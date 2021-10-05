U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Smart Manufacturing Market: Yokogawa Electric Corporation Introduces OpreX™ Environmental Monitoring System for Medical Device Industry: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

A List of Prominent Smart Manufacturing Software Solutions Providers: ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Robert Bosch GmBH (Gerlingen, Germany), Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.), Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart manufacturing market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of industrial IoT and industry 4.0. These are capable of lowering expenses and enhancing production by swiftly connecting customers with systems, warehouses, and providers for product distribution. For instance, GSMA Intelligence mentioned in a survey that by 2025, industrial IoT connections are estimated to reach up to 13.8 billion units across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Smart Manufacturing Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 225.73 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 249.46 billion in 2021 to USD 576.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Rising Need to Reconstruct Business Models will Favor Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has created vital gaps between supply chain and manufacturing units worldwide. Several companies are striving to reconstruct their business continuity models to overcome such a crisis. At the same time, they are also discovering automation opportunities and investing huge sums in novel supply chain models. As per Invest India.gov, for instance, the Government of India invested USD 265 million in May 2020 as part of an ‘Economic Package.’ Such initiatives by regulatory bodies would propel the demand for smart manufacturing amid the pandemic. Our expertise and experience can provide enormous benefits to help regain your business during this critical time.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Smart Manufacturing Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Quick Buy - Smart Manufacturing Market:

