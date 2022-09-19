Smart Lighting Market Size is projected to reach USD 94.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global smart lighting market size was valued at USD 14.72 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 94.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As smart technology has advanced, the lighting sector has transformed in terms of energy, financial savings, consumer convenience, and safety. During the projected period, a considerable growth rate is anticipated for the global market for smart lighting. This is a result of the merger of the physical security business with smart lighting , the transformation of the lighting sector into the electronics industry, and the addition of voice control features to forthcoming products. The pressing issue of the global energy crisis is promoting the implementation of intelligent lighting. Increasing demand for smart homes, benefits of customization, and the declining average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs are among the reasons driving the growth of the smart lighting industry. However, the worldwide smart lighting market impedes LED design hurdles, a lack of regulatory standards, and interoperability issues.





Prevailing Issue of Global Energy Crisis to Drive the Global Smart Lighting Market

The increasing global demand for energy is causing an increase in energy prices, a decrease in energy supply, and a rise in fear around climate change and associated liabilities. The future global economy is anticipated to have a higher energy demand. Consumption is expected to climb by more than 50 percent over the next 20 to 25 years, primarily due to the rising energy demand in developing nations such as China and India. In addition, the risk of climate change related to fossil fuel usage has hampered energy availability.

Lighting accounts for most household, commercial, and industrial electricity consumption. 15% of global electricity usage and 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions are attributable to lighting. Using LED lights with high efficiency is a solution to this energy dilemma. It is one of the primary causes responsible for the consumer trend toward smart lighting, which is contributing to the rapid expansion of the worldwide smart lighting market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), intelligent lighting solutions can save up to 35 percent more energy than conventional lighting systems. Compared to other technologies, LED technology is more efficient and has a longer lifespan, which is another reason customers are shifting to this technology.

Advancement in Lighting Control to Provide Opportunities for the Global Smart Lighting Market

In recent years, advanced lighting control systems have become increasingly widespread. With the development of sophisticated and advanced automation and lighting control systems using smart lights and electronic equipment, there is numerous potential for market participants in the global smart lighting area.

Controls for lighting save energy and money by ensuring lights are turned off when not in use or limiting the amount of illumination by sensing the surrounding surroundings and brightness. The energy and cost reductions provided by smart lighting controls depend on the applications and utilization rates of the facility. Intelligent and building-wide control systems reduce energy waste through rapid advances and improvements in occupancy/vacancy sensors, plug-and-play lighting systems, personal dimming, brightening controls, and lighting control circuit breakers. Moreover, they are anticipated to bring this opportunity to the forefront and create significant growth opportunities for the global smart lighting market throughout the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 94.16 Billion by 2030 CAGR 22.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Technology, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Acuity Brands, Signify Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc (Streetlight Vision), Ideal Industries Inc., Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Wipro Consumer Lighting, YEELIGHT, Sengled Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Verizon, Schneider Electric SA. Key Market Opportunities Growing Smart City Projects in Developing Nations to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Advancement in Integrated Lighting Control System to Favor Market Growth

Regional Insights

By region, the global smart lighting market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the following factors are likely to drive the market in the region:

Increasing penetration of intelligent lighting systems in commercial sectors, such as retail and grocery store lighting, restaurant and hotel lighting, sports arena and stadium lighting, and corporate office lighting.

Increasing municipal council use of intelligent street lighting systems to network LEDs and implement other smart city applications during program upgrades.

Enhancing residents' experience through improving road safety, the driving experience, personal protection through intelligent lighting control, and the availability of open wifi networks, among other benefits.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 4600 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.5%. The development of LED-based lighting systems is boosting the regional adoption of intelligent lighting systems. Lighting engineers have continued to create effective lighting technologies, mainly LED technology, to deliver efficient and cost-effective lighting solutions in response to the rising worldwide energy demand. In recent years, LEDs have dominated the smart lighting market despite their negligible impact on the environment compared to traditional incandescent bulbs and energy-efficient lighting solutions. In addition, smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets are anticipated to expand substantially during the next few years. In contrast, its entry into the lighting industry is expected to result in a transition in technology from conventional LED-based illumination to smart solutions such as LED-based lighting control, temperature control, safety control, and real-time information sharing.

Europe is the third largest region. In Europe, the development of smart cities has led to an increase in demand for intelligent lighting systems. It is also one of the leading contributors to the expansion of the smart lighting market in the region. About 75% of Europe's population resides in urban areas. Urban areas in the EU significantly contribute to the EU's energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which considerably impact climate change. Countries such as Germany, France, Denmark, and Spain are adopting energy-efficient lighting systems to improve illumination quality and reduce total operational costs, raising the need for intelligent lighting goods and services.





Key Highlights

By application , the global smart lighting system is segmented by residential, industrial, commercial, outdoor, and automotive. Smart lighting has maximum usage in a residential application. The residential application accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

By component type , the global smart lighting market has been categorized into – fixtures and controls. The fixture segment is further segmented into compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), light-emitting diodes (LED), organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID), and plasma lamps. The control segment is further segmented into sensors, microprocessors and controllers, dimmers and switches, wireless transmitters and receivers, and ballasts and LED drivers. The fixture segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

By technology, the global smart lighting market has been categorized into – wired and wireless. The wired segment is further segmented into Building Automation and Control Network (BACnet), Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Power Line Communication (PLC), Proprietary Control, and Others. The wireless segment is further segmented into EnOcean, ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The wired segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players in the Global smart lighting market

Signify

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Legrand S.A.

Eaton Corporation

OSRAM Licht

Lutron Electronics

Zumtobel Group AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company





Global Smart Lighting Market: Segmentation

By Application

Automotive

Outdoor

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Component

Fixture

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

High-Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)

Plasma Lamps

Control

Sensors

Microprocessors and Controllers

Dimmers and Switches

Wireless Transmitters and Receivers

Ballasts and LED Drivers

By Technology

Wired

Building Automation and Control Network (BACnet)

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Power Line Communication (PLC)

Proprietary Control

Others

Wireless

EnOcean

ZigBee

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

March 2022 - Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity or Company"), a market-leading industrial technology company, today announced a new initiative planned to reduce paper use by more than 15 million sheets and save an estimated 1,500 trees per year through its introduction of scannable QR code instructions. The shift to lessen paper usage aligns the Company's sustainability goals with its digital transformation.

January 2022 - Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI), a market-leading industrial technology company, announced it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to bring new capabilities to Acuity Brands' smart lighting, lighting controls, and building automation solutions.





News Media

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Automotive Lighting Market, With China & India Accounting for 35% of Global Automotive Production

Industrial Lighting Market Share Worth USD 1990 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 5%





