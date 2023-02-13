Smart Machines Market Size to Grow by USD 25.41 Bn, Software to be Largest Revenue-generating Component Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart machines market size is forecast to increase by USD 25.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 18.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9.14 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the changes in global labor force, miniaturization of sensors, and technological advances in hardware. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Machines Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Apple Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cerner Corp., Clearpath Robotics Inc., CoreTigo Ltd., Creative Virtual Ltd., HAHN Group GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., KUKA AG, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smarsh Inc., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Amazon.com Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., RELX Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by component (software and hardware), product (expert systems, autonomous robots, digital assistants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Component (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. Smart machine software can streamline operations and boost companies overall productivity, cutting costs and boosting revenues. In addition, they help businesses in making better decisions by integrating advanced technologies such as AI, ML, facial recognition, and gesture recognition. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Machines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Smart Machines Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Smart Machines Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Smart Machines Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart machines market vendors

The pneumatic tube system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,061.1 million. The increasing convenience benefits offered by pneumatic tube systems are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing obsolescence of pneumatic tube systems may impede the market growth.

The metal stamping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 31.36 billion. The benefits associated with precision metal stamping are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes may impede the market growth.

Smart Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cerner Corp., Clearpath Robotics Inc., CoreTigo Ltd., Creative Virtual Ltd., HAHN Group GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., KUKA AG, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smarsh Inc., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Amazon.com Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., RELX Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart machines market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Expert systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Autonomous robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Digital assistants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 Apple Inc.

12.7 Cerner Corp.

12.8 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.11 KUKA AG

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

12.13 Mobile Industrial Robots AS

12.14 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Smarsh Inc.

12.17 ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

