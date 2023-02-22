Smart kitchen appliance market: North America will account for 32% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global smart kitchen appliance market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,293.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the smart kitchen appliance market was valued at USD 8,459.53 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2023-2027

Smart kitchen appliance market - Five forces

The global smart kitchen appliance market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Smart kitchen appliance market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Smart kitchen appliance market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The smart large cooking appliance segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as improved living standards and growing interest in smart connected home appliances. The growing trend of modular kitchens with large cooking appliances is also driving the demand for smart large cooking appliances.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart kitchen appliance market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for smart kitchen appliances in the region is augmented by factors such as an expected rise in the adoption of smart home technologies, especially in the US and Canada. The US accounts for a high share of this demand owing to technological advances and increased product offerings by vendors. In addition, the demand for energy-efficient smart appliances is expected to increase owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations and standards related to energy usage in the country. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart kitchen appliance market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances is driving the market growth.

Modern kitchen appliances can be easily controlled through a mobile application.

These appliances also enable remote access, which allows users to save energy.

Appliances such as refrigerators, cooktops, coffee machines, microwaves, and wall ovens can be operated through wi-fi or Bluetooth connectivity.

Vendors such as Robert Bosch and Samsung Electronics are focusing on providing fast, smart, easy-to-use appliances.

These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Integration with voice-controlled personal assistants is a key trend in the market.

Vendors are offering kitchen appliances that are compatible with voice-controlled personal assistants such as Google Assistant.

A voice-controlled personal assistant is a smart hub that links various Internet-connected services and devices together.

It allows users to control their smart appliances and devices with voice commands.

Various vendors are collaborating with different providers of voice-controlled personal assistants.

Therefore, the integration of voice-controlled features in kitchen appliances is expected to support the adoption of these appliances during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of product and technology awareness, especially in developing regions, is challenging market growth.

Vendors find it difficult to penetrate developing markets due to the lack of knowledge related to smart products and technology among the population.

In developing countries, the lack of well-established internet infrastructure restricts the use of smart appliances.

The low awareness about technologies leads to low volume sales of smart kitchen appliances.

Moreover, people in these countries are price-conscious and prefer to compare smart and regular products based on price and functionalities.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this smart kitchen appliance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart kitchen appliance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart kitchen appliance market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart kitchen appliance market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart kitchen appliance market vendors

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,293.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux., Beko Plc, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Coway Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gourmia Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., June Life Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Liebherr International AG, MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smarter Applications Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart kitchen appliance market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Electrolux.

12.4 Beko Plc

12.5 BSH Hausgerate GmbH

12.6 General Electric Co.

12.7 Gourmia Inc.

12.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

12.9 Havells India Ltd.

12.10 June Life Inc.

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.12 LG Electronics Inc.

12.13 Liebherr International AG

12.14 Miele and Cie. KG

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

