Smart LED indoor signage market size to grow by USD 2,090.71 million; Driven by low power consumption and do-it-yourself (DIY) designs- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global smart LED indoor signage market size is estimated to grow by USD 2090.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.62% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 725.74 million. North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027

Smart LED indoor signage market - Five Forces
The global smart LED indoor signage market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Smart LED indoor signage market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Smart LED indoor signage market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Retail, QSR and restaurants, Education, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The retail industry is the key end-user in the market. The demand for smart LED indoor signages is increasing in the retail industry with the growing number of retail stores globally. In addition, investments in digital technologies by retailers to create unique shopping experience for customers is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global smart LED indoor signage market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart LED indoor signage market.

  • North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are investing heavily in digital signage solutions to attract customers, increase customer engagement, and derive actionable insights based on audience analytics. To cater to the growing demand, vendors are introducing new products with innovative features. These factors are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Smart LED indoor signage market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by low power consumption and do-it-yourself (DIY) designs.

  • Smart LED screens contain components such as an anode, a cathode, and a substrate. These components consume less power compared to traditional digital signages.

  • They do not require background lighting to create visual effects. This further reduces power consumption significantly.

  • Moreover, the flexible nature of smart LED indoor signage allows enterprises in industries such as retail and automotive to display information and advertisements both inside and outside their retail stores.

  • Such benefits are increasing the adoption of smart LED indoor signages among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The focus on reseller programs, increasing partnerships, and collaborations is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • Vendors in the market are adopting various partner programs to gain an edge in the highly competitive environment.

  • The rising popularity of technologies such AR and VR has increased vendors' partnership with technology solution providers to enhance their digital signage offerings.

  • For instance, in January 2023, C10 Media NL (C10) announced the acquisition of ANC Sports Enterprises LLC (ANC). The acquisition was focused on utilizing digital signage services, including smart LED indoor signage.

  • During the forecast period, the number of partnerships and collaborations between vendors and technology solutions providers. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The growth of e-commerce and online advertising is a major challenge hindering market growth.

  • The increasing popularity of e-commerce and online advertising is limiting the spending by enterprises on smart LED signage solutions.

  • In addition, the increasing number of internet users and the adoption of pay-per-click advertising model by online giants, such as Google, are encouraging enterprises to invest in online advertisement models.

  • These challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this smart LED indoor signage market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart LED indoor signage market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart LED indoor signage market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smart LED indoor signage market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart LED indoor signage market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The hologram market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,091.26 million. The widening applications of holographic technology are notably driving market growth, although factors such as the high cost of holograms may impede market growth.

  • The transparent digital signage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,282.87 million. The demand for high-resolution and interactive content is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the emergence of transparent organic light-emitting devices (OLEDs) may impede the market growth.

Smart LED indoor Signage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.62%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2090.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

20.01

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Aero Digital World, AU Optronics Corp., Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Grandwell Industries, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Metroplus Advertising LLC, Osel Technology Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Goodview Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Ledsino Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart LED indoor signage market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Screen Size Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Screen Size

  • 7.3 Less than 32 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 32-35 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 55 and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Screen Size

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 AU Optronics Corp.

  • 12.5 Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Grandwell Industries

  • 12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.8 LG Corp.

  • 12.9 Metroplus Advertising LLC

  • 12.10 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.11 Planar Systems Inc.

  • 12.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Sharp Corp.

  • 12.14 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.15 Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.17 Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

