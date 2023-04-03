U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.50
    -85.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.27
    +4.60 (+6.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.40
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0650
    +0.2680 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,298.08
    -57.56 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.33
    +49.59 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Smart for Life Releases Chairman’s Video Report

Smart for Life, Inc.
·3 min read
Smart for Life, Inc.
Smart for Life, Inc.

A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Founder and Chairman, Discusses Company’s History, Present Status and 2023 Outlook

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced the release of a video report provided by the Company’s Founder and Chairman.

The unscripted and candid video report provides an overview of the Company's activities during the past year, including significant developments and achievements, as well as updated information on the Company’s most recent acquisitions and products. In addition, the video report will delve into the Company’s future initiatives, including its acquisition pipeline, engagement of buyside professionals, and anticipated breakeven metrics. As a result, the video report will contain various forward-looking statements on the Company's future prospects and growth opportunities.

To access the report, click on this link: www.smartforlifecorp.com/2023/04/02/chairmans-video-report.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

The company’s previously issued letter to shareholders is available at: https://smartforlifecorp.com/2023/01/12/smart-for-life-ceo-issues-year-end-letter-to-shareholders/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
SMFL@crescendo-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • Swiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s top prosecutor opened a probe to gather information into potential crimes that may have taken place around UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, while the emergency combination of the nation’s two biggest banks begins to take shape.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is

  • UFC Owner Endeavor Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for an enterprise value of about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides M

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.