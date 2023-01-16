U.S. markets closed

Smart Lunch Box Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Key Players Hamilton Housewares, ReliantEMS & Inspire Ecoware

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Lunch Box Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic, Others), By Number of Containers (1 to 3, 3 to 6, others), By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global smart lunch box market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of growing demands for the insulated packaging of the hot or cold food separately and maintain their freshness for longer duration.

Growing advancement in the technology as well as the evolution of the innovative products also drive the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the upcoming five years. Rising health awareness among the consumers and benefits of the fresh food consumption along with the consequences of the unhygienic food specially for the patients in the need for considering food habits, further supports the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the next five years.

Additionally, working professionals are also ditching canteens and opting for home-cooked food since it offers pocket-friendly, nutritious, hygienic, and fresh food. Thus, quickly changing consumer preferences that would also facilitate the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the forecast years through 2027.

Higher Inclination Toward Home Cooked Meals Drives Market Growth

Increasing instances of obesity, blood pressure, chronic diseases, and sedentary lifestyles influences the population to mend their regular habits. One such habit the population is seen instinctively shifting is opting for home cooked meals and hygienic eating over their workplace canteens or street foods. Rising concerns over fast food consumption and junk eating also aids the higher risks of various diseases. With population growing highly concerned for their health, they prefer to buy smart lunchboxes that may keep their food warm, and hygienic and provide them with fresh home cooked meal even at wee hours, thus driving the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the upcoming five years, effectively.

In the year 2021, about 3.45 Billion population was employed globally that ensures the consistent demands for the lunch boxes along with the growing concerns over healthy eating, the factor will substantiate the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the next five years.

Technological Advancement Stimulates Market Growth

Rising research and development of the innovative products further fuels the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the future five years. Growing technological advancement like electric lunchboxes are flooding the market. Electric lunch box trend is further growing due to rising disposable income among the working class population, inclined toward spending higher amounts on these advanced products. The technological advancement is also growing as with the demand for the heat box lunch boxes.

Report Scope:

In this report, global smart lunch box market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Smart Lunch Box Market, By Material Type:

  • Stainless Steel

  • Plastic

  • Others

Smart Lunch Box Market, By Number of Containers:

  • 1 to 3

  • 3 to 6

  • Others

Smart Lunch Box Market, By Distribution Channels:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Retail Stores

  • Online

  • Others

Smart Lunch Box Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart lunch box market.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Smart Lunch Box Market Outlook

6. North America Smart Lunch Box Market Outlook

7. Europe Smart Lunch Box Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Smart Lunch Box Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Smart Lunch Box Market Outlook

10. South America Smart Lunch Box Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd (Milton)

  • ReliantEMS Corp, located (LunchEAZE)

  • Inspire Ecoware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eeuqpl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-lunch-box-global-market-report-2023-featuring-key-players-hamilton-housewares-reliantems--inspire-ecoware-301720686.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

