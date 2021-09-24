U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Kitchen Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Smart Kitchen Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The smart kitchen appliance market is poised to grow by $ 9.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.65% during the forecast period.

Discover Household Appliances industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The smart kitchen appliance market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for premium, and innovative appliances.

The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market is segmented by Product (Smart large cooking appliance, Smart refrigerator, Smart small cooking appliance, and Smart dishwasher), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart kitchen appliance market covers the following areas:

  • Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Sizing

  • Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Forecast

  • Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AB Electrolux

  • Breville USA Inc.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Miele & Cie. KG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sub-Zero Group Inc.

  • Whirlpool Corp.


Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Humidifiers Market -The humidifiers market has the potential to grow by USD 502.47 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%. Download a free sample report now!

Induction Cookware Market -The induction cookware market has the potential to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Download a free sample report now!


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary industry

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Electrolux

  • Breville USA Inc.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Miele & Cie. KG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sub-Zero Group Inc.

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-kitchen-appliance-market--industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2025--17000-technavio-reports-301382962.html

SOURCE Technavio

