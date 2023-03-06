U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Worth $78.97 Billion, Globally, by 2033 - Rising Adoption of Pharma 4.0 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global smart life sciences manufacturing market size to record a CAGR of 14.4% during 2023–2033, it is projected to reach USD 78.97 billion by 2033 from USD 18.64 billion in 2022.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2033 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services), Technology [AR/VR Systems, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Others], and Application (Pharma, Bio-Pharma, and Medical Device)”, the global smart life sciences manufacturing market growth is driven by increasing use of technologies in biotechnology laboratories, rising adoption of pharma 4.0, adoption of virtual reality in smart factory and use of artificial intelligence in cancer research.


Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029832


Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 18.64 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 78.97 Billion by 2033

Growth rate

CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2033

Forecast Period

2023-2033

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

212

No. of Tables

84

No. of Charts & Figures

66

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Technology, and Application


Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd, Bosch Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co, Fortinet Inc, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, and Sophos Group plc are among the key smart life sciences manufacturing market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important smart life sciences manufacturing market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In January 2023, Researchers at the University of Nottingham’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing (CfAM) in the UK received a US$ 7.4 million grant from the British government to develop a toolkit that will allow 3D printed medicines to be manufactured effectively. The project aims to create “smart products” on demand that are personalized and bespoke, driving innovations closer to commercial production. Examples of “smart products” include prosthetic limbs and bio drugs containing active ingredients such as biological molecules and living plasters or wound patches that can rebuild tissues damaged from chronic disease.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029832


Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market – Regional Overview:

The smart life sciences manufacturing market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe is pioneering digital transformation. The region has several large life sciences companies focusing on production optimization through advanced technologies while reducing expenditure. Manufacturers in the region are shifting toward the automation of production units by integrating different advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance production capacity. For the integration of smart technologies, the manufacturers are collaborating with tech giants. Also, several key technology-based startups, coupled with many SMEs, are expected to provide great opportunities for the smart life sciences manufacturing market growth in the region during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the largest global smart life sciences manufacturing market share. North America is the most technologically advanced region, with major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market in the region. North America has high adoption of technologies along with the presence of various tech giants such as Microsoft Corporation and IBM Corporation. These tech companies provide technologies to the life sciences & healthcare industry. Additionally, the region houses various major manufacturers from the life science industry such as Pfizer and GE HealthCare. These manufacturers use smart manufacturing technologies to produce and manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Moreover, during COVID-19 pandemic, the use of smart manufacturing technologies increased to automate the production units with limited contact among employees to ensure safety. Such factors are promoting the smart life sciences manufacturing market growth in the region.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029832


Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Analysis: Application Overview

Biopharmaceuticals include biologics and biosimilars. Biologics manufacturers offer monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. Biosimilars are a similar version of their reference biologics with no difference in clinical efficacy. The lack of alternatives and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are prime factors propelling the demand for biosimilars. Personalized drugs, the tailored genome of the patient, new treatment options for both rare and widespread diseases, flexibility to make plants smarter and adaptable, and finally, utilizing digitalization to acquire a deep level of process understanding are some emerging trends driving smart biomanufacturing processes. The implementation of automated platforms replaces the manual processes in manufacturing; enhances the efficiency, quality, and flexibility of manufacturing; and leads to a faster time to market. Such factors are strongly boosting the smart life sciences manufacturing market growth for the bio-pharma segment.


Buy Premium Copy of Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Growth Report (2023-2033) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029832



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size Forecast to 2033 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Devices)

Global Life Science Analytics Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics); Component (Services, Software); End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers, Medical Device Companies, Third-Party Administrators)

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technique (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Flow Cytometry, Immunoassays, Others); Application (Research Application, Clinical Application, Others); End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others)

Global Life Science Reagents Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Cell Culture, In Vitro Diagnostics, Expression & Transfection, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Electrophoresis, and Flow Cytometry) Application (Protein Synthesis & Purification, Gene Expression, DNA & RNA Analysis,and Drug Testing), and Geography

Global Pharma Knowledge Management Solutions Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Android, IoS, Windows); Application (Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Academics, Forensic Biotechnology) and Geography

Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Serialization solutions, Aggregation solutions, Others); End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Clinical Trial Companies, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics Companies, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Integrated Systems, Semi-Continuous Systems, Controls); Application (End Product Manufacturing, API Manufacturing); End User (Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies, R&D Departments) and Geography

Global IoT Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (Hardware [Processors, Connectivity Modules, Sensors, Memory Devices, and Others], Software, and Services), and End User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential)

Global Data Analytics Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution, Services); Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); Application (Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain Management, Database Management, Human Resource Management); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software Solution, Hardware, and Services), Application (Robot Assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Machines, Diagnosis, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cybersecurity, Dosage Error Reduction, and Others), End User (Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, Patients, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Geography



