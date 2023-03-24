Smart Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Automation Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Smart Manufacturing Market

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Manufacturing Market, By Technology, By Components, By End-use Industry, And By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the demand for intelligent automation increases, the global smart manufacturing market is expected to grow rapidly. Several major players are focusing on expanding their customer base in the global market. They invest in research and development to develop advanced products. This in turn will boost the market growth.



However, rising costs, transportation capacity constraints, and inadequate supply chain scalability are some of the factors that will limit the market's growth in the coming years.



In July 2021, Rockwell Automation announced the acquisition of Plex Systems for USD 2.22 billion to expand its industrial cloud software offering. Plex Systems is a pure software-as-a-service, cloud-native smart manufacturing platform operating at scale

In March 2021, FANUC and Rockwell Automation formed a alliance to address the manufacturing skills gap with robotics and automation apprenticeship plans planned to upskill current and future workers for advanced manufacturing, robotics, and automation jobs. The alliance has established new apprenticeship agendas offering people openings to gain credentials, including fundamental robotics (Robot Operator) and automation (PLC Operator).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Automation

Growing Requirement for Compliance and Government Support for Digitization

Restraints

Data Security Related Concerns

High Cost of Installation

Opportunities

Industrial Revolution in Manufacturing Industries





Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global smart manufacturing market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global smart manufacturing market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Fanuc Corp., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global smart manufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global smart manufacturing market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Technology

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Other Technologies

Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Components

Communication Segment

Control Device

Machine Vision Systems

Robotics

Sensor

Other Components

Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By End-use Industry

Automotive

Semiconductors

Mining

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Other End-user Industries

Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $186.68 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $301.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Smart Manufacturing Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Technology, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Components, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

