicles, and cell phone navigation. Furthermore, many companies from diverse industries are focusing on replacing simple sensor systems with smart sensor systems, owing to different advantages of the later one. For instance, smart sensor systems are known for offering improved efficiency, are easy to use, and provide advanced communication capabilities. Hence, rising adoption of these systems across residential as well as industrial applications is creating prominent business avenues in the global smart/intelligent sensors market.
The smart/intelligent sensors market in North America is projected to gain prominent business prospects during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to many factors, including incorporation of innovative features in automobiles, increase in consumer preference for the replacement of electronic devices for technologically advanced features, and rise in the use of next-gen medical equipment.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77922
Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Key Findings
Smart sensors are being increasing adopted industrial environments. For instance, Industry 4.0. Smart vibration sensors and temperature sensors are being utilized in production plants in order to avoid excessive vibration and overheating on machinery, states a report by TMR.
Smart sensors find application in smart home devices in order to link interior equipment and appliances of a home to the Wi-Fi in the residential settings. With the help of IoT, homeowners can make changes in the settings of equipment at their home including thermostats, security sensors, and lighting using their tablets or smartphones. Such innovations are leading to lucrative prospects in the global smart/intelligent sensors market.
Government authorities of many nations across the globe are focusing on the development of smart cities. Moreover, there has been a surge in the adoption of smart homes across many developed nations. These factors are estimated to generate remarkable demand opportunities in the smart/intelligent sensors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to be driven by rising trend of using power from non-traditional sources of energy.
Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77922
Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Growth Boosters
Rising use of more diversely functional and smaller smart/intelligent sensors in different applications, including collision prevention, healthcare monitoring, oil platforms, and automotive applications is resulting in sizable sales prospects in the global smart/intelligent sensors market
Surge in the incorporation of smart/intelligent sensors in military, surveillance, and transportation & logistics is prognosticated to fuel the expansion of the market in the upcoming years
Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Competition Landscape
Major enterprises operating in the global smart/intelligent sensors market are focusing on the development of cost-efficient products in order to strengthen their customer base
Manufacturers of smart/intelligent sensors are launching next-gen products with advanced features in them. These efforts are helping companies in expanding their product portfolios.
Get a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=779
Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
Analog Devices, Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Eaton Corporation
Microsemi Corporation
Infineon Technologies AG
Omron Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Ottomate International
SICK AG
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
STMicroelectronics
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Vishay Intertechnology
Make an Enquiry Before Buying at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77922
Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market Segmentation
Type
Flow Sensors
Image Sensors
Motion Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Temperature & Humidity Sensors
Touch Sensors
Water Sensors
Others (Radar Sensors, Position Sensors, etc.)
Technology
MEMS
CMOS
Others
Component
Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC)
Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC)
Amplifiers
Microcontrollers
Others
End-use Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Building & Construction
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial
Others (Education, Agriculture, etc.)
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:
Chemical Sensors Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-sensors-market.html
Optical Sensor Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/optical-sensors-market.html
Vibration Sensor Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vibration-sensor-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/smart-intelligent-sensor-market.htm
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartintelligent-sensors-market-gains-profitable-prospects-due-to-rising-use-of-smart-sensors-in-iot-devices-notes-tmr-report-301516789.html
SOURCE Transparency Market Research