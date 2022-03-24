U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,517.75
    +70.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    +7.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.57
    -0.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.3660
    +0.2530 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,913.89
    +919.80 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.42
    +21.82 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.65
    -36.51 (-0.13%)
     

Smart Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 658.41 Billion by 2029; Honeywell International, Inc. Launches Smart Flexible Depalletizer to Augment Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in the Smart Manufacturing Market Report: HP Development Company, L.P. (California, U.S.), ABB (Zurich, Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.), General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.), Schneider Electric (France, Europe), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart manufacturing market size was USD 249.56 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 277.81 billion in 2022 to USD 658.41 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the 2022-2029 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Smart Manufacturing Market Share, 2022-2029.”

Developing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, big data, and Machine Learning (ML) is predicted to refine smart manufacturing competencies.

COVID-19 Impact

Augmented Investment by Government to Fast-track Implementation of Smart Manufacturing amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is influencing the global economy in each industry. The virus has created grave spaces between manufacturing and supply chain units. In order to overcome the pandemic, establishments are rebuilding their business continuity models, spending in progressive manufacturing and supply chain models, and discovering automation prospects to decrease the influence of the COVID-19 virus on manufacturing units in the impending years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Report Coverage

We have offered a rounded review of the smart manufacturing market along with ongoing trends and upcoming anticipations to inaugurate proximate investment gains in this report. Moreover, an extensive review of any future opportunities, apprehensions, competitors, or navigating aspects is also stated in the report. A methodical detailed regional review is presented. The COVID-19 effects have been added to the report to aid stakeholders and business professionals to comprehend the jeopardies better. The prime players in the market are acknowledged, and their tactics to augment the market growth are mentioned in the report.

Segmentation

Solution Sub-segment to Dominate Component Category Backed by Industrial 3D Growth

Based on the component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution is expected to gain a major market share during the forecast period. Owing to the growth of industrial 3D printing which is attributed to increasing demand for IoT for advanced automation process in the manufacturing industry.

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into the cloud and on-premises.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into discrete industry and process industry. The discrete industry is subdivided further into automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, medical devices, semiconductor and electronics/high-tech, and others (Aerospace and Defense, and so on).

The Smart Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Smart Manufacturing Market Report,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Driving Factors

Development in 5G Technologies and Investment in New Network Infrastructure to Support Growth

The advent of the 5G era is anticipated to alter the present Internet of Things (IoT)-based utilizations leveraged in smart manufacturing. 5G has the latent to make a groundbreaking impression on the future IoT ecosystems designs, particularly in the areas of scalability, expectancy, dependability, safety, and the level of individual administration on connectivity factors. As the IoT usage zones are widening, more progressive usage cases necessitating augmented network competencies are also developing. Examples of such abilities involve backing for incorporated sensors, more precise device installation, and device movement at great speed.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Second Position Due to Surging Spending on Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

North America held the second-largest smart manufacturing market share. The growth of this region is accredited to the increasing spending on progressive manufacturing technologies in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Technical progressions, obtainability of replacement of printing material, and declined equipment costs have further driven the implementation of the smart manufacturing concept.

Europe is predicted to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, owing to the spread of the internet of things (IoT) in nations such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and others that balance the smart manufacturing market growth across the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a prompt pace during the forecast period owing to the encouraging ecosystem across nations such as Japan, India, Australia; SMEs are anticipated to fuel the usage of smart manufacturing solutions.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Introduce Novel Technologies to Spur Market Growth

The pivotal players functioning in the market embrace numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as leading companies. One such prime strategy is procuring companies to spur the brand value among users. Another vital approach is frequently presenting the users with technologically advanced products introduced with an expansive review of the market and its users.

Industry Development

September 2021: Honeywell International, Inc. unveiled robotic technology, ‘Smart Flexible Depalletizer,’ to reduce labor-centered work. This technology is rising warehouse efficiency and declining labor damages.

Companies Covered in the Smart Manufacturing Market Report

  • HP Development Company, L.P. (California, U.S.)

  • ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

  • General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (France, Europe)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Quick Buy - Smart Manufacturing Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103594

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Smart Manufacturing Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Industrial 3D Printing

        • Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

        • Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

        • Manufacturing Execution System(MES)

        • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

        • Remote Monitoring Software

        • Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

        • Others

      • Services

        • Professional Services

        • Managed Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small & Medium Size Enterprise

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Industry(USD)

      • Discrete Industry

        • Automotive

        • Transportation

        • Industrial Machinery

        • Medical Devices

        • Semiconductor and Electronics/High-Tech

        • Others

      • Process Industry

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Mining & Metals

        • Chemicals

        • Pulp and Paper

        • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

  • Latin America Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

  • Europe Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

  • Asia Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), By Application (Process Control, Production Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection), By Industry (Automotive, Medical Devices, Semiconductor &Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, and Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution and Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Emergency and Incident Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud-based and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-smart-manufacturing-market-10209


Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks Hitting Fresh 52-Week Highs

    Looking ahead, Wall Street’s titans see tighter market conditions putting restraints on forward growth. The culprit isn’t so much consumer price inflation as it is high asset valuations after a 20-month bull run. Or, as Goldman Sachs noted, ‘all major asset classes [are expensive] relative to history.’ In this environment, with markets running hot, there’s simply limited upside remaining for 2022, despite the turndown that started the year. So what to do? For investors seeking the best portfolio

  • Cresco Labs buying Columbia Care for $2 billion in stock in cannabis merger

    Cresco Labs Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Columbia Care Inc. for $2 billion in stock. Columbia Care shareholders will receive 0.5579 of a subordinate voting share of Cresco Labs for each share. The price amounts to a 16% premium over Columbia Care shares on Tuesday. Columbia Care shareholders will hold approximately 35% of the pro forma Cresco Labs shares when the deal closes as expected in the fourth quarter. The companies said the deal will create the largest multi-state operato

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Ukraine war is a wake-up call to ditch oil and gas forever

    More drilling doesn’t add up to lower prices anytime soon—it just locks in more carbon. Here’s what to do instead.