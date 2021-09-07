Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope: This report identifies and quantifies the potential market for various types of smart machines, including - - Expert systems (e. g. , medical decision support systems, smart grid).

- Embedded software (machine monitoring and control systems).

- Autonomous robots (including self-driving vehicles).

- Purpose-built smart machines (such as neural computers).

- Virtual reality assistants (e.g., Siri).

- Intelligent agents (e.g., automated online assistants).



These technologies are generally at an early stage of development, so it will be necessary to consider the market at least as far out as 2026 to obtain meaningful results. A separate section of the report discusses the development and future sales of key enabling technologies for the next generation of smart machines, such as -

- Voice recognition technology.

- Micro- and nanosensors.

- Radio frequency technologies.

- Neurocomputing.



The study format includes the following major elements -

- Executive summary.

- Definitions.

- Historical milestones.

- Technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2026.

- Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2021 to 2026.

- Companies, academic and government laboratories that are developing smart machines.



Report Includes:

- 77 tables

- An updated review of the global markets for smart machines and related cognitive computing technology systems

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the smart machines market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, and geographic region

- Discussion of the smart machine products and related technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

- Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these products and technologies over the next five years

- Estimating the current and future demand for smart machine products and enabling technologies

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and other growth strategies

- Descriptive profiles of the major market players including Bristol Robotics Laboratory, Crouzet, Robotic Technology Inc., Applied Analytic Systems, Brain Corp., CrossBar Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Siemens AG, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel Corp., Creative Virtual



Summary:

Smart machines are hardware or software systems that can accomplish their designated task even under conditions of uncertainty and variability. Smart machines also are able to -

- Operate autonomously (without direct human supervision) or at least semi-autonomously.

- Adapt to and learn from changing conditions in real time.

- Communicate with other machines.



The analyst divides the global market for smart machines into five segments: expert systems, autonomous robots, intelligent assistants, smart embedded systems and neurocomputers.The analyst estimates the total market for these technologies to have been $REDACTED in 2019.



This market increased to $REDACTED in 2020 and is forecast to reach $REDACTED in 2026.

