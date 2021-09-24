Smart Kitchen Appliance Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
The smart kitchen appliance market is poised to grow by $ 9.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.65% during the forecast period.
The smart kitchen appliance market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for premium, and innovative appliances.
The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market is segmented by Product (Smart large cooking appliance, Smart refrigerator, Smart small cooking appliance, and Smart dishwasher), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart kitchen appliance market covers the following areas:
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Sizing
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Forecast
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary industry
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Electrolux
Breville USA Inc.
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics Inc.
Miele & Cie. KG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sub-Zero Group Inc.
Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
