U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,036.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,644.00
    +19.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.15
    +0.97 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8030
    +2.5950 (+2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,282.90
    +160.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.53
    +3.67 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Smart Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 658.41 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 13.1% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The global smart manufacturing market size to grow from USD 277.81 billion in 2022 to USD 658.41 billion by 2029, growing at CAGR of 13.1% during forecast period. Factors such as the growth of Industry 4.0 and digitalization is driving the growth of smart manufacturing market globally.

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart manufacturing market size was valued USD 249.56 billion in 2021 and USD 277.81 billion in 2022 respectively. The global market size for smart manufacturing is predicted to grow significantly, reaching USD 658.41 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Smart Manufacturing Market, 2022-2029.”

According to analysts, the increasing use of automation in manufacturing processes is driving the growth of smart manufacturing industry. Also factors such as developing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, big data, and Machine Learning (ML) is predicted to refine smart manufacturing competencies. Augmented Investment by Government to Fast-track Implementation of Smart Manufacturing amid Pandemic are driving the growth.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-manufacturing-market-103594


Report Coverage

We have offered a rounded review of the smart manufacturing market along with ongoing trends and upcoming anticipations to inaugurate proximate investment gains in this report. Moreover, an extensive review of any future opportunities, apprehensions, competitors, or navigating aspects is also stated in the report. A methodical detailed regional review is presented. The COVID-19 effects have been added to the report to aid stakeholders and business professionals to comprehend the jeopardies better. The prime players in the market are acknowledged, and their tactics to augment the market growth are mentioned in the report.

Segmentation

Solution Sub-segment to Dominate Component Category Backed by Industrial 3D Growth

Based on the component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution is expected to gain a major market share during the forecast period. Owing to the growth of industrial 3D printing which is attributed to increasing demand for IoT for advanced automation process in the manufacturing industry.

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into the cloud and on-premises.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into discrete industry and process industry. The discrete industry is subdivided further into automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, medical devices, semiconductor and electronics/high-tech, and others (Aerospace and Defense, and so on).

The Smart Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Driving Factors

Urgent Need to Develop Robust Positions to Drive Growth

The increasing demand for IoT and industry 4.0-enabled technologies is set to accelerate the smart manufacturing market growth in the upcoming years. The surging effectiveness of production processes is also another growth driver. Various emerging economies have started establishing a robust position in terms of smart type of manufacturing. However, the requirement of high capital investments may act as a hindrance for the Smart Manufacturing Market.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-manufacturing-market-103594


Development in 5G Technologies and Investment in New Network Infrastructure to Support Growth

The advent of the 5G era is anticipated to alter the present Internet of Things (IoT)-based utilizations leveraged in smart manufacturing. 5G has the latent to make a ground breaking impression on the future IoT ecosystems designs, particularly in the areas of scalability, expectancy, dependability, safety, and the level of individual administration on connectivity factors. As the IoT usage zones are widening, more progressive usage cases necessitating augmented network competencies are also developing. Examples of such abilities involve backing for incorporated sensors, more precise device installation, and device movement at great speed.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Second Position Due to Surging Spending on Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

North America held the second-largest smart manufacturing market share. The growth of this region is accredited to the increasing spending on progressive manufacturing technologies in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Technical progressions, obtainability of replacement of printing material, and declined equipment costs have further driven the implementation of the smart manufacturing concept.

Europe is predicted to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, owing to the spread of the internet of things (IoT) in nations such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and others that balance the smart manufacturing market growth across the region.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-manufacturing-market-103594


Investments in Intelligent Manufacturing Industry to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 79.09 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing investments by companies in the intelligent manufacturing industry. At the same time, in India, Japan, and Australia, several small and medium enterprises are gradually trying to spend more on smart manufacturing solutions. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a prompt pace during the forecast period owing to the encouraging ecosystem across nations such as Japan, India, Australia; SMEs are anticipated to fuel the usage of smart manufacturing solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Introduce Novel Technologies to Spur Market Growth

The pivotal players functioning in the market embrace numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as leading companies. One such prime strategy is procuring companies to spur the brand value among users. Another vital approach is frequently presenting the users with technologically advanced products introduced with an expansive review of the market and its users.

Industry Development:

September 2021: Honeywell International, Inc. unveiled robotic technology, ‘Smart Flexible Depalletizer,’ to reduce labor-centered work. This technology is rising warehouse efficiency and declining labor damages.

Companies Covered in the Smart Manufacturing Market Report

  • HP Development Company, L.P. (California, U.S.)

  • ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

  • General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (France, Europe)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)


Quick Buy - Smart Manufacturing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103594


Major Points in TOC:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Smart Manufacturing Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Industrial 3D Printing

        • Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

        • Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

        • Manufacturing Execution System(MES)

        • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

        • Remote Monitoring Software

        • Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

        • Others

      • Services

        • Professional Services

        • Managed Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small & Medium Size Enterprise

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Industry(USD)

      • Discrete Industry

        • Automotive

        • Transportation

        • Industrial Machinery

        • Medical Devices

        • Semiconductor and Electronics/High-Tech

        • Others

      • Process Industry

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Mining & Metals

        • Chemicals

        • Pulp and Paper

        • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

Continued...


Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-manufacturing-market-103594


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsLarry Fink Say

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Tesla stock rises following new analyst forecasts on price cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares as Goldman Shares analysts re-evaluate the impact of the EV maker's latest round of price cuts.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.